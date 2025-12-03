Lily Collins takes a Roman holiday in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 official trailer

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

Au revoir, Paris, and ciao, Rome!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 5. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work.

This season, Emily faces new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer to her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), all the while yearning for her Parisian lifestyle.

“Rome is so new and exciting, but I have built a life for myself in Paris, and everything is just going on without me,” Emily says.

We then see flashes of scenes featuring Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), and ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) seeming rather flirty with each other.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiere Dec. 18 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.