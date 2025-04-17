Lindsay Lohan to star in ‘Count My Lies’ series based on book

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Lindsay Lohan is headed to the small screen.

The actress will star in and executive produce the upcoming series Count My Lies, based on the 2025 book of the same name by Sophie Stava, according to a representative for Hulu.

Stava is also attached as a producer on the project, which is in development at Hulu from 20th Television.

“When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart, it seems she’s finally landed her dream job,” a description of the show reads. “But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Count My Lies, which was published Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, was a GMA Book Club pick.

The show will also come by way of the writers and executive producers behind This Is UsIsaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as executive producer Scott Morgan.

Lohan will appear on the big screen this summer, starring in Freakier Friday, a follow-up sequel to her 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday. The sequel hits theaters Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Good Morning America and Hulu.

Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page to star in rom-com ‘Italianna’
Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney, Jeff Spicer/WireImage via Getty Images

The Little Mermaid is set to swoon over the Duke of Hastings in an upcoming romance film.

Halle Bailey will star alongside Regé-Jean Page in the new movie Italianna, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Kat Coiro. Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay based on an original idea from him and Kristin Engle.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project has been described as a romantic comedy.

Coiro also directed the 2022 Universal romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Bailey is known for being part of the music duo Chloe x Halle, as well as her breakout acting role as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation. Page is known for his starring role in season 1 of the period romance drama series Bridgerton.

Deadline first reported the casting news about Italianna.

‘Tears of joy’: Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’ back for season 2
NBC

NBC’s Happy’s Place has been renewed for a second season.

Reba McEntire and NBC shared the news via an Instagram Reel on Thursday, which shows Reba sharing the good news with her cast mates, including Melissa PetermanBelissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Holding hands in a circle, the actors erupted in excitement when they found out and went around giving each other hugs.

“Tears of joy,” Reba told the camera as she pointed to her tear-filled eyes. “We got picked up for a second season. They just told us right before we’re going to go on to do the last show of the first season.”

“What a gift,” she adds. “Thank you Lord, thank you Lord!”

Happy’s Place airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

In more Reba news, the Academy of Country Music recently announced the “Fancy” singer’s returning to host the 60th ACM Awards, streaming live from Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime on May 8.

Tiger Woods biopic in the works with Barack, Michelle Obama in talks to produce
Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images

A biopic about Tiger Woods is in the works.

Amazon MGM is developing the film, with Barack and Michelle Obama‘s company Higher Ground in talks to produce it. Deadline first reported the news.

The film will be based on Kevin Cook‘s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. It will cover the rise of Woods as a child prodigy who later turned into a golf superstar. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the film King Richard, will helm the movie.

It is expected that the film will focus on Woods’ four major consecutive major championship wins, a feat known as the Tiger Slam. He has won 15 major championships and has 82 PGA Tour victories.

Woods’ personal life, though filled with drama, will reportedly not be depicted in the film. In 2009, several extramarital affairs he took part in came to light, which caused many companies to end their sponsorship deals with him. He was then arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence. In 2021, he survived a car accident, though he sustained leg injuries from the incident.

Along with the Obamas, Irwin Winkler, who produced Goodfellas, Rocky and Creed, is also attached to the project.

