Long-delayed jobs report to show hiring amid wobbly economy

Long-delayed jobs report to show hiring amid wobbly economy

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A long-awaited jobs report to be released on Thursday will offer the latest look at the health of the labor market at a fraught moment for the U.S. economy.

Hiring slowed sharply over the summer, before a government shutdown paused the release of gold-standard federal data for weeks on end. A stock market selloff over recent days underscored the uncertainty looming over the economy as some investors warn of an AI bubble.

Economists expect the U.S. to have added 50,000 jobs in September, which would mark an acceleration from 22,000 jobs added in August, according to a Morningstar analysis of FactSet data.

Still, the anticipated figure would come in well below an average of 97,000 jobs added over the first six months of this year.

Mass layoffs at corporate giants like Amazon, UPS and Verizon in recent weeks have drawn attention to a sluggish labor market — and stoked fears that job losses may spread.

It is likely too early to panic, however, some economists previously told ABC News. While the layoffs reflect a weakened labor market and AI adoption in some corners of the tech industry, they added, the prospect of wider job losses remains highly uncertain.

Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.

“We have the situation where the risks are to the upside for inflation and to the downside for employment. We have one tool,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month. “You can’t address both of those at once.”

Still, Powell said, concern has tilted toward strain in the labor market, prompting the central bank to reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

“A further reduction of the policy rate in December is not a foregone conclusion — in fact, far from it,” Powell told reporters.

Traders peg the chances interest rates will be left unchanged next month at about 66%, while the odds of a quarter-point rate cut stand at 33%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it would not release a full jobs report for the month of October due to lost capacity during the shutdown. Rather, partial jobs data for October will be released as part of the November report, the BLS said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Elon Musk awarded nearly trillion pay package by Tesla shareholders
Elon Musk awarded nearly $1 trillion pay package by Tesla shareholders
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tesla shareholders awarded CEO Elon Musk a pay package on Thursday that could grant the tech entrepreneur nearly $1 trillion in compensation over the next decade.

The pay package would make Musk the best-compensated CEO ever recorded. According to a securities filing in September, Musk would rake in roughly $900 billion over the duration of the agreement.

The full compensation would only be delivered if Musk vaults the company from its present value of $1.1 trillion to $8.5 trillion, a figure that exceeds the current combined market values of Meta, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, the filing says.

The compensation package also includes a set of production goals, including one million Robotaxis in commercial operation and the delivery of one million humanoid robots over the next 10 years, according to the securities filing.

Before Tesla released the results of the shareholder vote, some major shareholders said they had voted down the proposal. Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said Tuesday that it had voted against the pay package, raising concerns about its scale and potential risks.

“While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr. Musk’s visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk consistent with our views on executive compensation,” Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of the fund, said in a statement.

(NEW YORK) — Musk, considered the world’s richest person, currently boasts a net worth of about $504 billion, according to Forbes. If he were to receive the full pay package, Musk would become the world’s first-ever trillionaire.

The pay package could also increase Musk’s ownership stake in Tesla to as much as 29%. Musk has long pursued a larger ownership stake.

“We are at a pivotal juncture in Tesla’s history, and the proposals the Special Committee has carefully designed and the Board has put forward will help determine Tesla’s future,” the company’s website said earlier this week. “If you believe, like us, that Elon is the CEO that can make our ambitious vision a reality, vote NOW.”

Online voting among shareholders closed at 11:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The company’s new compensation package arrives as Musk’s previous payment plan remains in legal limbo.

Last year, a Delaware judge twice struck down a $50 billion pay package for Musk put forward by the company in 2018.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery, which litigates corporate governance litigation for companies incorporated in Delaware, initially declared that the negotiations surrounding the package had been inappropriate, due to a lack of independence among board members and problematic influence by Musk over those negotiations.

In a second ruling, McCormick decided that an additional shareholder vote on the compensation package — even if made with full knowledge of the initial problems surrounding the negotiation of the agreement — could not undo those problems. Musk has appealed the ruling.

Tesla announced a 12% jump in revenue over the third quarter in October, snapping a streak of two consecutive quarters of falling sales.

Still, earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations, causing a drop in the stock price. Overall, shares of Tesla have climbed about 16% this year, putting them roughly in line with a jump in the S&P 500 over that period.

Musk’s work as a “special government employee” with the Trump administration, which ended in May, set off demonstrations at Tesla dealerships worldwide in protest of his effort to slash government spending as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

On an earnings call in June, Musk fielded a question about his control of the company, which a Morgan Stanley analyst said was 13%.

“As I mentioned before, I think my control of Tesla should be enough to ensure that it goes in a good direction, but not so much control that I can’t be thrown out if I go crazy,” Musk said in jest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
A 500 gram gold bar is seen in a gold shop window on April 17, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of gold topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time ever on Tuesday, reaching toward new record highs as trading stretched into midday.

Gold prices have soared 35% so far this year, far outpacing a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Over that period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10%.

The rush toward gold reflects heightened economic uncertainty, experts said. The safe-haven asset offers investors a hedge against an uneasy financial environment as a sharp hiring slowdown coincides with a steady uptick of inflation, according to analysts. Stress in long-term bond markets and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar have unsettled alternative assets typically viewed as low-risk investments, they added.

“The probability of an economic slowdown has greatly increased and people naturally look for a safe haven asset,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies gold prices, told ABC News.

However, gold prices carry volatility of their own, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of a security blanket.

The run-up in gold prices comes after a steep drop-off in monthly hiring and a gradual rise in inflation.

The U.S. added an average of about 35,000 jobs over three months ending in July, which marked a major cooldown from roughly 196,000 jobs added on average over the previous three-month period, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Meanwhile, a measure of underlying inflation stands at its highest level since February, in part due to tariff-induced price increases.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month in an effort to counteract the labor market slowdown. Markets peg the chances of a quarter-point interest rate cut at 91%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of investor sentiment.

The expectation of an interest rate cut establishes financial conditions marked by low interest rates for short-term U.S. bonds alongside persistently elevated interest rates for long-term bonds, since many investors fear a return of inflation amid ongoing tariffs, Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street Investment Management, told ABC News.

Those dynamics reflect a favorable environment for gold, Doshi added. On the one hand, a near-term interest rate cut would reduce competition from short-term U.S. bonds, since the interest payments on such products will fall.

Meanwhile, elevated interest rates for long-term bonds reflect flagging demand for such investments as inflation fears mount and President Donald Trump pressures the Fed to dramatically lower interest rates. By comparison, gold appears a relatively safe long-term investment.

“The Fed is cutting because of a weak labor market but inflation is still elevated. That supports alternative fiat assets like gold,” Doshi told ABC News.

The flight away from some long-term bonds has coincided with a depreciation in the value of the U.S. dollar. Its value against other currencies plunged about 11% over the first half of 2025, the biggest decline in more than 50 years, a Morgan Stanley report last month found.

The decline in the U.S. dollar’s value reflects a shift away from global dependence on the dollar as a global reserve currency, Harvey said. As a replacement for the dollar, some investors have sought out gold, boosting the asset’s price, he added.

“Countries and institutions are diversifying their portfolios, which are heavily weighted to U.S. dollar assets. They’re adding something else – and that something else is in part gold,” Harvey said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Consumer confidence worsened slightly in August
Consumer confidence worsened slightly in August
Vegetables on display in a grocery store on August 15, 2025 in Delray Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer confidence worsened slightly in August, erasing some gains from the previous month and resuming a downward trend suffered at the outset of 2025, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.

The souring of shopper attitudes followed a weak jobs report and a set of sweeping new tariffs issued by President Donald Trump. A lower-than-expected inflation report this month eased some concerns about significant tariff-induced price increases, though a measure of underlying inflation ticked up.

The consumer confidence index declined 1.3 points to 97.4 in August, the Conference Board said. The figure came in higher than economists expected. The index has hovered around the same level over the past three months.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

The measure of consumer confidence arrived hours after Trump moved to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, alleging that she had committed mortgage fraud.

In a statement to ABC News, Cook said Trump “has no authority” to fire her. Cook said she would not resign, instead vowing to “continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy.”

The Fed is an independent agency established by Congress. Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster.

Some recent indicators have suggested the onset of an economic slowdown. A report on gross domestic product late last month indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below 2.5% growth last year.

A jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Aug. 1 revealed a sharp cooldown of the labor market.

Still, some facets of the economy have proven resilient. The overall inflation rate stands at 2.7%, below the 3% rate in January, before Trump took office.

The U.S. has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a recession. Consumer spending ticked higher over the three months ending in June. Corporate earnings have remained robust.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the central bank faces a “challenging situation” as a hiring slowdown coincides with tariff-driven price increases, putting pressure on both sides of the Fed’s dual mission to maximize employment and control inflation.

Powell said the Fed would “proceed carefully” but he hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, saying “the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.