Local businessman George Lester passes away

Martinsville, VA – It is with deep sadness that The Lester Group announces the passing of George W. Lester II, a prominent business leader and lifelong advocate for the Martinsville-Henry County community and the Commonwealth of Virginia where he has been long known as a pillar of leadership, excellence, and benevolence.

Born on April 4, 1939, Mr. Lester was the youngest of G. T. “Cap’n Til” Lester’s 14 children and a lifelong resident of Martinsville-Henry County. George W. Lester II, a Cum Laude graduate of North Carolina State University in Industrial Engineering, joined the family business in 1959 and guided it through significant growth and diversification. He served as President and CEO of The Lester Group, Inc. since 1983 and President of Lester Development Corporation since 1975.

Under his leadership, The Lester Group expanded its reach beyond Virginia, establishing a presence in North Carolina and West Virginia through ventures involving real estate, building materials, and forest land management. Mr. Lester’s strategic vision was instrumental in renovating the former Tultex building into the iconic Clock Tower building, providing employment for approximately 1,000 residents and symbolizing the resilience and spirit of the Martinsville–Henry County community.

His contributions spanned numerous civic projects, including the donation of land and significant capital for community developments such as the forthcoming Lester Family YMCA in Uptown Martinsville. His commitment to infrastructure development was highlighted by his pivotal role in the formation of JobLink in 1993, which greatly influenced the designation of I-73 through Martinsville-Henry County.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Lester’s legacy is equally robust in community service and leadership. He served as Past Chairman of the Martinsville/Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Martinsville & Henry County, and the Martinsville/Henry County Economic Development Corporation. Furthermore, he held presidential roles at the Independent Builder’s Supply Association (IBSA), the Virginia Forest Association, and the Virginia Building Materials Association (VBMA). Mr. Lester chaired the National Lumber & Building Materials Dealers Association.

Mr. Lester was also one of the pioneering organizers of Carter Bank, from which he retired from the Board of Directors after many years of dedicated service.

“George Lester’s legacy will forever be intertwined with the community” Carter Bank CEO Litz Van Dyke stated. “He will always be remembered for his sharp business acumen and his kind and generous spirit. During his 44 year tenure as a director of Carter Bank his leadership and wisdom were an integral part of making our company successful. I am honored to have worked with George in his role as a director for our company, but more importantly my life was enriched by having known George as a friend. He will be sorely missed.”

George W. Lester II transitioned to semi-retirement in 2018 but continued to play an active role as Co-Chair of The Lester Group. His relentless dedication to Martinsville-Henry County not only spurred economic growth but also created thousands of jobs, profoundly impacting the community he cherished so deeply.

” His love of his community, The Lester Group business, and his care for all the employees was obvious to all that worked with him,” stated Jim O’Brien, Co-Chairman of The Lester Group Board of Directors, “his legacy of generosity and dedication will continue to inspire us all. “

“George W. Lester, II was more than just a businessman; he was a mentor, a community leader, and a friend to many,” said Jay Dickens, CEO of The Lester Group “his Legacy of integrity, innovation, and commitment to excellence will continue to influence today’s culture.”

Mr. Lester’s legacy is etched into the fabric of Martinsville and Henry County, remembered as a visionary leader whose life’s work continues to shape the future of the community’s landscape.

The Lester Group is based in Martinsville, Virginia, with a 128-year legacy of serving Virginia and surrounding areas. The company’s diverse portfolio includes forestlands, six building material locations, door manufacturing, and real estate developments. The Lester Group is committed to innovation, quality, and serving the community.