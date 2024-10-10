Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 plotline

Disney/Pamela Littky

School is officially back in session. Abbott Elementary has returned for its fourth season, with the premiere episode available to stream on Hulu.

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, told ABC Audio what she’d like to see this season at the Disney Upfront event back in May.

“I would love to have Melissa and Ava go in on something together,” Walter said. “Every woman on the show is an alpha … and it’s fun to see them mix it up.”

Walter even pitched an entire storyline.

“Maybe Barbara and Melissa get into a fight and then Melissa and Ava work on something. And then Barbara gets mad,” Walter said, before referencing her season 3 storyline with Chris Perfetti’s Jacob Hill.

“I’m going to tell you, here’s the truth. When the Jacob character moved in with Melissa and I started to become friends with him, Sheryl Lee Ralph started getting snippy. She really did,” Walter said. “She goes, ‘You’re supposed to be my friend.’ I was like, ‘They wrote lines, Sheryl.’”

Another cast member excited for this season is William Stanford Davis, who plays the school janitor, Mr. Johnson. He says he’s looking forward to more of Mr. Johnson’s “opinionated self about everything.”

“I’m hoping to work in more scenes with Quinta [Brunson],” Davis said. “I worked a lot with the guys and with Melissa, so I’m looking forward to especially getting under Barbara’s skin. I hope I can tell the writers that. Cause I’m afraid of Barbara Howard.”

The show is known for having famous guest stars. So, which actor does Davis wish would join the Abbott Elementary family?

“I’ve often told them I wanted Halle Berry to be my love interest,” Davis said. “So, you know, if you know anybody who can make that happen.”

Ella Bleu Travolta releases song in tribute to late mom Kelly Preston
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly Preston, the late wife of John Travolta and the mother of their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and the late Jett, is memorialized in a new single and music video from her daughter. 

According to Ella Bleu’s reps, “Little bird” is a “deeply personal tribute” to the actress, who died of breast cancer at 57 in 2020.

Both the song and the video, which is made up of home video snippets and snapshots of Ella and her family over the years, “captures the tender bond she shared with her mother and honors the profound impact Kelly had on her life.”

The 24-year-old’s song, which is available for download on streaming platforms, is described as “a journey of finding yourself as a young person growing up in the public eye” and “a moving expression of love, loss, and remembrance.”

Screenwriters reveal Robert Downey Jr. said no to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Marvel Studios

Of all the surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, one that was supposed to happen didn’t: screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Robert Downey Jr. turned the movie down.

A scene in the beginning of the movie has Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson interviewing to see if his alter ego Deadpool could join The Avengers.

To his disappointment, however, instead of meeting “the man” — aka Tony Stark aka Downey — Wade pleads his case to Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan, Stark’s longtime friend.

“He doesn’t do this kinda thing anymore,” Happy says. “Cameos?” Wade asks, nudging the fourth wall.

“Interviews,” Happy replies.

Reese tells IndieWire, “Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo.”

Wenick adds, “[W]e said, ‘No one says no to Ryan Reynolds,'” but ultimately, Downey did.

Fast-forward to now, and we know what Reese, Wernick and Reynolds didn’t at the time: Downey was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark.

“It just didn’t make sense” for him to play Stark before the villain, Reese says.

The scene with only Favreau and Reynolds worked well, the writers agreed, as did their co-writer Reynolds, who recently called the Iron Man director “one of the greats.”

Ryan enthused, “[W]orking with Jon — who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire — was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes.”

Wernick said they also brainstormed that ALL of the Avengers would be there to reject Wade, “and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do,” but said they never actually wrote the scene.

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly ditches movie five days before start
David Benito/FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly abandoned a controversial film from director Todd Haynes just five days before the shoot was about to start in Guadalajara, Mexico.

IndieWire was first to report the news, adding that Haynes previously described the project as an “explicit” love story between two men set in the ’30s.

Some crew claim that’s what caused the mercurial actor to drop out, though Haynes insisted to the publication in 2023 that Phoenix was well aware of the content. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” Haynes said.

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” he said at the time. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship.”

Variety confirmed the exit, reporting the crew had already built sets for the film Phoenix helped develop, but days before Haynes could call action he got “cold feet.”

The trade reported in July that Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez had joined the cast.

The publication says the last-minute exit could end up costing seven figures: Phoenix’s role can’t be recast and the movie was pre-sold internationally based on his name being attached to it, as is common in Hollywood dealmaking.

