Lily Collins spills about ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

InStyle/Leeor Wild

Lily Collins is sharing how she saw herself in her Emily in Paris character on the upcoming season of the hit show.

In an interview with InStyle as the magazine’s Fall 2024 cover star, Collins shared how she “found more of myself in Emily this season.”

“Seeing Emily’s confidence rise in her job and taking new risks in fashion,” she added in a video interview. “New risks that some people might think are not as risky as her first ones — that to Emily is more risky. So being more pared down and minimalistic is more risky to Emily.”

“And that’s a little more closer to home for me,” Collins said.

When Collins first started to play Emily in the show, she said she struggled with how to “make her different,” as well as Emily’s perfectionist tendencies.

“This idea of perfection, needing to just always feel ready to go, always feeling like your perfect self,” she said. “That’s not how I want to live my life, especially at 35.”

While the actress said she struggled with that in the beginning with Emily, she said that the character has also helped her find her sense of style.

Collins teases “the season of vulnerability” for the hit show. “I’m excited for people to see the transition this season,” she said. “I’m proud of it.”

Part one of Emily in Paris season four arrives on Netflix on Aug. 15. Part two will follow on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’
Amanda Edwards/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry have been revealed.

On Friday, Netflix announced that My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry’s beloved romance novel.

The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, “until two years ago, when they ruined everything,” a synopsis for the novel reads.

When Poppy finds herself “stuck in a rut,” she “decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together — lay everything on the table, make it all right,” the synopsis continues.

Henry shared in her newsletter why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.

“They are PERFECT,” she wrote. “He’s so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She’s an irresistible rascal with a secret softness.”

Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader’s chemistry read, she used the word “irresistible” to describe “the magic of them together.”

“I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon,” she told her fans. “I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix.”

Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out over Zoom that she was cast as Poppy.

“Are you kidding?!” Bader says in the video. “I’m gonna cry!”

A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shannen Doherty’s oncologist details the final days of the “incredible warrior”
Doherty in 2019 – Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Days after her death on Saturday, July 13, from stage 4 breast cancer, Shannen Doherty‘s oncologist-turned-friend Dr. Lawrence D. Piro is telling People about the final days in the life of the “incredible warrior.”

Dr. Piro, with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, became a close friend of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna in her yearslong fight with the disease.

“In her mind, she was not wanting to consider any other alternative than ‘we were beating this,” he tells the magazine.

Dr. Piro explains ultimately, “things turned much more difficult in the last couple of weeks,” adding, “We kept going until we couldn’t go any more.”

He expressed, “The last conversation that we had, she was in the process of realizing that things had taken a pretty significant turn … She wanted to continue to take treatment and fight through, even though her physical condition had taken a bit of a downturn. And so we did.”

Piro recalled, “In the last few hours, she was in a place where she was very comfortable and sleeping and transitioning, and she was surrounded by some of her very close friends,” adding her dog Bowie was also with her.

“The room was surrounded by a select group of friends that were giving her a lot of care and support,” he said. “It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn’t ready to leave because she loved life.”

Dr. Piro said Doherty felt “misunderstood most of her life,” and “would want us to live our lives as strongly as we can, committed to our convictions and to not allow others to label you or to misrepresent you and stop you from living your best life.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: John Cena retiring from wrestling, and more
WWE legend John Cena announced his retirement from the ring at the entertainment company’s Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, July 6. The wrestler-turned-actor revealed that he would embark on one last tour before stepping down. Cena, a 16-time world champion, signed with WWE in 2001, before performing part time in 2018 to focus on acting in such films as The Suicide Squad, Bumblebee and F9: The Fast Saga

Judy Belushi-Pisano, who was married to comedian John Belushi and was herself an actress and producer, has died at 73, according to John Belushi’s official Facebook. A cause of death was not revealed. “Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter,” the post, which contained several photos of the couple, said in part. “In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand.”

Actor Mike Heslin, best known for his role in Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness, as well as creating the comedy series The Influencers, died suddenly on July 2 “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital” his husband, a recording artist who works under the name Scotty Dynamo, shared on Instagram. Heslin was three weeks shy of his 31st birthday. “Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” according to the post …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.