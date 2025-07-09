Linda Yaccarino steps down from role as CEO of Musk-owned X

Linda Yaccarino steps down from role as CEO of Musk-owned X

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Linda Yaccarino said she is stepping down from her role as CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Yaccarino, who previously served as an advertising executive at NBCUniversal, took the helm of X two years ago.

In post on X announcing her departure, Yaccarino thanked Musk for the opportunity.

“When [Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” Yaccarino said.

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, who runs Tesla and Space X, named Yaccarino as CEO in May 2023, just months after Musk acquired X in a $44 billion deal.

At the time, Musk transitioned to a role as the company’s executive chairman and chief technology officer, but he appeared to continue closely tracking activities on the platform, where he boasts 222 million followers.

At the outset of her tenure, Yaccarino faced an advertiser boycott against X over concerns about hate speech and other content on the platform.

In July 2023, Musk said advertising revenue had plummeted 50% since he’d acquired X less than a year earlier.

In a post on Wednesday, Yaccarino described challenges navigated during the early part of her time atop the company.

“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence,” Yaccarino said. “This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform.”

Before her role at X, Yaccarino oversaw an international team of about 2,000 employees, according to the NBCUniversal website.

Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years, rising through the executive ranks to become chairman of global advertising and partnerships in 2020.

Before NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as an advertising executive at Turner Broadcasting Company for almost 20 years.

When Yaccarino joined X, the move came months after Musk pledged to step down as the head of the company as soon as he found someone “foolish enough to take the job.”

Yaccarino, who often posts on X multiple times per day, said on Wednesday that she plans to continue using the platform.

“I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world,” Yaccarino said, addressing her former colleagues. “As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Collections on defaulted student loans may affect millions of people’s credit scores
Collections on defaulted student loans may affect millions of people’s credit scores
ayk7/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s administration is set to begin collecting defaulted student loan payments next week — which could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers.

Roughly 5 million borrowers will have their university and college loans sent for collections beginning May 5, the Department of Education said last month.

When that happens, the borrowers’ credit scores could be impacted, since ratings agencies are often alerted when collections ensue, experts told ABC News.

Here’s what to know about the collections and what it could mean for borrowers’ credit scores:

Why are the credit scores of some student loan borrowers at risk?

Student loan borrowers are considered delinquent if they fail to make a loan payment for 90 days. When late payment stretches on for a total of 270 days, then the borrower falls into default. When a federal student loan enters default, the government can send it for collections, garnishing wages or even taking money from Social Security payments or tax refunds.

The risk to borrowers’ credit scores dates back to policy decisions made when former President Joe Biden’s administration resumed federal student loan payments after a period of relief that had been enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Biden administration lifted the pause in the fall of 2023, the White House set in motion a 12-month moratorium. The administration did not count late payments toward delinquency. That moratorium ended in October — meaning borrowers could be considered delinquent if they didn’t make payments for more than 90 days, returning to the way the process worked pre-pandemic.

More than 9 million student loan borrowers will face “significant drops” in their credit score when delinquencies resume over the first half of 2025, the New York Federal Reserve found in March.

“These credit score effects show up with delinquencies – that’s when the credit score takes the hit,” Judith Scott-Clayton, a professor of economics and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, told ABC News.

Similarly, the Biden administration in 2023 initiated a one-year moratorium during which it would not report loan defaults to credit bureaus. That pause expired on Jan. 1.

Now, the Trump administration is set to begin collections on defaulted loans, causing further potential damage to credit scores, some experts told ABC News.

“The longer you remain delinquent, that will compound,” Kate Wood, a writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, told ABC News.

How much do late college loan payments hurt a borrower’s credit score?

Late payments on a college loan can significantly hurt a borrower’s credit score, studies show.

The New York Federal Reserve found student loan delinquency causes a borrower with a credit score of 760 points or higher to lose 171 points on average, according to a study of loan data between 2016 and 2019.

Subprime borrowers with credit scores at or below 620 lose on average 87 points in the event of a student loan delinquency, the study said.

“The consequences are worse for those starting out with good credit scores,” Scott-Clayton said.

VantageScore, a credit-scoring system, said in February that late college loan payments can result in a credit score loss of up to 129 points. Student loan borrowers who make payments on time could see credit score increases of up to 8 points, VantageScore said.

What does a damaged credit score mean for borrowers’ finances?

Borrowers with lowered credit scores will face greater difficulty making big-ticket purchases like homes, cars or even refrigerators for which they may need to take out a loan, experts told ABC News.

When consumers with reduced credit scores seek a loan, they face higher interest rates as banks determine that the borrower risks an inability to repay.

“We’re talking about a chunk of the population who won’t be able to buy a car because they won’t be able to get access to a car loan or it will be prohibitively expensive,” Kirabo Jackson, a professor of education and social policy at Northwestern University, told ABC News.

A lower credit score can even jeopardize an individual’s job prospects, since some employers check an applicant’s credit, Jackson said.

Some states restrict an employer’s ability to check an applicant’s credit, including California.

The damage to borrower’s credit scores may cause a hiccup in the overall economy, since some individuals may forgo big purchases, Jackson said.

“It’s not a huge effect for the economy but it certainly won’t be helpful,” Jackson said. “And when you talk about the impact for the individuals, it will be quite considerable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Inflation ticked slightly higher in May amid Trump tariffs
Inflation ticked slightly higher in May amid Trump tariffs
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday showed May inflation ticking slightly higher, rising 2.4%, in line with expectations.

The report amounted to the latest test for President Donald Trump’s tariffs as some retailers and economists warn the policy will raise prices.

So far, the economy has defied fears of price hikes, instead giving way to a cooldown of inflation over the months since Trump took office.

Economists expect inflation to have jumped slightly in May, registering year-over-year price increases of 2.4%. That would mark an increase from an inflation rate of 2.3% over the year ending in April, which amounted to the lowest inflation level since 2021.

The small increase in inflation anticipated by economists would keep price levels near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, putting them well below a recent peak of 9% in 2022.
In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs, easing the costs imposed upon importers. Such companies typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China in May slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused a large swath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs targeting dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those tariffs stand in legal limbo, however, after a pair of federal court rulings late last month.

Tariffs remain in place for steel, aluminum and autos, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.

Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months.

Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility they may raise prices as a result of the levies.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, said this month it expects U.S. inflation to reach 4% by the end of 2025, which would mark a sharp increase from current levels.

Federal Chair Jerome Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed were to raise interest rates, it could help ease inflation, but it may risk an economic downturn. If the Fed were to cut rates in an effort to spur economic growth, the move could unleash faster price increases.

For now, the Fed appears willing to take a wait-and-see approach. At its last meeting, in May, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady for the second consecutive time.

“For now, it does seem like a fairly clear decision for us to wait and see,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

The Fed will announce its next rate decision on June 18. Investors peg the chances of a decision to leave rates unchanged at 99.9%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Vincent Alban/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just weeks after President Donald Trump intensified calls for lower borrowing costs and voiced eagerness about the potential “termination” of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In recent days, Trump has dialed back his attacks on Powell, saying he will not fire Powell before the end of the top central banker’s term next year. Trump has reiterated his displeasure with the level of interest rates, however, urging the central bank to lower them.

The move marked the Fed’s second consecutive decision to maintain the current level of interest rates, repeating an approach taken in January. Before that, the Fed had cut rates at three consecutive meetings.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said Wednesday that key economic indicators had improved but it cautioned of heightened economic uncertainty.

“Risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen,” the FOMC said in a statement.

Last month, Powell raised the possibility that Trump’s tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Still, Powell pointed to solid economic performance as a reason to take a patient approach as policymakers await the impact of tariffs.

“For the time being, we are well-positioned to wait for greater clarity,” Powell told an audience at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Powell noted the possibility of a shift in economic conditions, saying, “Life moves pretty fast.”

The rate decision arrives days after fresh data showed robust job growth in April.

Despite flagging consumer sentiment and market turmoil, the labor market has provided a bright spot since Trump took office. Meanwhile, inflation cooled in March, the most recent month for which data is available.

Even so, recession fears are mounting on Wall Street as Trump’s tariffs threaten to upend global trade. Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession from 35% to 45%. JPMorgan pegged the probability of a recession this year at 60%.

A government report last week showed the U.S. economy shrank over the first three months of 2025, much of which took place as Trump’s flurry of tariff proposals stoked uncertainty among businesses and consumers.

U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, declined at a 0.3% annualized rate over three months ending in March, according to government data released on Wednesday. The figure marked a sharp dropoff from 2.4% annualized growth over the final three months of 2024.

The rate decision on Wednesday also marks the first adjustment of borrowing costs since Trump’s closely watched “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2, which triggered the biggest single-day stock market drop since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days later, Trump suspended a major swathe of the tariffs, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases. A simultaneous escalation of tariffs on Chinese goods kept the effective tariff rate at its highest level in more than a century, the Yale Budget Lab found.

The White House is seeking to strike trade agreements with dozens of U.S. trade partners before the 90-day suspension of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” expires in July.

“As we gain a better understanding of the policy changes, we will have a better sense of the implications for the economy,” Powell said last month.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.