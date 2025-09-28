Local Starbucks closed

The Starbucks on Greensboro Road, just south of Martinsville, closed permanently on Saturday. The restaurant was one of about 180 Starbucks nationwide that were chosen for closure. The store in Henry County was built new and had been open for less than a year. The one on Commonwealth Boulevard will remain open.
Related Posts
Man arrested after shooting at deputy
A Patrick Springs man has been arrested following a Monday morning incident, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. James…
Flamingos beat Mustangs 3-2
The Flamingos outflanked the Mustangs last night 3-2, handing Martinsville its 20th loss of the season. With 16 wins on…
Axton Solar gets extension in Pittsylvania County
Axton Solar requested, and was granted, a two-year extension for its 200-megawatt facility in Henry and Pittsylvania counties. The Pittsylvania…