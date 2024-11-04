LL Cool J, Victoria Monét, Ice-T and more pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones

The death of Grammy-winning producer Quincy Jones has been met with tributes from many, including LL Cool J, Colman Domingo and Victoria Monét.

“You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom,” LL wrote. “Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”

Colman recalled the first time he met Quincy. “He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater,” Colman shared on X. “I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound.”

In Victoria’s post, she wrote that Quincy was “one of my biggest inspirations!” She added, “Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph also honored Quincy, praising him for “a life well lived.” Actor Robert David said he’s devastated by the news of Quincy’s death, remembering him for his “Genius , Heart , Talent , Inspiration , Support , Encouragement.”

Others who paid homage to Quincy and his contributions to art include Ice-Tscreenwriter Reginald Hudlin, Hill HarperDarius Rucker, The Weeknd and Nile Rodgers.

Quincy died Sunday at age 91. His publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed the news.

Kathryn Hahn reprises in the title role of Agatha Harkness in the very witchy Marvel Television series Agatha All Along on Wednesday.

Two episodes of the spin-off of WandaVision kick things off.

In the series, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power” until “a suspicious goth teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell.”

They pull together a desperate coven and set about to come back into their missing power via the mysterious Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials.

Jac Schaeffer wrote the acclaimed series WandaVision, and this time she was also behind the camera as director. She tells ABC Audio, “I of course had anxiety about following WandaVision because it was so … embraced in such a big way. But centering a show on Agatha and on Kathryn Hahn, of course you have to do a lot of work, but a lot of your work is done.” 

She added, “So then it was less about how do we top WandaVision and it was more, how do we nail Agatha Like, how do we do this right?”  

Hahn’s coven also stars Aubrey Plaza, Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim and the legendary Patti LuPone

Plaza plays Rio Vidal, a mysterious witch who first appears undercover, trying to push Agatha to return to her power. At a press conference, she deadpanned about spoilers: “I signed up to do the show because I thought we weren’t allowed to talk afterwards.” She teased “a very intense dynamic” between her character and Hahn’s. 

Hahn teased “some genuine good old-fashioned surprises” for the show.

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Two decades after the pair became reality stars with their show The Simple Life, it’s time for an encore for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Peacock’s new original special, the three-part Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres Dec. 12. 

According to the streaming service, “These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can.” 

Peacock adds that the show will follow “the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.'”

In fact, a teaser shows the pair trying to coach an opera singer on how to say — and sing — it to their liking.

She does, and of course Paris comments approvingly, “That’s hot.” 

“We’re really good at this,” Richie adds. 

All episodes of the series will drop Dec. 12.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will make his first appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as host Jon Stewart‘s in-studio guest on Oct. 21, the cable channel has announced. The interview will be available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD …

Mitzi Gaynor, the actress and dancer best known for playing Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film version of South Pacific, passed away peacefully on Thursday of natural causes, her management team announced. She was 93. Gaynor went on to become the highest paid female entertainer in Las Vegas, while appearing on a number of variety shows and hosting her own specials throughout the 1970s …

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will return to Broadway in the comedy John Proctor Is the Villain, according to Deadline. The play “is set at a high school in rural Georgia where an English class is studying The Crucible,” according to Deadline. However, the students are “more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals,” per the official the synopsis. “As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.” Sink made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie, followed by 2015’s The Audience. John Proctor Is the Villain is set to open April 14 …

The Phineas and Ferb voice cast will reunite for the first time in over a decade for the show’s highly anticipated 2025 return. The cast includes Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. Co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh made the announcement at New York Comic-Con Thursday. As in past seasons, the new cycle will also feature numerous guest appearances …

