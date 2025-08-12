Lori Harvey joins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for season 3

Lori Harvey joins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for season 3

Blair Caldwell

Lori Harvey is joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt.

Onyx Collective has announced that the entrepreneur and beauty mogul is joining the hit Hulu legal drama series in season 3.

Harvey will serve as a recurring guest star in the upcoming season, which premieres its first two episodes on Sept. 18. She will play Chelsea, who is described as “an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways,” according to a press release.

The upcoming season 3 finds Jax Stewart enjoying some hard-earned peace in her life after she fought to save her best friend from a life sentence and is also healing from her own deadly affair.

“When a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine,” the season’s logline reads. “But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

Harvey previously acted in the 2024 limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock. She is the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey.

She joins the Reasonable Doubt ensemble cast that includes series regulars Emayatzy CorinealdiMcKinley FreemanTim JoAngela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 3 will stream Thursdays on Hulu starting on Sept. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine
Disney/Reiner Bajo

Nine Perfect Strangers is back for another season on Hulu. Season 2 finds Nicole Kidman’s character, the wellness guru Masha, leading another mysterious retreat for a group of people with plenty of secrets of their own.

Season 1 was based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. Season 2 takes the story beyond the novel, moving from the sprawling California hillsides to an Alpine castle. And that’s not the only change.

“It’s a whole new cast of characters, a whole new situation, and these characters — which is different from the first season — these characters know exactly what they’re getting into. They’re signing up for this exact psychedelic process,” Annie Murphy tells ABC Audio.

“We’ve got so many elements, so many moving parts of different characters. And to see them interact with each other, but also reveal a little bit of the past bit by bit … for an actor it’s the best playground to play in,” says star Henry Golding.

Murray Bartlett, star of season 1 of HBO’s The White Lotus, is no stranger to large ensemble shows set in the world of high-class hospitality. But his Nine Perfect Strangers character is something completely different.

“They’re also on opposite sides of the sort of retreat or hotel hierarchy. One’s trying to run the show, the other one is kind of a victim. But both really rich characters in different ways,” says Bartlett.

The show was filmed on location in Germany.

“We were all transplanted together to a different place,” says Bartlett. “You kinda feel like you’re on theater camp together. And I love that, I love being in a big ensemble cast.”

His co-star Christine Baranski feels the same way.

“We just bonded so quickly and so deeply as a cast that it’s going to go down as one of my favorite shows that I’ve ever done,” says Baranski. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56
Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away at the age of 56, his wife Kelly McMahon announced Friday morning.

McMahon died peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement from Kelly shared with Good Morning America.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She asked that their family be allowed to grieve in privacy while encouraging others to continue finding joy in life for his memory’s sake.

McMahon was best known for his roles as Cole Turner on Charmed, Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, and Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films.

His career spanned decades across television and film, with one of his final projects being the thriller The Surfer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth’s Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe’s music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.