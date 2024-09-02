Lindsey Graham ‘heartbroken, devastated’ over six hostages recovered in Gaza

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is “heartbroken, devastated, mad” over the six hostages whose bodies were recovered Saturday in Gaza.

The hostages, which included 23-year-old Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, “were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. IDF officials identified the additional five hostages as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.

“If you want the hostages home, which we all do, you have to increase the cost to Iran. Iran is the great Satan. Hamas is the junior partner. They’re barbaric, religious Nazis — Hamas, they could care less about the Palestinian people,” Graham told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl during an interview on Sunday. “I would urge the Biden administration and Israel to hold Iran accountable for the fate of [the] remaining hostages and put on the target list oil refineries in Iran if the hostages are not released.”

Graham urged President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “tell the Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei] what he values is on the target list. Until that happens, nobody is coming home.”

Graham, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not attending Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress in July, saying: “She boycotted Bibi’s speech to Congress, sending a signal to Hamas and Iran that America does not really have Israel’s back.”

At the time, a Harris aide insisted to ABC News that the vice president did not preside because of a scheduling conflict, not to boycott or snub the Israeli prime minister. When pressed by Karl on Sunday that Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance also decided to not attend the address, Graham defended the Ohio senator, saying: “JD has been unequivocally supporting Israel. She [Harris] has been horrible. She is slow-walking weapons. She did not attend the speech, and that juiced up every terrorist in the region.”

“I would say on foreign policy, she [Harris] has been a wrecking ball,” Graham said.

Graham said Trump should highlight her failure on foreign policy and her role with the southern U.S. border at the ABC News presidential debate scheduled for Sept. 10.

While he acknowledged Harris “obviously has some talent” given her political experience, Graham said overall “her job performance has been lousy” as vice president. He urged Trump to focus on issues in a head-to-head race, saying: “Every poll says the same thing. The American people trust you with what matters the most to them — the economy, inflation, border security and just managing the government.”

“If I were you, my friend, I would focus on those issues laser-like and you will win this race,” he added.

Trump last week added a new campaign pledge to get IVF paid for by the government or covered by insurance. When asked Sunday about Trump’s IVF announcement, Graham told Karl: “I think he [Trump] just tried to show his support for IVF treatments that, you know, we’ve been accused, the party has, of being against birth control. We are not. We’ve been accused of being against IVF treatments. We’re not.”

Graham said he’d support a tax credit for Americans using IVF and other treatments to become pregnant.

“I would support a tax credit,” Graham said. “That makes sense to me, to encourage people to have children.”

However, when pressed by Karl, the South Carolina senator said he does not support mandating insurance companies to cover what Trump proposed regarding IVF.

“You wouldn’t support this idea of mandating insurance companies to cover this, would you?” Karl asked.

“No. No, I wouldn’t because there’s no end to that,” he said. “I think a tax credit for children makes sense, means tested. … I’ll talk to my Democratic colleagues. We might be able to find common ground here.”

The presidential debate set to be held by ABC News will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 and will be moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. It will be produced in conjunction with ABC station WPVI-TV/6abc, and will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the network and on the ABC News Live 24/7 streaming network, Disney+, and Hulu.

(CHICAGO) — Former first lady Michelle Obama took center stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, along with her husband former President Barack Obama, to throw their formidable political weight behind Kamala Harris.

“Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” Michelle Obama said after a long standing ovation that followed her entrance at the United Center in Chicago, where she grew up and her husband began his political career.

“You know, we’re feeling it here in this arena, but it’s spreading all across this country,” she continued. “We love a familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for far too long. You know what I’m talking about. It’s the contagious power of hope.”

The opening message was a callback to the campaign slogan that defined Barack Obama’s White House run in 2008 when he became the first Black man elected president.

Harris, who is just the second woman to ever receive a major party’s nomination for president, will try to become the first woman to serve as president.

“The anticipation, the energy, the exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day,” Michelle Obama continued. “The chance to vanquish the demons of fear, division and hate that have consumed us and continue pursuing the unfinished promise of this great nation, the dream that our parents and grandparents fought and died and sacrificed for. America, hope is making a comeback.”

Michelle Obama remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, despite her aversion to partisan politics. Her goodwill with the party is so high that when President Joe Biden struggled in his campaign this past year, her name was floated as a possible alternative to take his place atop the ticket, even though she’s repeatedly said she would never run for office.

That star power was on display as she addressed the convention for 20 minutes. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile this election cycle, previously appearing only in a campaign video endorsing Harris after Biden dropped out of the race, the crowd was rapt during her remarks.

“My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment,” she said. “She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified.”

She sought to contrast Harris’ background and record with that of Donald Trump, who she expected to launch similar personal attacks against Harris that he did to the Obamas.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?'” she added, prompting thunderous applause from the crowd. “It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Michelle Obama advised that while Harris’ candidacy has reenergized the party, the matchup with Trump will still be a fight — a warning similar to that issued by former Secretary Hillary Clinton in her convention speech on Monday.

“We cannot get a Goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right,” Michelle Obama said. “We cannot indulge our anxieties about whether this country will elect someone like Kamala instead of doing everything we can to get someone like Kamala elected.”

The former first lady made an appeal to all voters, regardless of political party, to stand up “stand up for what we know in our hearts is right.”

After recounting a story about Harris’ mother telling her not to complain about things but to “do something,” Michelle Obama made a similar plea to those watching to take action throughout the campaign to help Harris get elected.

“So consider this to be your official ask: Michelle Obama is asking you to do something,” she said. “Because this is going to be close. In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner. So we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt. We need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us.

“Our fate is in our hands,” she concluded.

(INDIANAPOLIS) — As Vice President Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential campaign, she spoke to fired-up members of historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis on Wednesday, where she highlighted Biden administration wins and worked to shore up support from Black voters — a key voting group in the 2024 election.

“In this moment, I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past, and with your support, I am fighting for our nation’s future, and let us be clear about what that future looks like,” said Harris, who was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — another historically Black sorority.

“I know the leaders in this room, and I know the future we believe in, and we fight for,” the vice president added.

Harris’ 15-minute-long speech was well-received in the room of about 6,000 Zetas, where she was met with raucous applause throughout.

Harris touted some wins under President Joe Biden such as forgiving student loan debt, working to establish affordable childcare and tackling prescription drug costs.

She mentioned Biden’s address to the nation on Wednesday night — where he will talk about his decision to abandon his reelection bid.

“Tonight, our president will address the nation about his decision to step down as a candidate, and he will talk about not only the work, the extraordinary work that he has accomplished, but about his work in the next six months,” Harris said.

Harris also slammed former President Donald Trump over Project 2025, the conservative presidential transition blueprint fronted by the Heritage Foundation.

Zeta Phi Beta, like Harris’s own sorority, is a part of the “Divine Nine” — a collection of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Both the Zetas and the AKAs were founded at the vice president’s alma mater of Howard University, a historically Black university.

The significance of this moment for these women is profound. A last-minute organizing fundraising Zoom call Sunday night saw some 44,000 Black women donating nearly $1.6 million, which contributed to a record-breaking $126 million raised since President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris for the job, according to a memo the campaign sent outlining its path forward.

“Vice President Harris has well-documented support from the Biden-Harris coalition of voters that delivered victory in 2020,” said campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon. “She has significant advantages with key parts of the Democratic base: Black voters, Latino voters, AANHPI voters, women, and young voters.”

Black voters are a key group of voters that both Harris and Trump will work to connect with as the November election approaches.

During her speech, Harris encouraged the Black attendees to head to the polls to “make history.”

“We know when we organize, mountains move; when we mobilize, nations change; and when we vote, we make history,” Harris said. “So let us continue to fight with optimism and faith and hope. Because when we fight, we win.”

Trump — as well as then-candidate Biden — have worked to court Black and Hispanic voters on the issues of the economy, education, immigration and more.

Trump has recently attended events at Black Conservative Federation Gala in South Carolina, 180 Church in Michigan and New York City’s South Bronx to court Black voters and announce his “Black Americans for Trump” coalition.

Trump has centered his appeal to Black voters by equating his criminal prosecutions to the historic discrimination Black Americans have faced.

The Harris campaign’s push comes at a time when it’s trying to shore up continued interest from a constituency that has historically voted for Democrats.

Harris’ event, which the White House announced in early July — before Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race, came at a controversial time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Washington this week and addressed Congress on Wednesday — yet Harris was not there. It marks the first time Harris will miss a world leader visit since she has become vice president.

Harris, who in her secondary role to the president, has created some distance from Biden on the war in Gaza. Some pro-Palestinian groups tell ABC News that if she is able to strike the right tone in the coming weeks, she could win back the support Biden had lost.

The vice president is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are slated to make their first campaign appearance together on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, before a large crowd.

Hundreds of supporters were waiting in lines outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University for the event, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Walz and Harris are expected to highlight their contrasts to former president Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance.

Vance held a rally in the city earlier in the day.

Tuesday’s Harris-Walz event kicks off a five-day campaign road trip that will visit seven crucial swing states.

The vice president and Walz are scheduled to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas this week.

