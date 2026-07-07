Liz Meriwether to write Britney Spears biopic

The cover of ‘The Woman in Me.’ (Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster)

The upcoming Britney Spears biopic has a screenwriter.

Liz Meriwether is set to write the film’s screenplay based on Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

The biopic was announced in 2024 when Universal Pictures secured the rights to the project.

Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked films, is set to direct. Producer Marc Platt is developing the movie for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Spears first teased the project on social media in August 2024, writing on X at the time, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

The Woman in Me was released in October 2023 and became an instant New York Times bestseller. It was the fastest-selling memoir in the history of Simon & Schuster, with over 6 million copies sold worldwide.

Meriwether is known for creating the sitcom New Girl. That series ran from 2011 to 2018 and starred Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.