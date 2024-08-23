Lionsgate fires consultant over fake Coppola review flap; AI possibly used to generate phony reviews

Lionsgate

Variety is reporting Lionsgate has dropped Eddie Egan, the marketing consultant reportedly behind a scuttled campaign that used fake reviews from real critics in an effort to promote Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis.

As reported, a now-deleted trailer used phony negative review quotes for Coppola classics including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now in the promo for Megalopolis, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May to some real-life negative reviews.

Sources tell Variety it wasn’t Lionsgate or Egan’s “intention to fabricate quotes,” but “an error in properly vetting and fact-checking the phrases provided by the consultant.”

That said, the trade prompted Chat GPT to write negative reviews of Coppola films in the style of popular reviewers and the “results were strikingly similar” to the ones seen in the trailer, so it appears an AI program was used to create them.

Lionsgate pulled the trailer on Wednesday, the day it debuted, saying, “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [Coppola’s studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

Cameos, crossovers and what ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might have been, according to the filmmakers
20th Century Studios

In an extensive feature story in Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy talk about what Deadpool & Wolverine might have been — but aren’t giving spoilers to what it is.

A team-up between Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine remained an impossible dream for the friends and former costars since they first appeared side-by-side in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

However, it wasn’t until ABC Audio’s parent company, Disney, acquired 20th Century Fox that the gears started turning, and Reynolds wasn’t short on ideas. The actor likened one idea to an indie movie. “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects … a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni). … It wasn’t meant to be an event movie.” He called it “the weirdest [idea],” but “kind of fun.”

The trio didn’t reveal what the movie’s plot is about, save it takes place six years after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade retiring from the superhero business and working as a car salesman. That’s before — as seen in the trailer — the Time Variance Authority informs Wade he has more to offer.

As for the rumors of who will appear in the film? They’re not spoiling that, either.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie, but they are peppered in throughout,” Levy teases. “The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Reality Roundup: Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix, ‘Big Brother’ 26 premiere and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
It’s the Scandoval that will never stop-doval. Tom Sandoval has sued Ariana Madix over explicit footage of Rachel Leviss that was revealed in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval claims Madix violated his privacy when she peeked at his phone to discover the explicit video of her then-friend and castmate Leviss. The suit alleges that Madix did not have Sandoval’s “authorization or permission” to look at his phone or view videos on the device.

Big Brother (CBS)
During Wednesday night’s season 26 premiere of Big Brother, host Julie Chen Moonves unleashed a new artificial intelligence twist on the first eight houseguests. A prospective 17th houseguest, named Ainsle, was introduced — though it was revealed she was an “AI entity” and not an actual human woman. A human woman acted as Ainslie, though, and fans recognized her as popular TikTok user Cosette Rinab. “THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26,” one fan wrote on the social platform X.

Dance Moms: A New Era (Hulu)
The popular reality show Dance Moms has been rebooted for a new generation. A new coach, new dancers and all new drama awaits in the first season of Dance Moms: A New Era. The trailer for the season is available to watch now, and the show premieres on Aug. 7 on Hulu.

 

Mark Wahlberg once encouraged his mom to “have a baby” with George Clooney
Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Would you let your mother date George Clooney?

Mark Wahlberg recalls being all for the idea, even encouraging his mom to “have a baby” with the actor, in a funny story he recently shared about the time she visited him on the set of the 2000 disaster film The Perfect Storm.

Mark’s mom, Alma Elaine, who passed away in 2021, “came to the set and met George and got a picture and she had it on her wall,” Wahlberg tells Variety.

“I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids,” he jokes.

Wahlberg, mimicking his mom’s voice, continues, “‘Oh, [Clooney] likes me a lot. He loves me. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t.'”

“She was convinced that he was hitting on her,” he says. “I said, ‘I don’t know about that, mom.'”

When his mom continued to insist Clooney was hitting on her, Mark quipped, ‘Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!'” He teased. “I want a little brother! George can be my stepfather. It’s all good!'”

Alas, the two never did actually date, and George married Amal Clooney in 2014.

