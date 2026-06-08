‘Lockdown’: Massive perimeter to ring Madison Square Garden as Trump goes to NBA Finals

‘Lockdown’: Massive perimeter to ring Madison Square Garden as Trump goes to NBA Finals
New York Knicks fans arrive outside Penn Station and Madison Square Garden before Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — With President Donald Trump expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs on Monday night, the New York Police Department and the Secret Service say they are planning to put Madison Square Garden on “lockdown.”

During a news conference Monday morning, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police officers will establish a block-to-two-block-radius security perimeter around the Midtown Manhattan arena, canceling a fan watch party that was set to occur outside the venue.

“I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and that they understand that that generally means lockdown of areas, and that’s what you’re going to see tonight at the Garden,” Tisch said.

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, four-and-a-half hours before the start of the game, police will start blocking off streets and avenues around Madison Square Garden, creating a security frozen zone, according to Tisch.

“No one will be allowed inside the secured area unless they have a ticket to the game, a train ticket, they are going to a business inside the area, they have credentials, or they have some other authorized reason to be there,” she said.

Tisch said no one will be allowed in the secured area with a backpack unless they are going to nearby Pennsylvania Station to catch a train.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Field Office in New York, advised ticketed fans to arrive at the Garden two hours before game time to ensure they make it through the “multiple layers” of security, including magnetometers, in time for the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

In coordination with the Secret Service, Tisch said a decision was made to cancel Monday night’s fan watch party outside of Madison Square Garden due to Trump attending the game.

But Tisch said other watch parties are scheduled for Monday night, including one hosted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Bryant Park, about a mile east of the Garden.

Mamdani said last week that he also plans to be at the Garden for Game 3.

Tisch said the watch party outside the Garden will resume for Game 4 on Wednesday night.

‘Heightened risk’ for malicious actors

The return of the NBA Finals to New York comes with a “heightened risk of attention by malicious actors across the ideological spectrum,” according to a New York Police Department assessment obtained by ABC News. 

Those malicious actors “may use high-profile sporting events as an attractive opportunity for targeted violence or disruption,” the document said. 

The Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals in 27 years on Monday night.

The Knicks lead the series two games to none over the San Antonio Spurs in New York’s quest to win its first NBA championship since 1973.

Commissioner issues warning

Thousands of Knicks fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden on Friday night to watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which was played in San Antonio.

But celebrations after the Knicks’ victory led to multiple arrests and an injured police officer, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD said the crowd became increasingly disorderly throughout the evening. Officers made an arrest for assault and for individuals climbing light poles before the game ended.

Following the Knicks’ victory, police said multiple people refused orders to leave the area, blocked traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenues from West 31st Street to West 35th Street, and climbed onto food vendor carts, light poles and subway entrances.

According to police, one person jumped over a barrier into a restricted area. When an officer attempted to remove the individual, the person allegedly punched the officer in the face multiple times, causing lacerations that required medical treatment. The officer was later treated and released.

Police also arrested several people accused of selling counterfeit merchandise. One of those individuals faces an additional charge of possessing a loaded firearm, according to the NYPD.

In total, 26 people were taken into custody on Friday. Police said 17 people were arrested and charged, while nine others were issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct and released.

NYPD Commissioner Tisch has warned fans to be on better behavior for this week’s games in New York.

“We will have no tolerance for violence, particularly violence against police officers, destruction of property, climbing on light poles or structures, blocking emergency vehicles or other chaotic behavior,” Tisch said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Woman stabbed to death while walking dog in Florida in random, ‘violent’ attack: Sheriff
Woman stabbed to death while walking dog in Florida in random, ‘violent’ attack: Sheriff
Kersten Francilus is seen in a photo released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

(MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.) — The suspect in the deadly, apparently random stabbing of an elderly woman who was walking her dog in Florida allegedly told authorities that he “went around” the neighborhood and “found a lady and then I killed her,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The shocking, “extremely violent” attack occurred Thursday afternoon in Stuart, in the “quiet” community of Southwood, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Several people had called 911 to report a “suspicious” man who was going door-to-door asking “where the new bank was,” Budensiek said at a press briefing Thursday, noting that there isn’t a bank in the area. The suspect — later identified as 25-year-old Kersten Francilus — reportedly appeared “out of it,” according to the affidavit.

At one house, the suspect asked for the bank and allegedly “attempted to step inside,” at which point the resident shut the door, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after those calls, people called 911 to report the stabbing, according to Budensiek. The victim was walking a small dog when she was “brutally attacked,” he said.

A good Samaritan tried to intervene but couldn’t get the assailant off the woman, the sheriff said.

A deputy who was already en route for the suspicious person arrived at the scene and saw the victim on the ground, according to Budensiek.

“Our suspect was on top of her, actually actively stabbing her,” Budensiek said.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and pulled out his gun, at which time the suspect threw the knife down, “giving up,” the sheriff said.

The deputy immediately took Francilus into custody, the sheriff said.

An off-duty deputy who had also responded rendered aid to the victim, Budensiek said. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died from “significant injuries,” the sheriff said. She had been stabbed multiple times in her upper torso, he said, calling it a “violent, violent homicide.”

The victim appeared to have 16 or 17 stab wounds, according to the affidavit, which identified her as Joyce Ellen Thompson Adams.

Francilus has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He refused a public defender and is being held on no bond, online court records show. ABC News’ attempts to reach members of his family for comment were unsuccessful.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Francilus allegedly admitted to the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

“He initially stated he left his residence and ‘did what I did,'” the affidavit stated. “He stated he ‘went around’ the neighborhood, and he said ‘I found a lady and then I killed her.'”

The suspect is believed to live in a nearby neighborhood with his mother, wife and child, Budensiek said. A steak knife used in the attack came from their home, according to the sheriff.

The suspect’s mother reportedly told detectives that Francilus “has not taken his medications since February,” according to the affidavit, which did not go into further detail. His mother also said she “usually stored the knives above the microwave, essentially hiding them from the suspect,” the affidavit stated.

A motive remains under investigation, according to the sheriff.

Francilus has no known criminal history or connection to the victim, Budensiek said. There was previously one call for service at his home, during which he was reported to have been “acting strange,” the sheriff said.

“We don’t know of any motive at this point. We don’t know of any nexus between the victim and the suspect,” Budensiek said. “We just simply know that we’ve had a horrendous crime that’s taken place in this neighborhood.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pam Bondi tells House Oversight panel that DOJ released all required Epstein files
Pam Bondi tells House Oversight panel that DOJ released all required Epstein files
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with ABC News, Apr. 25, 2025. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Former Attorney General Pam Bondi told members of the House Oversight Committee Friday that the Justice Department had released all the documents required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but that she did not lead every aspect of the process, according to a copy of her prepared opening statement.

After a tumultuous year at the DOJ that was largely defined by her controversial handling of the Epstein files, Bondi participated in a nearly four-hour closed-door interview with the House Oversight panel Friday.

“As the head of a large Department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review myself,” Bondi said, according to her prepared opening statement. “I delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.”

Following her appearance, Bondi, in a social media post, disputed Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia’s claim that she “continues to push all of the investigation and the blame on Acting AG Todd Blanche.”

“NOT TRUE,” Bondi posted. “I praised Acting AG Blanche’s management of this Herculean task. I said his ethics are beyond reproach and that he is an incredible Attorney General.”

The second Trump cabinet official to testify behind closed doors as part of the Oversight Committee’s yearlong Epstein probe, Bondi was expected to face questions about reneging on her promise to publicly release the DOJ’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which ultimately prompted Congress to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act forcing the release of millions of documents.

As Bondi walked into the hearing room Friday morning, a group of Epstein survivors shouted, “Tell the truth.” She did not answer questions from reporters.

“Before we start today, I want to reiterate what I have said many times regarding the Department’s handling during my tenure as Attorney General of the voluminous materials that are now commonly known as the Epstein Files,” Bondi told the panel according to her prepared remarks. “To the best of my knowledge, the Department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

“There were redaction errors,” the former attorney general said. “But since day one of this process, this Department has been committed to accountability and transparency.”

Trump removed Bondi as attorney general in April after sources said he grew frustrated with her handling of the Epstein files and the unsuccessful prosecutions of his perceived political opponents.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote on social media announcing her departure. “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Earlier this week, Axios reported that Trump had appointed Bondi to serve on an advisory panel on AI policy, tasked with coordinating cooperation between the government and tech leaders.

In an unusual arrangement, a DOJ spokesperson said that Bondi would be accompanied during Friday’s transcribed interview by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon and other DOJ personnel, in order to “assist the Committee in understanding the Department’s role in implementing and complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act during her tenure.”

“Because former Attorney General Bondi oversaw the Department at the time the Act was enacted and carried out, DOJ’s presence is solely to ensure accurate representation of Department processes, facilitate any necessary clarifications, and support a complete factual record for the Committee,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week.

The DOJ originally sought to have Bondi avoid appearing by arguing that the subpoena the committee issued “no longer obligates her to appear” since she left the role of attorney general. Bondi ultimately agreed to testify voluntarily after the top Democrat on the committee introduced a resolution to hold her in contempt for failing to appear.

Shortly after beginning her tenure as attorney general last year, Bondi faced immediate pressure from Trump’s MAGA followers and others to begin releasing the DOJ’s files from its investigations of Epstein and his associates. Speaking to Fox News in February 2025, Bondi said Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review” and said the release of the files was a “directive by President Trump.”

However, when the DOJ released the “first phase” of the Epstein files that month — inviting, with great fanfare, conservative influencers to receive the files — it was determined that nearly every document released was already public. By July, the Department of Justice and FBI said in a joint memo that no further documents would be released, citing victim privacy and the assertion that the documents warranted no further investigations — a decision that sparked backlash from much of the MAGA base.

“To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo said.

Bondi later defended her statement about Epstein’s client list by clarifying she was referring to the Epstein files generally along with other files released by the Trump administration, including documents related to JFK and MLK Jr. The DOJ/FBI memo also said that their review of the files “revealed no incriminating ‘client list'” and no evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

Despite the memo stating that no further investigation was warranted, Trump in November ordered Bondi to investigate Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats. At the time, Bondi said the DOJ would “pursue this with urgency and integrity” and assigned the matter to the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

The Justice Department’s subsequent release of Epstein files following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act prompted bipartisan criticism when the DOJ improperly redacted files — both exposing victim identities while concealing other information — and declined to release millions of additional files by claiming they were duplicative, privileged or contained sensitive victim information.

Bondi’s deputy and successor, now-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, acknowledged the release of sensitive victim information was “horrible” and “inexcusable.”

He said the DOJ is finished investigating Epstein.

“And so I think that to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche said in April.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect dead, bystander wounded after exchange of gunfire near White House: Secret Service
Suspect dead, bystander wounded after exchange of gunfire near White House: Secret Service
Emergency teams work the scene after multiple rapid-fire gunshots ring out near the White House on May 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Secret Service said officers shot and killed an armed man who opened fire at a White House checkpoint Saturday evening.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire in the incident, but it was not immediately clear how, the Secret Service said.

The man, who has not yet been named by authorities, allegedly walked up to the checkpoint in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 6 p.m., removed a weapon from a bag and began firing at the officers posted there, the Secret Service said.

“Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Regarding the bystander who was struck, the Secret Service said: “It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect’s initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.”

There was no immediate word on the bystander’s condition.

No Secret Service members were hurt during the incident, which is still under investigation.

President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for their response, writing on social media, “Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.”

Trump added, “The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates. This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!”

What we know about the alleged suspect
The alleged suspect was a 21-year-old who was known to the Secret Service, multiple officials told ABC News. 

Courts records indicate that the same alleged suspect had a stay-away order from the White House put in place on July 11, 2025.

He had been arrested the day before after attempting to get into the White House and get past a security checkpoint, according to a court record. He told officers he was “Jesus Christ” and allegedly told officers he wanted to get arrested.

In a separate incident on June 26, he was involuntary committed, according to the same court record.

Reporters told to run for cover
At the time of the shooting, Trump was in the Oval Office working with aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and others, according to a White House Official.

ABC News’ Selina Wang was filming a piece for social media platforms at the White House when the apparent gun shots sounded. She and crew members quickly ducked for cover.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that the agency was on scene and assisting the Secret Service.

“We will update the public as we’re able,” Patel said. 

When the gunshots sounded, reporters were told to sprint into the White House Press Briefing Room.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.