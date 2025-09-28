Local Starbucks closed

The Starbucks on Greensboro Road, just south of Martinsville, closed permanently on Saturday. The restaurant was one of about 180 Starbucks nationwide that were chosen for closure. The store in Henry County was built new and had been open for less than a year. The one on Commonwealth Boulevard will remain open.

