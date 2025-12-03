Lily Collins takes a Roman holiday in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 official trailer

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

Au revoir, Paris, and ciao, Rome!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 5. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work.

This season, Emily faces new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer to her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), all the while yearning for her Parisian lifestyle.

“Rome is so new and exciting, but I have built a life for myself in Paris, and everything is just going on without me,” Emily says.

We then see flashes of scenes featuring Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), and ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) seeming rather flirty with each other.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiere Dec. 18 on Netflix.

77th Emmys: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans back to Stars Hollow
(L-R) Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham speak onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the Emmys in a nostalgic moment for Gilmore Girls fans.

The actors brought the audience back to Connecticut as they posed on the red carpet together, and again when they appeared onstage in front of the iconic Stars Hollow set.

“Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage,” Graham said onstage.

As they presented the nominees for outstanding writing for a comedy series, Graham and Bledel reverted to their mother-daughter characters and shared their quick-moving dialogue.

“We had scripts.” “Great scripts.” “Big scripts.” “Terrifying scripts!”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved show, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 official trailer finds Vecna invading Hawkins
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

The official trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer, new images, and insights from the cast and creators of the series on Thursday.

Season 5 begins with a time jump. It opens in Hawkins, Indiana, in fall 1987 and finds the crew all working together to defeat the villainous Vecna and save their hometown once and for all.

The trailer shows Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven in a deep conversation with Finn Wolfhard‘s Mike Wheeler.

“This isn’t like one of your campaigns,” Eleven says over a montage of the crew preparing to fight Vecna. “You don’t get to write the ending. Not this time.”

We also see Vecna and many other demogorgon creatures wreaking havoc in Hawkins. 

“William,” Vecna says to Noah Schnapp‘s Will Byers. “You are going to help me one last time.”

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer explained what is unique about season 5 to Netflix’s Tudum.

“It starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of season 4. We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start,” Duffer said.

Brown said that Eleven is in training mode from the very start of the season.

“All she is thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them and we’re going to see that,” Brown said.

Also returning for the final season are stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

‘Demon Slayer’ ﻿slays box office for second week at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still slaying it at the box office.

The anime film fended off competitors to remain at #1 in its second week, adding an additional $17.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It previously debuted in the top spot with $70 million.

The football-themed horror movie Him, produced by Jordan Peele, was the weekend’s highest-grossing new release, coming it at #2 with $13.5 million. 

Another horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took #3 with $12.95 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk rounded out the top five, each with $6.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – $17.3 million
2. Him – $13.5 million
3. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $12.95 million 
4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $6.3 million
5. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ – $6.3 million
6. ﻿A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ﻿- $3.5 million
7. ﻿The Senior﻿ – $2.773 million
8. ﻿Toy Story﻿ – $1.4 million
9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH Live ﻿- $1.386 million
10. ﻿Weapons﻿ – $1.26 million

