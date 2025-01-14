Lisa Kudrow on ‘Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel: ‘Close as we’ve ever been’

Touchstone/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow has an update on the upcoming Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.

While guesting on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Kudrow talked about how the project is coming along.

“We’re as close as we’ve ever been,” Kudrow said. “There’s a script that’s really good, [by] Robin Schiff.”

Barrymore, a big fan of the original film, told Kudrow, “Oh my God, I just got chills. I really did.”

“So it’ll happen, I mean, we’ll see,” Kudrow said in response.

Kudrow played Michele Weinberger in the 1997 comedy film, starring opposite Mia Sorvino‘s Romy White. Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore said the movie is “so much more than a film” to her.

“It’s a world and I tend to live in it on a daily basis and I certainly quote it every day of my life,” Barrymore said.

Kudrow went on to explain that the film originally came from an “equity waiver play in LA” written by Schiff, who wrote the original film.

“So they had to do a backers audition for the play to see if they could even mount the play,” Kudrow said. “And they went to all the [acting] teachers, ‘Who do you recommend to audition?’ So, you know, I went.”

She said that was her first-ever audition.

“For ‘Airhead No. 2,’ Michele,” Kudrow said. “We were these minor characters. We were onstage a total of seven minutes, in and out, for the whole play.”

Selma Blair says she’s working again after changes to MS treatment
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following new advances in multiple sclerosis treatment.

Blair walked the red carpet at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog. According to Variety, Blair credited her improving health “to a bone marrow treatment and changes in medications.”

“I’m back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce,” Blair said, adding that she had never thought she’d feel well enough to work again or “get to feel this grounded.”

Blair first opened up publicly in October 2018, revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, which according to the National Institutes of Health is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system and causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. People with MS often experience unsteady movements, pain, mental and physical fatigue, vision problems, cognitive issues, mood changes and other symptoms.

In 2019, Blair shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a treatment that has long been used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow that is now being used in some patients with MS, like Blair, to try to “reboot” their immune system.

Blair also recently attended the 2024 Media Access Awards, presenting Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, with the Norman Lear–Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blair called her fellow actor a hero and a friend who helped her find the determination and strength to carry on with her life after receiving the “life-altering” diagnosis of MS.

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold to be honored at Gotham Awards for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will be honored at the 2024 Gotham Awards for their work on the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown.

The pair will be awarded Gotham’s Visionary Tribute award, which “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.” 

“In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, shares. “Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation.”

The Gotham Awards are happening Dec. 2 in New York City.

John C. Reilly hopes ﻿’An Almost Christmas Story﻿’ short film will ‘spread a little love and a little empathy’
Disney

The new Disney+ short film An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true story of an owl who was found inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. In this version, the owl can talk, and his adventure is narrated by John C. Reilly.

In taking on the role, Reilly, who also performs four songs in the short, tells ABC Audio he was inspired by the late Burl Ives‘ Snowman narrator character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

“I thought, ‘I’ve learned so much music from Burl Ives, wouldn’t it be cool to, like, step into his shoes?'” says Reilly, who also stars in a stage production called Mister Romantic. “Or at least perform a role that was similar to what he’s done in the past.”

An Almost Christmas Story also hearkens back to the look of those classic holiday specials in its animation style, though it was made digitally instead of with traditional stop-motion. Still, Reilly wanted to get a stop-motion figure of his character made, even though he laughs he was “hoping it would look less like me.”

“I was like, ‘But will you please still make mine?'” Reilly says. “Then [director] David Lowery‘s like, ‘Yeah! Totally, we should still make yours!’ So I’m gonna have to ask Disney where that thing is.”

As for the film itself, you can expect a heartwarming tale and some adorable animals, which Reilly feels might bring some comfort amid stressful times, personal or otherwise.

“Somehow I think [the film] really does meet the moment for the way people are feeling right now in the world,” Reilly says. “So I’m happy to spread a little love and a little empathy with this.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

