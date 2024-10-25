Lindsay Lohan gets tangled in hilarious holiday mess in trailer to ‘Our Little Secret’

Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is bringing Christmas cheer once again in a new holiday film.

On Friday, the trailer for Our Little Secret, a new holiday rom-com, was released and features Lohan spending the holidays with her boyfriend’s family for the first time.

But once she arrives at his family’s home and meets his mother (Kristin Chenoweth), things take a turn when she discovers she’s also spending the holidays with her ex-boyfriend and almost fiancé Logan (Ian Harding), who is dating her new boyfriend’s sister.

The trailer shows Lohan and Harding getting into sticky situations as they navigate the holidays with their partners’ family and more.

Also starring in the film are Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy and Henry Czerny. As reported, Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.

The streaming platform announced the news of Our Little Secret in January. The project is also part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in Irish Wish, which was released in March.

Our Little Secret will be available to stream on Nov. 27.

Sony adds ‘Spider-Man 4’ to 2026 release schedule
Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Sony Pictures has quietly added a fourth Spider-Man film to its updated release schedule: It will swing into theaters July 24, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While the movie that will star Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero doesn’t have an official title, its director was confirmed to be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Spider-Man films starring Holland are a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney. 

On the promotional circuit for his new nonalcoholic beer brand BERO, Holland confirmed to Good Morning America he’s read the script.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The last in Holland’s trilogy, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starred Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya, as M.J., Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, as well as heroes and villains from Spidey movies past, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew GarfieldWillem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Maxwell Dillon/Electro and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock.

The film was a smash, making $1.95 billion at the box office, the seventh-highest-grossing movie of all time.

 

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles
Fritz and Wolfe in 2015 – Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Frank Fritz, who along with Mike Wolfe scoured the country for hidden treasures on History’s American Pickers, has died, Wolfe announced on Instagram “with a broken heart.”

According to his birth date on IMDB, Fritz would have turned 59 on Oct. 11.

Wolfe did not disclose a cause of death, but noted he was with his friend when he passed away Tuesday evening. Fritz had various health issues, including Crohn’s disease and chronic back pain, before he suffered a severe stroke in 2022.

“I’ve know [sic] Frank for more then [sic] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe wrote. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued in part. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”

American Pickers launched in 2010 and Fritz starred in more than 300 episodes, until the 2020 season, when his health forced him to step away. 

Bill Stankey, whose company Westport Entertainment produced the series, tells ABC Audio, “Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met.”

Stankey added, “He was the anchor of American Pickers. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘The idea is crazy’
Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is giving fans a major update on his forthcoming fourth Spider-Man film.

“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland said Wednesday on Good Morning America when asked about the latest news for his iconic web-slinging Marvel superhero while promoting his new nonalcoholic beer, Bero.

Holland said they’ve been working on the movie’s concept but now feel it’s “strong enough” to go ahead, revealing that shooting begins next summer.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Holland also shared his reaction to the news that former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, saying he’s “obviously delighted.”

The forthcoming Spider-Man 4 will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland has played the character in several ensemble MCU films, first in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and most famously in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers Endgame.

His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

