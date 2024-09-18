Los Angeles County reports a rare handful of local dengue cases
(LOS ANGELES) — While Los Angeles County is reporting three locally acquired cases of dengue this year — which is rare for the region — there have been at least 3,085 cases nationally of locally acquired virus so far this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There has been about double the number of locally acquired dengue cases so far this year nationally compared to last year, according to the CDC. Puerto Rico currently makes up the bulk of those cases – with over 2,960 reported. The U.S. territory declared a public health emergency back in March.
“The City of Baldwin Park is aware of the recent cases of locally acquired dengue in our community. While the risk of transmission remains low, we must take this situation seriously and act proactively,” said Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada.
Dengue viruses spread through mosquito bites. The most common symptom is a fever with aches and pains, nausea, vomiting and rash. Symptoms usually begin within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito and last 2-7 days. Most people recover after about a week.
Locally acquired cases mean that the people infected have no history of traveling to an area where dengue normally spreads. Local dengue transmission is typically common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world – including Florida, and U.S. territories in the Caribbean.
Last year, there were only two locally acquired cases reported in the state of California, the first local cases in the state reported in over a decade, according to CDC data.
The CDC issued a health alert in June warning health care providers of an increased risk of dengue virus infection this year. Globally, new cases of dengue have been the highest on record, according to the CDC. The agency also noted that cases are likely to increase as global temperatures increase.
The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites, according to the CDC.
(NEW YORK) — As mosquito season continues, public health officials in the U.S. have been tracking several different illnesses caused by the pesky flying insect.
Health officials are reporting at least eighteen deaths from West Nile virus in the U.S. this year, with three recent deaths recorded in Wisconsin and Illinois. There have been six cases of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), including one person who died after testing positive for the virus, as well as dengue cases recorded in several states. The viruses that cause all three illnesses are transmitted to humans via mosquito bite.
“What we’ve seen is a rapid uptake in certain viruses that haven’t been in the limelight in recent years. Both West Nile virus and ‘triple E,’ which is eastern equine encephalitis, have had an uptick, particularly post-COVID,” Dr. Larry Han, an assistant professor of public health and health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, told ABC News.
“There’s also been a rise in dengue relative to what we’ve seen in recent years. And so, these ‘triple threats,’ you might say, have led to more attention and more worry among the general populace.”
Experts who spoke with ABC News said some of the uptick is due to the “randomness” regarding which seasons have a greater number of cases than others, coupled with the general rise in mosquito-borne viruses during the summer and early fall months.
Here are some ways to tell the difference between West Nile, EEE, and dengue. However, if you’re concerned you might have contracted any of these viruses, you should contact your doctor immediately.
How common are West Nile, EEE and dengue?
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was first identified in the Western Hemisphere in August 1999 after people were diagnosed in New York City.
Dengue viruses are spread through bites from infected Aedes species mosquitoes, mostly found in tropical and subtropical regions of the world, according to the CDC. These mosquitoes are also responsible for spreading Zika and chikungunya viruses.
“It would be very rare to see dengue cases unless you lived in more tropical climates, so you might see this in Florida, some Southern states along the East Coast, but, for example, you would nearly never see this in Massachusetts or in the Midwest or West,” Han said.
Comparatively, EEE is quite rare, with only a few cases reported in the U.S. every year. However, similar to dengue, most cases occur in the Eastern or Gulf Coast states, according to the CDC.
What are the symptoms?
The majority of people with West Nile virus do not present with symptoms, but about one in five will experience fever along with headaches, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, or a rash. Symptoms typically disappear in a week or less for most people but weakness and fatigue may last for weeks or months. For some people, however, the disease can progress to something far more concerning.
“About one out of 150 of those people that develop signs and symptoms can actually develop a more severe disease, like West Nile encephalitis, where we have the swelling of the brain that could potentially be fatal,” Dr. Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, told ABC News.
Similarly, about one in four people who contract dengue develop symptoms lasting two to seven days, but symptoms are usually mild and may include fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, joint pain and bone pain.
Duszynski explained that most U.S. dengue cases are typically seen among people who contract it while traveling abroad, where dengue is endemic or where cases are more common, and who then bring the virus back to the U.S. Because dengue’s symptoms are not specific to the virus, they’re often confused with other illnesses, according to the CDC.
Most people who are infected with EEE show either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to the CDC. However, severe cases typically present with fever, headache, chills and vomiting.
Like West Nile virus, EEE also can progress to a more severe condition, like encephalitis or meningitis, the latter of which is swelling of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Many survivors can experience ongoing neurologic problems, including convulsions, paralysis and intellectual disability. About 30% of encephalitis cases caused by EEE result in death.
“I think the mortality risk if one were to contract dengue or West Nile virus would be very low. For EEE, it’s the opposite; it’s very high,” Han said.
Treatments and vaccines
There are no disease-specific treatments for any of the viruses. The CDC recommends rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms. Patients with severe illness often need to be hospitalized and receive additional supportive treatments, such as intravenous fluids.
There also are no vaccines available for West Nile or EEE. However, a dengue vaccine is available in the U.S. and is FDA approved for children between ages 9 and 16 who have a laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection and who live in areas where dengue is endemic.
The vaccine also is available in Puerto Rico and is part of the territory’s routine childhood immunization schedule, the CDC said.
Dengue can be caused by dengue virus strains 1, 2, 3 or 4, with a person being infected multiple times over the course of their life, Duszynski told ABC News, so a vaccine may be able to help prevent infection from a different strain.
“If I got infected with one strain, if I get bit by this mosquito with the same strain, I’m probably going to be okay,’ he said. “But it’s those three other strains that are out there that … I could get infected with even though I had strain 1.”
How to best protect yourself from infection
There are no differences when it comes to protecting yourself from dengue, EEE or West Nile virus, the experts told ABC News. Prevention methods include using effective mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outside, and staying in places with air conditioning, when possible. The CDC also recommends emptying containers of still or stagnant water, to eliminate places where mosquitos can breed.
“The single deadliest [animal] to the human species has been the mosquito,” Han said. “So, while we might think of sharks or we might think of lions or tigers, it’s really the mosquito that has led to the devastation of the human population multiple times throughout history.”
“I’m not saying that we should kill off all mosquitoes, because they play an important role in ecology, but there are various new techniques and strategies people are thinking about to combat mosquito-borne viruses and illnesses,” Han continued. “I’m hopeful that we can make mosquito borne viruses less of a threat to humanity.”
(NEW YORK) — Pediatric water bead-related emergency room visits increased over 130% in one year, a new study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows.
Water beads are small balls of polymer that can expand up to 100 to 1,500 times in size when they come in contact with water, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
From 2021 to 2022, an estimated 8,159 ER visits involving patients under 20 years old involved water beads, the study found. Forty-six percent of the cases involved water bead ingestion.
Researchers from Ohio and Missouri analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2022, and found that children under the age of 5 were the most commonly seen patients in emergency departments.
The data showed that all water bead-related ER visits involving kids under 5 involved the ingestion of a water bead, while ER visits for patients in other age groups involved a water bead-related eye injury or a water bead inserted into other areas of the body, including the ear canal or nose.
“The number of pediatric water bead-related emergency department visits is increasing rapidly,” Dr. Gary Smith, a senior author of the study and the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.
“Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common among children, water beads pose a unique increased risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they’re hard to detect with X-rays,” Smith said.
Smith and the study’s co-authors called for stronger federal regulation of water beads and a revision of toy safety standards.
In May, three U.S. senators introduced Esther’s Law, legislation that would ban the sale of water beads marketed as toys, require warning labels on water bead packages and direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to consider further water bead regulation. The legislation, which was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and has not yet been voted on, is named after the late Esther Jo Bethard, who died in July 2023 at 10 months old after swallowing a loose water bead.
Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart announced at the end of 2023 that they would stop selling water beads due to the risk of injuries and death among children.
The CPSC also warned in March that water beads, along with narcotics, are two growing risks, especially for young children. The federal agency recommends water beads be removed from any environment where young kids are present, that children shouldn’t be allowed to play with them unsupervised, and that water beads be secured in containers and in areas were children can’t easily access them.
(NEW YORK) — Updated COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolled out ahead of the fall and winter season, but some Americans may not easily be able to access them.
In previous years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a Bridge Access Program, a public-private partnership that provided free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.
As a result of federal funding cuts, however, the program is ending this month.
Americans who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will still receive the updated vaccine at no cost. The 25 to 30 million adults who do not have insurance will have to pay out of pocket to get a shot.
“The timing is really unfortunate, because we don’t yet have the 2024-25 versions of the COVID shots generally available yet, so the Bridge program will end before those are available to uninsured individuals,” Dr. Nathaniel Hupert, an associate professor of population health sciences and of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, told ABC News.
The CDC has allocated $62 million in unused vaccine contract funding for state and local programs to buy COVID vaccines for uninsured and underinsured adults to help broaden access, but details remain scant.
“Yes, there were $62 million unspent funds, but state and local health departments have been depleted since the pandemic,” Dr. Rebecca Weintraub, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of Better Evidence at Ariadne Labs, told ABC News. “They don’t have cash reserves to start paying in advance for this type of expensive vaccine.”
Dr. Raynard Washington, public health director of Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, said purchasing enough updated COVID vaccines will be a challenge.
There about 100,000 residents between ages 19 and 64 in Mecklenburg County who are uninsured. There are not enough local resources to purchase an adequate supply of vaccines for all those adults, Washington said.
“Even if 10% of those adults wanted to receive a vaccine or needed to receive a vaccine, that still would be several hundred thousand dollars of cost that we would not be able to be able to carry,” he told ABC News.
Washington said there are still some COVID funds available that will help cover the administration costs. However, the county cannot shoulder all of the costs, he explained.
“We are planning to purchase a limited supply but, again, it won’t be sufficient,” Washington said.
Last year, Pfizer and Moderna indicated the commercial price per dose for its vaccine would be between $110 and $130. This year, prices could be just as much or even higher.
Experts say the current prices are a huge financial burden for many Americans and simply out of reach for many uninsured adults.
“People have to make a choice about whether or not they cover the cost of health care or other basic needs,” Washington said.
For children whose parents or guardians cannot afford vaccine coverage for them, there is the federally funded Vaccines for Children Program, which provides free access to vaccines.
The experts told ABC News there is a need to establish a Vaccine for Adults Program, similar to the federal program available for children. They also recommended a pharmacy discount program to help save on the cost of vaccines for low-income or uninsured residents.
Although the lack of no-cost vaccines will be a barrier, vaccines are among the most effective tools when it comes to protecting against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID, they added.
“It still is the No. 1 best tool we have to keep people safe, healthy and alive,” Washington said. “I would certainly encourage folks — particularly those adults, children and residents who are more medically vulnerable or have underlying health conditions — to make sure that they consider vaccination when the vaccines are available, hopefully in the next several days.”