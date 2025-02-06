Lineup announced for ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

Lineup announced for 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special'
f you’ve lost track of specials celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, it’s understandable. First there was the one focusing on the show’s music, which aired on NBC. Then a star-studded concert was announced that will stream on Peacock in February. Now there are details on the third one.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will feature appearances from such stars as Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson and more.

A number of musicians who’ve appeared on the show over the years are confirmed as well, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter, and rock legends Paul McCartney and Paul Simon.

That special airs Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously reported, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live from Radio City Music Hall Feb. 14 and feature Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Miley, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Bonnie Raitt, The B-52’s, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and many more.

In brief: Angelina Jolie honored for ‘Maria,’ and more
In brief: Angelina Jolie honored for ‘Maria,’ and more

Angelina Jolie will be the recipient of the Palm Springs International Film Awards’ Desert Palm Achievement Award – Actress for her role in Netflix’s Maria. Jolie’s performance “captures the heart and complexity of an artist whose life was as captivating as her music,” Nachhattar Singh Chandi, festival chairman, said in a statement Monday. Other honorees include Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman and Colman Domingo. The ceremony is set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13 …

Josh O’Connor has been tapped to star in Steven Spielberg‘s latest yet-to-be-titled film, joining Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but the project is said to have “sci-fi elements,” per the outlet, and is based on a story by Spielberg with a screenplay by his collaborator David Koepp

Bridgerton‘s Luke Newton has been cast opposite Pretty Little LiarsLucy Hale in the upcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated Aquila research facility, “follows microbiologist Sammie as she and Leo fight to save their fellow crew members from a malevolent entity whose sole intention is to extinguish them all,” per Deadline. Hale and Newton will play Sammie and Leo, respectively …

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

David Schwimmer on the fun frights in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
David Schwimmer on the fun frights in ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’
Disney/Francisco Roman

Get ready for more ghostly haunts with Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

The new season of the anthology series arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. David Schwimmer stars as Anthony Brewer, a recently divorced botanist whose twin children come to live with him just as dark secrets reveal a spooky mystery.

Schwimmer told ABC Audio it was incredibly fun to join such an iconic franchise.

“I didn’t realize just how loved this series is because I was 25 when it came out, so I didn’t grow up with the books,” Schwimmer said. “Of course, I had heard of Goosebumps and I saw the first [TV] series … but I just didn’t know how many people love the series and are looking forward to it.”

He found acting in a project full of “fun frights” to be really enjoyable and said that, luckily, he doesn’t scare easily.

“I really love going to scary movies and especially seeing them in a movie theater. Although, I think this series, if you turn off the lights at home and watch it, or, you know, stream it on whatever device … I think it’ll be equally satisfying and equally scary,” Schwimmer said. “You can always pause it if you need to shake it off, you know what I mean? I’m guilty of doing that on occasion, watching a scary movie at home.”

Even though he says he’s been known to pause a scary movie and “just take five” minutes to collect himself before starting it back up, Schwimmer says he’ll always finish watching it.

“I do like a good scare,” he said. 

All eight episodes of Goosebumps: The Vanishing will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 10.

