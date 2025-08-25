Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24
The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.
Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.
Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.
American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.
It turns out there’s more to The Social Network story.
Aaron Sorkin will write and direct a sequel to his 2010 film The Social Network, Deadline reports. The film is to be called The Social Network Part II. It will be made for Sony Pictures.
While the film is being called a part two, it is not expected to be a direct sequel to the first. Instead, the film is to be more of a follow-up. The Social Network Part II explores The Wall Street Journal‘s The Facebook Files, which are a series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner-workings of and harms caused by Facebook.
The Social Network was directed by David Fincher. It was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, eventually winning three awards at the Academy Awards ceremony. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for his script.
Deadline reports Sorkin is focused on finding his cast for the new project. It is unknown if any roles from the first film will carry over into the second.
It is also unknown if any actors from The Social Network, including Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, will reprise their roles in the sequel.
Former WWE wrestling star Hulk Hogan‘s cause of death has been revealed, one week after his death at age 71.
Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a copy of Hogan’s cremation report obtained by ABC News through the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.
Hogan’s death was certified by his primary care physician. The report notes that the wrestling icon also had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Acute myocardial infarction is a result of the heart muscle not getting enough blood and is commonly caused by coronary artery disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After Hogan’s death, his wife, Sky Daily, wrote on social media that the former wrestling star had health complications, but did not specify further.
“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” Daily wrote in a July 25 post. “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”
Emergency officials in Hogan’s hometown of Clearwater, Florida, responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. on July 24 and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Former television host Ananda Lewis has died, her sister Lakshmi Emory shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Lewis was 52.
Lewis, who was known for her role as an MTV VJ and host of Teen Summit, was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.
“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Emory wrote on Facebook. “Lord, rest her soul.”
Lewis first revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020, via an Instagram video that included her hope to encourage other women to get a mammogram. Lewis was battling Stage 3 cancer at the time.
“I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” she said at the time. “For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake.”
Lewis admitted that she refused regular mammograms because of her fear of being exposed to radiation.
People with an average risk of breast cancer are recommended to start mammogram screening starting at age 40 and even younger for those with higher than average risk. Mammograms are considered safe. They emit a very small amount of radiation, but less than a standard X-ray.
“I need you to get your mammograms,” she implored, sharing that she had to adjust her diet and lifestyle. “I still have a lot of work to do. … I wish I could go back. I have a 9-year-old I need to be here for.”
In October 2024, a year after her cancer had progressed to Stage 4, Lewis spoke with ABC News’ Kelley L. Carter to talk about her diagnosis and the treatment decisions she had to make, which included a refusal to undergo a medically recommended double mastectomy followed by rounds of chemotherapy.
“I couldn’t handle doing such a drastic surgery in my life at that time,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling my son. Cancer doesn’t come and replace all the other stuff you have to do. Cancer happens on top of your life, and for me, it was just too overwhelming in the beginning.”
Lewis said at the time that she had opted for homeopathic treatment, including a change in her diet and fractionated chemotherapy, which is not recommended by doctors as effective.
Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis, Lewis faced criticism from others for her decision to not have surgery years earlier.
“None of those people know me and they don’t know the details of my situation,” she said. “I’m not gonna sit here and battle people about their opinions. That has no bearing on my life. It’s a waste of my time. And I don’t have time to waste.”
“Life owes me nothing,” she added. “Every day I get, I’m grateful for. What I do is focus on what I can fix. And what I can control.”
Lewis, who was born March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, began her career on BET when she landed a role as host of Teen Summit in 1993, a talk show program that focused on issues faced by Black teens. It also included live performances.
In 2001, she had her own talk show called The Ananda Lewis Show.
The role that many know Lewis for was as an MTV VJ. She hosted a variety of shows including Total Request Live and Hot Zone.
She was a correspondent on The Insider from 2004 to 2017.
In her 2024 interview with Carter, when asked how she wanted people to remember her, Lewis said, “That I loved hard and lived loud and didn’t back away from problems and loved this life. And was O.K. with letting it go too.”
“It’s a temporary situation, so do your best,” she added. “That’s all we’re all doing is our best.”