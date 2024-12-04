Living with Deadpool? Ryan Reynolds is America’s preferred roommate

DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

While we doubt most people would want to live with Deadpool, a new report finds that many wouldn’t mind shacking up with the vigilante superhero’s portrayer, Ryan Reynolds. 

According to a new survey by Zillow, Reynolds is America’s preferred roommate, with 17% of those polled wanting to live with him. The actor actually beat out his good friend Taylor Swift for the top spot, with Tay only earning 14% of the vote.

Zendaya lands at three on the list, although she is the top roomie choice for Gen Z, followed by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Chappell Roan and Glen Powell.

When it comes to sports figures, gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles is the preferred roommate. Comedian Drew Desbordes aka Druski is the top influencer people would want to live with.

But when it comes to roommates, most people have not had the best experience living with one.

Zillow’s survey finds that while 81% of people have lived with a roommate at one time, 93% say the person they lived with had at least one annoying habit, with 28% saying the most annoying habit is “not helping clean.”

Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here’s your chance. 

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale‘s Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop. 

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque. 

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren’t street legal.

That said, it’s pretty safe to assume that unless you’re “pancaking cop cars” as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you’ve got 3 million bucks to spare. 

James Cameron says his new “kick a**” ‘Terminator’ films will “jettison” old history
20th Century Studios

James Cameron is shedding a little more light on his upgrade to the Terminator franchise, which he launched as an upstart director with his smash 1984 original. 

To Empire magazine, Cameron says you shouldn’t expect to see a retread of the same characters and canon. 

“This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator,” he says, “but you live by those principles.” So it seems like we’re not going to be seeing a now-77-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger as the old reliable cyborg, the T-800; Linda Hamilton has said the underperforming Terminator: Dark Fate would be her last go as humanity’s savior Sarah Connor.

Cameron continues of the old canon, “You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. That’s the danger … but I think we’ve proven that we have something for new audiences.”

That said, as real-life technology has grown exponentially since the 1984 original — and indeed its “far future,” 2029, is now just a few of years away — Cameron says an update is in order, though certain themes persist. 

“You’ve got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix. Those principles are sound principles for storytelling today, right?”

He enthuses, “So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick a**. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography.”

 

David Henrie on acting with Selena Gomez in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’: “The magic was there”
Disney/Eric McCandless

Everything is not what it seems – unless it’s the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off drops the first eight episodes of season 1 on Disney+ on Wednesday, one day after its premiere on Disney Channel.

David Henrie, who reprises his role as Justin Russo in the new sitcom, told ABC Audio he wanted fans of the original show to feel like this new series was a warm hug.

“Getting to be Justin again has been so meaningful,” Henrie said. “Selena and I have experienced fans all over the world and some of the feedback has just touched our hearts so much, that the show is there for people when they really needed it.”

Selena Gomez returns as a guest star and executive producer on the series, and Henrie said acting together again after 13 years was emotional.

“We didn’t know what to expect … imagine playing a sport you haven’t played in 13 years. There can be some trepidation. But [I’ll] tell you what, the second they said ‘action,’ we both looked at each other and we were just, ‘Bang.’ Spot on. There was no awkward learning how to ride a bike again feelings. We were just right there. The chemistry was there, the magic was there. And we felt it.”

Gomez returned to play Alex Russo in the pilot episode, but can fans expect more characters from the original show to make an appearance? You bet.

“I’ve said from day one we want absolutely everyone on the show,” Henrie said. “We’ve been really careful to make sure when we are bringing someone back – and there are multiple people – but when we are bringing someone back, it’s in a way that is meaningful to the show.” 

