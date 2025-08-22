Lorne Michaels says ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 will have cast changes

Lorne Michaels pictured on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Peacock)

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels says the upcoming season 51 premiere of the late-night comedy series will come with changes.

No notable cast members announced their departures from the show after the season 50 finale. But in a new interview with Puck, Michaels was asked if he was going to shake things up with a new cast for season 51.

“Yes,” Michaels said, before describing how he wanted former cast members to come back and be part of the 50th season, as it marked such a monumental moment for the show.

“So, when Kate [McKinnon] hosted, Kristen [Wiig] and Maya [Rudolph] came back for it. And that meant there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions [to the cast], or anything that was going to take the focus off [the 50th season],” Michaels said. “And we had an election.”

The producer was also asked if he feels pressured to reinvent SNL for this upcoming season.

“Yeah, for sure. It’ll be announced in a week or so,” Michaels said.

One cast member who won’t be leaving is James Austin Johnson. Michaels confirmed Johnson will play Donald Trump on the program for the foreseeable future.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. is Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton,’ the filmed version of the original Broadway production. (Disney)

Don’t miss your shot to be in the movie theater where it happens.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to cinemas. This theatrical release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be available to watch in theaters. An exclusive prologue called Reuniting the Revolution will appear along with the musical. It includes interviews with the original cast and its creators as they reflect on the impact Hamilton had on their lives.

Director Thomas Kail says the Hamilton team is thrilled the show will be in theaters.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” Kail said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

A premiere screening event will take place on Sept. 3 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available on Aug. 11. There will also be a free ticket lottery distribution available at The Public Theater on Sept. 3 and a free standby line in Central Park. All of the advance ticket donations will go toward The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted ahead of its Broadway transfer.

Hamilton tells the story of the titular American founding father. It won 11 Tony Awards and is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Original Broadway cast members Daveed DiggsRenée Elise GoldsberryJonathan GroffChristopher JacksonLeslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo star alongside Miranda in the filmed version, which was captured in June 2016.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Patrick Harbron/Disney)

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the fifth season of the comedy series on Tuesday. It finds Steve MartinSelena Gomez and Martin Short returning as the investigative trio of Charles, Mabel and Oliver.

The trailer follows their investigation into what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester. The trio refuses to believe his death was an accident.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” according to an official synopsis. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in the season that features an ensemble of special guests, including Meryl StreepDa’Vine Joy RandolphRichard KindNathan LaneBobby CannavaleRenée ZellwegerLogan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has died at the age of 67.

Madsen’s death was confirmed Thursday by his publicist, Liz Rodriguez.

Madsen was found unresponsive Thursday morning at his home in Malibu, California, and is believed to have died due to cardiac arrest, Rodriguez told ABC News.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” Rodriguez said in a statement also written by Madsen’s managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith. “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

The statement continued, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Madsen had a decadeslong career in Hollywood that included roles in over 300 films, including several that are still in production, according to his IMDB page.

In 2022, Madsen suffered a personal tragedy when his son, 26-year-old Hudson Madsen, died by suicide. Madsen said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times after his son’s death that he was trying to “make sense” of it.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,'” Madsen said in a statement to the Times. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

