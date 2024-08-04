Los Angeles County says ‘care first, jails last’ to Newsom’s homeless encampment order

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County is choosing to continue with the “care first, jails last” approach when addressing the more than 75,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in the county, despite recent pressure from California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We can’t arrest our way out of what’s going on in the streets,” said L.A. Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is one of five board members who unanimously voted this week against Newsom’s executive order on dismantling homeless encampments across the state.

In his executive order on July 25, Newsom announced $24 billion in funding given to local governments across the state to address widespread homeless encampments, saying in a statement there are “simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

The governor’s order follows the Supreme Court’s landmark City of Grants Pass, Oregon, v. Johnson decision in June that gave localities the justification to fine and arrest people for sleeping outdoors on public property.

Barger maintained that she’s not at odds with Newsom’s order but rather supporting the ongoing work the board and its partners have been doing to solve the homelessness crisis in the county.

“The concern we have is if we’re not all on the same page, as it relates to how the Grants Pass decision impacts the ability to clean up encampments, we are going to be just moving people from one city to another,” Barger said of the 88 municipalities within Los Angeles County.

Showing a united front with the board of supervisors, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said during the meeting Tuesday, “Being homeless is not a crime, and we will maintain our focus on criminal behavior rather than an individual’s status.”

Barger believes the pathway to permanent results for the county’s unhoused population is paved with outreach, mental health services and job training, which she says “gets lost” in the conversation.

The “Care First, Jails Last” investment is the Measure J ballot initiative approved by voters in 2020 to set aside at least 10% of existing locally controlled, unrestricted revenues to be directed to community investment and alternatives to incarceration.

Within the measure is the Care First Community Investment (CFCI), which has received $88.3 million in annual allocation from the Board of Supervisors.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) is a group of law enforcement officers who work with homeless services agencies to help people experiencing homelessness.

Supervisor Hilda Solis told ABC News the law enforcement partnership “has been an integral partner in our Care First approach.”

“Since their establishment, HOST has never resorted to arrests to address encampments in the public’s right of way or that pose a public health concern,” Solis said.

Despite pressure at the state level, Los Angeles City has in fact seen fewer people living on the streets in the last year.

The L.A. City Controller’s office confirmed to ABC News the city saw a 10,000-person decrease in the unhoused population between 2023 and 2024.

This month, the nonprofit policy organization RAND released a 2023 study that showed that in areas with frequent encampment clearings, those encampments returned within two to three months.

After mass clearings of the homeless encampments in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles, the share of unhoused people jumped from 20% to 46%, according to the study.

In a report released in June 2024, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found that LA Municipal Code 41.18, which allows for encampment removal in certain areas, isn’t effective at reducing encampments or helping to house people — while costing over $3 million in two years, not including enforcement costs.

“I’ve never seen incarceration work to end homelessness, I’ve only seen that extend homelessness,” Downtown Women’s Center CEO Amy Turk told ABC News.

The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) is a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles focused on serving women and gender-diverse individuals experiencing homelessness.

Turk has worked directly with the unhoused population in Los Angeles for two decades, providing trauma-informed outreach, shelter and helping people towards permanent housing.

“When I’ve seen people move toward criminalization, dismantling an encampment and offering no place for people to go, then what you see is people move from one plot of land to another plot of land, and you’re not solving anything.”

However, others say the county and local organizations’ efforts to keep people off the streets are not noticeable on the ground floor, where encampments, they say, continue to impede the lives of other residents.

“I think it’s very clear that the programs and policies both at the city level and the county level, have failed to reduce the number of people on the streets in a significant and sustainable way,” Paul Webster, executive director of the Los Angeles Alliance for Human Rights (LAAHR), told ABC News.

“Residents, business owners and even people experiencing homelessness themselves, have for years have been told that things are improving and that the city and the county have enacted programs that would end homelessness in Los Angeles, and for years, that has not come to pass,” Webster added.

In 2020, LAAHR sued the City and County of Los Angeles, claiming that the city’s leaders were not doing enough to address the homelessness crisis.

Webster said the lawsuit demanded an increased number of shelter beds, increased access to mental health and drug abuse treatment and a return to the intended uses of public rights of way and public spaces.

In 2022, the lawsuit was settled with the county agreeing to pay $236 million to fund increased services, outreach, and interim housing.

“We’ve seen some progress,” Webster said two years after the suit, adding, “We’re still working to actively monitor and actively hold the city and the county accountable for these commitments.”

(NEW YORK) — A grand jury in Palm Beach County on July 19, 2006, heard from two alleged underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein, two police officers and an investigator with the state’s attorney’s office in a proceeding that lasted less than four hours, according to newly unsealed transcripts released by a judge in Florida.

During the testimony of the two alleged victims, each was confronted with questions about whether they understood that they had engaged in prostitution and could be charged with a crime, according to the newly released transcripts.

“It was just atrocious the way they handled it,” said Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who represented one of the alleged underage victims who testified. “They basically tanked their own case.”

The previously secret testimony was made public on Monday in response to a motion from the Palm Beach Post, joined by numerous other news agencies. Earlier this year, the Florida legislature passed a new law tailored to ensure that the Epstein documents were made public because of the intense public interest in understanding how the grand jury returned an indictment of Epstein on just a single charge of solicitation of prostitution. The transcript of the grand jury proceedings, however, does not indicate what charging options were presented to grand jurors before they reached their decision.

The grand jury was convened in 2006 by then State’s Attorney Barry Krischer, who had for months resisted efforts by the Palm Beach Police Department to charge Epstein with multiple felonies for his alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.

The opening witness before the grand jury was Palm Beach Police Detective Joseph Recarey, who led the investigation of Epstein and interviewed more than a dozen alleged underage victims. Recarey recounted the onset of the investigation when the stepmother of a 14-year-old girl reported that her daughter had received $300 to massage an older man on Palm Beach Island.

Prosecutors then called that teen girl, who had since turned 15. She testified that she went once to Epstein’s mansion the previous year. She said she was asked by Epstein’s assistant to strip down to her underwear and to wait for Epstein to enter the room. She said she massaged Epstein and then, at his request, agreed to allow him to use a vibrator on her for an extra $100. She admitted that she lied and told Epstein that she was 18. Her parents found out about her trip to Epstein’s, she said, because she had gotten into an altercation at school and the money was found in her purse.

During her testimony, prosecutors asked the girl about her drug and alcohol use, body piercings and postings on her MySpace page in which she boasted of shoplifting and lied about her age and her income, claiming to make $250,000. 

“Yeah, it’s a joke,” she testified. “Like, all my friends do that, cause it’s kind of funny and random and stupid.”

A juror then asked the witness if she had “any idea deep down inside of you that…what you’re doing is wrong?”

“Yeah, I did,” she answered.

“And you’re well aware that what you’re doing to your own reputation,” the juror asked.

“Yes, I do,” she recalled.

A prosecutor, Lanna Belohlavek, then asked the 15-year-old witness: “You aware that you committed a crime?”

“Now I am. I didn’t know it was a crime when I was doing it,” she replied. “Now, I guess it’s prostitution or something like that.”

Reading those exchanges on Monday, Kuvin — who represented the witness during the Epstein investigation — said he was appalled but not surprised.

“It just reaffirmed what we always knew was happening is that the state attorney was afraid to prosecute him, and that they tanked their own case by attacking their own witnesses during the grand jury proceeding,” he said. “It was almost like the grand jury proceeding was an attempt to prosecute the teenagers and ignore Epstein.”

In subsequent testimony, Detective Recarey, who died in 2018, recounted the now familiar deviant scheme in which Epstein enlisted his assistants and his alleged victims to recruit other underage girls to his homes for illicit massages. Recarey told the grand jury that two alleged victims had intercourse with Epstein without their consent while under the age of 18.

One alleged victim, Recarey testified, had gone to Epstein’s mansion over 100 times, and had received $200 each time, and gifts, including a rented car for her use. He testified that on one occasion, Epstein had intercourse with her without her consent. 

“She screamed no,” Recarey said when asked by a grand juror if the victim had asked Epstein to stop. 

Epstein stopped, apologized and paid her $1000, Recarey testified.

Belohlavek then questioned Recarey about the money the alleged victim made from all her visits to Epstein’s home.

“That day she took a thousand dollars. Let’s say it’s only $200 for a hundred times; she’s – we’re talking a lot of money she got, at a minimum, plus a car,” the prosecutor said. “Did you ask her what she did with all that money?”

“I did ask her and she didn’t want to tell me,” Recarey replied. “She said that it was too personal.”

“After you – she’s just described all these sex acts to you? Okay,” Belohlavek replied.

The only other alleged victim to testify before the grand jury said she went to Epstein’s mansion about 10 times, starting when she was 16.

“He was well aware of my age from the very beginning,” she said.

The sexual activity escalated gradually, she testified, until her last encounter when Epstein initiated intercourse. It was the day before her 18th birthday, she said. She testified that she did not want to have intercourse with him but did not ask him to stop.

The young girl said she was reluctant to testify and didn’t really know if she wanted to see Epstein prosecuted.

“You understand that you in effect were committing prostitution yourself,” a prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” the witness replied.

The final witness of the day was an investigator with the state’s attorney’s office who was guided through testimony covering the backgrounds of the alleged teen victims, including shoplifting, arrests, drinking and drug use. The investigator was also questioned about the MySpace pages of the alleged 14-year-old victim. Much of that information had been provided to the prosecutor by Epstein’s defense attorneys in an attempt to dissuade the office from bringing charges.

“And does her website also include pictures of her in skimpy attire, drinking alcohol and sexually provocative photos?” the witness was asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he replied.

Following this grand jury’s indictment on one charge of solicitation of prostitution — with no mention of minor victims — Epstein was arrested, booked and released on bond. The outcome of the grand jury incensed then Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who publicly apologized to the victims and turned over the case to the FBI. Two years later, federal prosecutors crafted a deal with Epstein that allowed him to escape federal prosecution in exchange for his guilty plea to the original grand jury indictment plus one additional charge of soliciting a minor into prostitution. He served 13 months of an 18-month sentence in a private wing of the Palm Beach County stockade. Epstein was also allowed liberal work release, which permitted him to spend up to 16 hours a day at his office in West Palm Beach.

Following Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, Krischer pushed back on claims that his handling of the case more than a decade earlier had forced federal prosecutors to enter into that infamously lenient deal with Epstein.

“No matter how my office resolved the state charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office always had the ability to file its own federal charges,” Krischer said in a statement at the time.

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Several Oklahoma schools are speaking out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ directive to teach the Bible in public school grades 5 through 12.

Walters recently released guidelines on his controversial Bible mandate in public schools after ordering educators to incorporate the religious text into their lessons, arguing that the Bible is necessary to ensure “students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”

In a June 27 meeting, Walters spoke on the requirement, saying, “every teacher and every classroom in the state will have a Bible in the classroom and will be teaching from the Bible in the classroom.”

The order was followed by intense backlash from civil liberties groups and the Oklahoma Education Association – a collective of educators, administrators and other school employees — who say it infringes on students’ and educators’ freedom of religion.

Now, several Oklahoma schools have publicly stated that there will not be any changes to their curriculum and that they will continue to adhere to current school standards despite Walters’ recently announced guidelines.

In a July 25 statement, Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates said the district “will continue to adhere to the curriculum and instructional materials previously adopted by the district.”

“As a public school system, it is crucial that we maintain neutrality and objectivity in our curriculum and instructional practices,” Coates continued.

Many school district superintendents noted that Walters cannot solely mandate curriculum or instructional resources — pointing to the state law that requires standards to receive legislative approval on a six-year cycle and state statutes that give local districts the ability to determine reading and instructional materials.

Currently, the 2019 approved Oklahoma state education standards include religion as it relates to its historical role and to cultures around the world. According to the current “World History Content Standards,” educators are to discuss “the origins, major beliefs, spread and lasting impact of the world’s major religions and philosophies, including Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Confucianism, and Sikhism.”

Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said in an online statement that the school will neither be purchasing class copies of the Bible nor will it deliver lessons from Bibles or any other religious text.

“SPS prides itself on being respectful of the myriad religions, cultures, traditions, worldviews, and belief systems inherent in our community,” said Gordon. “The district also holds itself to adherence with the state’s established academic standards and the laws of the land.”

Gordon also reaffirmed students’ abilities to pray in schools, read religious texts on their own, wear religious garb and meet with religious student-led clubs.

In a statement on the Bixby Public Schools district website, Superintendent Rob Miller said he agrees with Walters on “the importance of studying the role of religion in historical and cultural contexts.”

However, the district argues that the teaching of any specific religious doctrine or ideology is not part of the current state standards. Therefore, Bixby Public Schools said it will not change its curriculum.

Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines clarified in a statement on July 18 that while students should learn about religion’s role in historical and cultural contexts, the teaching of specific religious doctrines or practices is not a part of the current education standards.

“Our goal is to continue providing a respectful environment that acknowledges various perspectives while adhering to the set and approved Oklahoma educational standards,” said Romines.

Walters told ABC News in a statement: “Some Oklahoma educators have indicated they won’t follow the law and Oklahoma standards, so let me be clear: they will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

ABC News asked for clarification on the consequences educators or schools could face if they did not comply, but his office did not provide a response.

Walters’ guidelines require educators to incorporate the Bible by looking at “only its historical, literary and secular benefits” by noting the Bible’s influence on Western civilization, American history, literature, art and music.

The guidelines also repeatedly state that the Bible “is not to be used for religious purposes such as preaching, proselytizing or indoctrination” and that “maintaining neutrality and objectivity is crucial.”

When it comes to the constitutionality of religion in schools, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against mandated religious practices or texts in schools.

In 1980, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that Kentucky’s then-law requiring that a copy of the Ten Commandments be posted in public classrooms “had no secular legislative purpose” and was “plainly religious in nature.”

Nearly 20 years before that, the Supreme Court ruled that school-sponsored devotional prayer and Bible readings in public schools are unconstitutional.

Local news outlet Tulsa World recently reported comments from Walters in which he appeared to welcome lawsuits against the Bible directive, in hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn previous precedent on the separation of church and state.

Miller, from Bixby Public Schools, noted that these comments seem to be a “tacit acknowledgment that this directive may not pass constitutional muster based on current statutes and legal precedent and may require a future review by the Supreme Court.”

“Bixby Schools will continue to comply with existing case law to ensure that the rights of our students and employees are fully protected,” Miller said.

(BUTLER, Pa.) — A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man is suspected to be the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, firing several shots and killing at least one spectator, federal and local law enforcement agencies said.

The FBI early on Sunday identified the suspect, who was killed at the scene, as Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park. Firefighter Corey Comperatore, a dad who was attending the rally was killed and two other bystanders injured.

The FBI did not “currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was,” Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said. The highest priority is being placed on determining motive because the bureau is also looking at the shooting as a “potential domestic terrorism act,” said Robert Wells, the FBI’s assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division.

In a later call, Rojek indicated officials believed that Crooks “acted alone and that there are currently no public safety concerns.”

“At present, we have not identified an ideology associated with the subject, but I want to remind everyone that we’re still very early in this investigation,” he added.

Officials feared that the assassination attempt would inspire others.

The assassination attempt against President Donald Trump “will likely be amplified in extremist messaging and heavily exploited by malicious actors as well as adversarial nation-states in mis/dis/mal-information aimed at fomenting division,” according to an NYPD intelligence product obtained by ABC News.

“In the immediate hours after the shooting took place, multiple users on numerous online messaging platforms responded to the incident with support for the attack, overt calls for civil war, hostile rhetoric against FPOTUS Trump, threats against elected officials, and generalized calls for retaliatory violence,” according to the bulletin which was dated July 14, 2024.

Portrait emerges

Crooks had been registered as a Republican voter, according to state records. A $15 donation to a progressive group was also recorded under “Thomas Crooks” in January 2021, according to FEC records.

He graduated from high school in Pennsylvania in 2022, district officials said. The suspect had no military affiliation, according to the Pentagon.

He was working as a dietary aide at the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to administrator Marcie Grimm. Thomas Matthew Crooks “performed his job without concern” and passed a background check, according to Grimm. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement as Thomas Matthew Crooks performed his job without concern and his background check was clean,” Grimm said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials at this time.”

The firearm recovered at the scene was legally purchased by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by ATF found, according to multiple law enforcement sources. A source who has been briefed said the gun was an AR-15 style rifle that was purchased in 2013.

Crooks allegedly fired as many as eight rounds from a rooftop 200-300 yards away, other sources said.

According to Rojek, from the FBI, there was a suspicious device found in the suspect’s car and agents were trying to determine what it is. Another was found in his home, Rojek said, and both were described as rudimentary.

Crooks had no known history of mental illness, per the FBI. His family is cooperating with investigators.

“We’re looking into his background, his day-to-day activities, any writings, and social media posts that might help us identify what led to this shooting. And we have not seen anything threatening,” Rojek added.

The social media platform Discord told ABC News on Sunday that it’s cooperating with law enforcement and has identified a “rarely used” account that appears to have been linked to the alleged shooter. The company said it “found no evidence” that the account was used in the planning of the attack.

In a statement to ABC News, a Discord spokesperson said the account linked to the alleged shooter also did not “promote violence” or “discuss his political views.”

Investigators are looking at what sources describe as misinformation that the suspected gunman appears to have been recently consuming and whether it played any role in the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

So far, investigators have not uncovered any ties to extremist organizations or individuals, though they continue to scour information from the suspect’s phone and other digital devices, according to the sources. Increasingly, the shooting was looking like a lone wolf attack, sources said.

‘Lonely’ and ‘quiet’

Former classmates of the suspected shooter described him to ABC News as a student who was “quiet” and did not have many friends,.

“He was somebody who came across as lonely a lot,” said Jameson Myers, who said he attended both elementary and high school with the suspect.

Myers said that Crooks “tended to be more of an interesting one” and described him as “more socially reserved” and someone who “didn’t have a ton of friends.” But he said he never heard Crooks discuss politics or, specifically, Donald Trump.

“I was friends with him- he never acted, like, by any means a political revolutionary,” Myers said, noting he was a fan of “Star Wars” and “was a very nice, even sweet guy from what I knew.”

Myers and another student said that Crooks tried to join the high school’s rifle team but was rejected and asked not to return after a “preseason” session.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” said Myers.

Another member of the team, who asked not to be named, told ABC News that there was a view that Crooks “wasn’t really fit for the rifle team.”

“He also shot terrible,” the team member added.

The coach of the team at the time declined to comment and referred questions to the school district. In a statement, school district said that Crooks “never appeared on a roster” and that there is “no record” of him having tried out.

Crooks, however, did belong to a local shooting club, counsel for the club confirms to ABC News, Clairton Sportsmen’s Club.

“I can confirm that Mr. Crooks was a member of Clairton Sportsmen’s Club. Beyond that, the Club is unable to make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations,” said Robert S. Bootay III, attorney for the club. “Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday. The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President.”

Other classmates of Crooks, who described him as “quiet” and “very smart.”

“One thing I did know for sure was he was very smart,” said another student, who told ABC News he sat behind Crooks in their AP statistics class. “I always remember hearing his test grades when we would all compare and he always did very well and math and sciences.”

The student continued that Crooks was “never anything but kind.”

“I would not say that he ever appeared as a threatening person,” he continued.

Another classmate, Zoe Materkowski, said he was “just a quiet kid.” A classmate who graduated a year before Crooks similarly described him as a quiet student.

“He was a loner,” said Jason Kohler. “He would sit alone at lunch.”

Another classmate who rode the same bus as Crooks and shared multiple classes with him described the suspected shooter as quiet but friendly.

“I honestly can’t think of a better word to describe him than normal,” said the classmate. “He just kind of stuck to himself.”

The classmate added that Crooks was interested in building computers and never discussed politics.

“It’s just crazy, because he didn’t really seem like he would be the type to think to do that,” he said about his response to learning that Crooks was the suspected shooter.

‘Chaotic’ scene

Shots rang out a few moments after Trump stepped onto an outdoor stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. The suspect was firing from the roof of a building outside the security perimeter, taking aim from hundreds of feet away from the stage, law enforcement said.

One of the bullets struck Trump in his right ear, the former president said. The U.S. Secret Service said Trump was “safe.”

A Secret Service counter-sniper opened fire and killed the suspect, the agency said. The scene was “chaotic” and “everything unfolded very quickly,” Bevins said.

Law enforcement officials took several hours to publicly identify Crooks as their suspect, saying at a press conference late Saturday that they believed they knew who carried out the shooting, but were refraining from naming the individual.

Officials had said during that press conference that they were using the suspect’s DNA to confirm his identity, because the suspect had not been carrying anything that would have identified him.

“It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations,” Rojek said. “So, there was no identification on the individual, for example, so we’re looking at photographs right now and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

Determining if he acted alone

It was too early in the investigation to say whether the suspect had been acting alone, Bivens said. Investigators were determining if anyone else had been involved, he said.

The FBI did not “currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was,” Rojek said.

The suspect graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High, according to the Bethel Park School District. The district said it was limited in what it could disclose publicly, adding that it would “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

“The school district wishes to express its sincere wishes for a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Trump and for those in attendance at the Saturday event who may have been physically harmed or emotionally impacted by these tragic events,” the district said, in part, in a statement.

The district added, “We offer special condolences to the family of at least one attendee who was killed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.”

As the FBI issued a statement early Sunday naming the suspect, a bureau spokesperson said the investigation remains “active and ongoing.” The FBI urged anyone with photos, videos or information to come forward.

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey, Isabella Murray, Mark Osborne, Charlotte Slovin, Sasha Pezenik, Matt Seyler and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

