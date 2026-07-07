Liz Meriwether to write Britney Spears biopic

Liz Meriwether to write Britney Spears biopic
The cover of ‘The Woman in Me.’ (Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster)

The upcoming Britney Spears biopic has a screenwriter.

Liz Meriwether is set to write the film’s screenplay based on Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

The biopic was announced in 2024 when Universal Pictures secured the rights to the project.

Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked films, is set to direct. Producer Marc Platt is developing the movie for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Spears first teased the project on social media in August 2024, writing on X at the time, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

The Woman in Me was released in October 2023 and became an instant New York Times bestseller. It was the fastest-selling memoir in the history of Simon & Schuster, with over 6 million copies sold worldwide.

Meriwether is known for creating the sitcom New Girl. That series ran from 2011 to 2018 and starred Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

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Kennedy Ryan on why ‘Score’ was ‘one of the hardest books [she’s] ever written’
Kennedy Ryan on why ‘Score’ was ‘one of the hardest books [she’s] ever written’
‘Score’ by Kennedy Ryan (Hachette/Forever)

Hollywood is calling to Kennedy Ryan, in more ways than one.

In addition to a TV show in the works at Peacock and a first-look deal with Universal, the romance author has released the latest book in her Hollywood Renaissance series, Score.

The story, a follow-up to 2021’s Reel, centers on the second chance romance between screenwriter Verity Hill, who’s living with bipolar disorder, and musician Bellamy “Monk” Wright — former college lovers who reunite on the set of a period film called Dessi Blue.

“I think I related to Verity as a writer. And I really related to her desire specifically around the Black community, around Black art and Black history,” Ryan says. “Really that’s the soul of what this whole series is.”

Ryan also took great care to make sure Verity’s bipolar disorder was represented accurately. She says it was “one of the hardest books I’ve ever written” for that reason.

“In media, we have seen bipolar disorder sensationalized, misrepresented, harmful representation,” Ryan says. “And I really didn’t want to perpetuate that, which meant really digging in with people who have the diagnosis, their family, their partners, their psychiatrist, their therapist. And that’s really the foundation for the representation in this book. And I’m very, very proud of it.”

While her books cover some heavier topics, Ryan promises her readers that by nature of the romance genre, they’ll never get “hurt without healing.”

“There is someone who will walk with you through hurt to healing,” she says. “It is also to encourage people who have actually lived those experiences that joy is a possibility for us in life.” 

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Netflix’s ‘Kennedy’ series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.
Netflix’s ‘Kennedy’ series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.
Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr. in a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of ‘Kennedy.’ (Netflix)

The first look at the upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring series Kennedy has arrived.

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Fassbender in costume as Joe Kennedy Sr. The photo comes as the streaming service announced that production on the show has started in London.

Kennedy will be an eight-episode drama series based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

The previously announced series regulars include Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

Additionally, 13 other actors have been newly announced to join the recurring cast of the series. They are Georgina Bitmead as Eunice Kennedy, Miley Locke as younger Kick Kennedy, Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as younger Rosemary Kennedy, Hera Hilmar as Inga Arvad, Wyatt Russell as Charles Lindbergh, Patrick Fischler as Arthur Krock, Caitlin FitzGerald as Clare Boothe Luce, Louis Landau as Billy Cavendish, Robin Soans as Neville Chamberlain, Denis O’Hare as Raymond Furness, Albert Welling as Winston Churchill, Toby Huss as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

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‘I’ve never liked him’: ‘SNL’ cast members bust on Harry Styles for doing ‘much too much’
‘I’ve never liked him’: ‘SNL’ cast members bust on Harry Styles for doing ‘much too much’
Jane Wickline, Harry Styles and Chloe Fineman during ‘SNL’ promos. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

In a new series of promos for his upcoming Saturday Night Live stint as host and musical guest, Harry Styles is bullied into leaving Studio 8H by cast members Chloe Fineman and Jane Wickline.

When Harry announces he’s the host and musical guest for Saturday’s episode, Jane says, “I’m sorry, that’s too much.” “Much too much,” agrees Chloe.

“What’s too much?” asks Harry. “You’re doing all this stuff. Let’s just calm down,” Jane says.

“It’s what I signed up for,” he argues. “K, well maybe just sign up for a chill pill,” Chloe says.

“Or a calm-down vitamin, I dunno,” Janes chimes in. “Just stop it.” 

“Alright, fine. I could leave,” says a dejected Harry.

Harry walks offstage as Chloe, referring to Harry, says, “A lot. A lot. A lot. A lot.” 

Jane agrees, “I’ve never liked him.”

In another promo, Harry claims he’s a “bit off” because he’s “pretty nervous standing next to Jane.”

“Harry, you promised you wouldn’t catch feelings,” says Jane, who is gay. 

“Sorry, is there something going on between you two?” Chloe asks.

“There always has been,” Harry confirms. “The original title of my album Fine Line was Fine Wickline.”

Saturday will mark Harry’s second time hosting and performing on the show; he last did it in 2019. He also appeared as the musical guest as a solo artist in 2017 and three previous times with One Direction.

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