Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Glen Wilson

A new trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

The trailer, which Disney released on Friday, shows off Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

“Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

That’s right: there’s another body-switching incident. This time, however, it’s a four-way body swap, with Anna and Tess switching into the bodies of Anna’s daughter, Harper, and future stepdaughter, Sophie.

In the trailer, Anna is preparing to get married to Manny Jacinto‘s Eric. She asks for help in writing her vows. Harper, played by Julia Butters, gives her some inspiration.

“How about this? ‘I, Anna, take you, Eric, a man whose daughter is a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent,'” Harper says.

Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Both movies are based off the book by Mary Rodgers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer
Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer
Barry King/WireImage

Cher has taken to social media to pay tribute to her former boyfriend, Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65.

“VALUS Will miss u,” she wrote on social platform X. “U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the a**,” noting he was “BRILLIANT as Mark Twain,” a role he played in the one-man play Mark Twain: Citizen Twain.

Cher also called Kilmer a great friend, sharing that her kids loved him, and wrote that he was “BRAVE” during his “sickness,” likely referring to his battle with throat cancer.

Cher and Kilmer dated in the ’80s and remained friends after they broke up. According to People, Kilmer revealed in his memoir that he stayed at Cher’s guest house following his cancer diagnosis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Viola Davis has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where her new wax figure was recently revealed. It features her look from the Academy Awards in 2017 — a red Giorgio Armani Privé gown — when she won best supporting actress for her role in Fences. ﻿Intricate details were included, like her platform sneakers, gold jewelry and her wedding ring.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Viola, who worked with the Madame Tussauds’ creative team to get every detail of her look right“It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

She shared on Instagram her initial reaction to seeing her wax figure, alongside the caption, “No words. Just….love. LOVE. Thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In the clip, she’s captured walking toward the figure and admiring the end result. “[They] got everything right. I mean, she looks alive. My teeth, my lips,” Viola said. “This dress I believe is Armani, but it’s more than the Armani. … It’s like a dream I had when I was 28 when I was looking at myself in the subway station, but it was a dream. This is just, like, ‘Whoo!'”

“There are signs in your life where you feel worthy, and they help the inside feel worthy. I keep saying that saying of ‘Your purpose is not what you do. It’s what happens to people when you do what you do.’ And sometimes the people that it happens to is you,” she continued. “And it’s what I did. I can’t believe that little Viola pulled it off.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Morning Show’ gets season 4 release date on Apple TV+
‘The Morning Show’ gets season 4 release date on Apple TV+
Apple

The Morning Show has a season 4 release date.

Apple TV+ has announced the fourth season of the popular drama series will premiere on Sept. 17.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to their starring roles of Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the new season. Both actresses are also executive producers on season 4.

This new season picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, set in the spring of 2024.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to an official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes that will drop weekly on Wednesdays through Nov. 19.

Apple also released first-look images of the season 4 cast, which include stills of Aniston, Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in his Emmy-winning role of Cory Ellison.

The season 4 ensemble cast also includes Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper, Aaron Pierre and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.