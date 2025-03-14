Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap bodies again in ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer

It’s about to get freakier.

Disney has released the teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, its sequel to the 2003 live-action comedy film Freaky Friday.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 8, stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

The duo switch bodies again in this new film, now decades after the first go-around, but there’s a new multigenerational twist. Lohan’s Anna now has a daughter of her own, along with a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As they navigate the challenges of merging two families together, the teaser trailer also reveals that this time around there’s a four-way body swap between Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter and Anna’s stepdaughter.

“Oh, that’s interesting. Your lifelines, it’s like they’ve intersected before. You’ve walked in each other’s path,” a character played by Vanessa Bayer tells Anna and Tess in the trailer. “You learned a lesson. A lesson that may serve you again.”

Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are all reprising their roles from the first film.

Joining them are new cast members Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.

The first Freaky Friday film was based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel of the same name.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, from a script written by Jordan Weiss.

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan star in hilarious Super Bowl ad with nod to their iconic film
Hellman’s

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s reunion has been revealed and it’s … a Super Bowl commercial!

In the new ad released Wednesday for Hellmann’s mayonnaise, the When Harry Met Sally co-stars are right back where it all started, sitting in New York City’s famous Katz’s Delicatessen, where one of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film took place.

“I can’t believe they let us back in this place,” Crystal says to Ryan in the commercial. When Ryan asks “Why?” Crystal says “Hello …,” nodding to the famous deli scene from the classic.

“Nobody remembers that,” responds Ryan, shrugging off the reference.

As Ryan and Crystal dig into their sandwiches, Ryan expresses displeasure, but after she adds mayonnaise to her sandwich, she immediately begins to really enjoy the sandwich, channeling her famous excited reaction from the original film, 35 years later.

“Here we go,” responds Crystal in annoyance.

As Ryan continues, banging her hands on the table and rolling her head back, Crystal chimes in, “This one’s real.”

“Lunch and a show,” he says, addressing onlookers.

A surprise twist at the end reveals Sydney Sweeney sitting nearby, who delivers the now-iconic punchline, “I’ll have what she’s having” — which was originally delivered by When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner‘s mother, Estelle Reiner.

The 30-second spot will air in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, while a 60-second version will debut on social media.

The stars previously teased the reunion in an Instagram post.

Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & more dazzle on the red carpet
Disney/Scott Kirkland

As usual, what the stars wore to the Oscars was just as important as who won the night’s awards, and there were certainly some stunners on the red carpet this year.

The Wicked gals showed up in full glam, with Ariana Grande wearing a pale pink Schiaparelli gown with a wide skirt embellished with crystals and rhinestones, while Cynthia Erivo wore a dramatic velvet dress in forest green, a nod to her Wicked character Elphaba, from Louis Vuitton.

Among the other stunners on the red carpet: Demi Moore wore a body-hugging silver Giorgio Armani Prive dress covered in crystals; Selena Gomez wore a pale pink Ralph Lauren gown, also covered in Swarovski crystals; Elle Fanning wore a stunning white lace gown from Sarah Burton, with a black velvet bow at the waist; and Halle Berry wore a strapless gown that appeared to be covered in mirrors.

The men also brought it on the red carpet. The always fashionable Colman Domingo dressed in a red custom Valentino jacket, with a black lapel and matching black pants, while Timothée Chalamet certainly stood out in his butter yellow suit by Givenchy. Actors going with a more classic tuxedo look included Sebastian Stan and Adrien Brody.

Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’
Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’
Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley is opening up about the upcoming Star Wars film centered on her character, Rey.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Ridley said she was thrilled to be returning to the character she played in all three Star Wars sequels — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

“She’s someone I have been so thrilled to play over the last three films,” Ridley said. “It really had to mean something and feel important to continue to tell her story. And I feel like we are in the process of doing that. So it’s very exciting.”

The upcoming film, which currently has the working title Star Wars: New Jedi Order, was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. The current premise finds Ridley’s Rey overseeing a new class of Jedi knights.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order will also mark a milestone for the franchise. Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the film, making her the first woman to helm a Star Wars movie.

Ridley expressed her excitement over Obaid-Chinoy getting to tell the next chapter of Rey’s story.

“I think Sharmeen is going to take an amazing amount of care with her,” Ridley said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

