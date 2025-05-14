Lois Lane interviews ‘Superman’ in the film’s official trailer

Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the official trailer for Superman.

DC Studios released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. The movie arrives in theaters and on Imax screens on July 11.

David Corenswet stars as Superman/Clark Kent in the film. The trailer shows off an interaction between him and journalist Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, where she sits down for an exclusive interview with the superhero.

Lois asks Superman a series of questions, including queries about whether he has consulted with the president and if he is acting as a representative of the United States.

“I’m not representing anybody except for me and doing good,” Superman exclaims in response.

We also see shots of Superman saving Metropolis civilians, as well as a civilian helping Superman up after a nasty fall.

“Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are,” we see Superman’s father Jonathan Kent, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince, tell him.

The trailer also shows off Nicholas Hoult in costume as the villainous super-genius Lex Luthor.

“Superman. He’s not a man. He’s an it. That has somehow become the focal point of the entire world’s conversation,” Lex Luthor says in the trailer.

Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Skyler Gisondo also star in the film.

James Gunn directed Superman from a script he wrote based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer
Prime Video

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.

Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.

Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.

Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.

Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.

“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”

In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”

The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.

No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn’t actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer’s Body star, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter’s name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,'” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Leslie Odom Jr. returning to ‘Hamilton’ for limited 10th anniversary run
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait for it: Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to Hamilton for a limited run this fall in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s 10th anniversary.

Odom Jr. will be back as Aaron Burr, the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway in 2015. His performances begin September 9 and run through November 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Odom Jr. says in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

If you want to be in the room where it happens, a new batch of tickets is now available at HamiltonMusical.com.

Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015.

