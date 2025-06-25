Los Angeles police responded to a kidnapping call. But instead found an ICE operation

(LOS ANGELES) — When Los Angeles Police Department officers went racing toward a potential kidnapping call downtown this week, callers indicated a true kidnapping was underway, according to police.

Police say the caller stated that several individuals were involved, but did not identify themselves.

Officers and an LAPD supervisor say they arrived on scene to find an agitated crowd as federal agents were taking part in an immigration enforcement arrest, which have been increasingly common in Los Angeles as the Trump administration has surged resources to the city in recent weeks.

The arrests prompted days of protests earlier this month, which saw both peaceful marches and violent clashes with law enforcement.

The alleged kidnapping, which happened Tuesday morning, has similarities to an incident earlier in June when federal agents, driving cars that appeared to be civilian vehicles, crashed into a car while making an immigration arrest, prompting calls to the LAPD of a hit-and-run accident. The agents left, with their apparent target in handcuffs, after the encounter and before police arrived.

LAPD traffic officers responded and investigated the case as a hit and run, not initially knowing it had been a federal immigration arrest.

The LAPD says federal agents do not notify the police department of planned enforcement activity in advance. The department is in the dark on when or where operations will unfold or what methods federal agents will use.

They say this is partly because the department has been prohibited from immigration enforcement in a policy that goes back to 1979. And now, California law prohibits police agencies from working with federal immigration agents.

During recent federal immigration operations, agents involved almost completely cover their faces with masks or other coverings to protect their identities. They also typically wear street clothing and professional sports team hats along with tactical vests that often don’t clearly identify which agency they are with, besides the words “Police” or “Federal Agent.” They don’t display any serial number, badge number or name to identify themselves.

The lack of transparency by federal agents has California lawmakers proposing legislation that would require most federal, state and local law enforcement operating in the state to wear uniforms of some kind, clearly show a badge, identifiable information and their faces would have to be uncovered.

“Law enforcement officers are public servants, and people should be able to see their faces, see who they are, know who they are,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-Calif., when introducing the bill. “Otherwise, there is no transparency and no accountability.”

Wiener and the co-authors of his legislation are calling it the “No Secret Police Act.”

Lawmakers say the masks intimidate and the lack of any police uniforms and gear can make it unclear if the federal agents are even real law enforcement or are imposters posing as police to commit crimes or take advantage of the situation.

“What we have been seeing in the last few weeks are law enforcement — some local, some federal — who are wearing masks to completely hide their faces while they are carrying out deportation and other enforcement activities,” said Assembly Public Safety Committee Chair Jesse Arreguin, D-Oakland.

The legislation would, however, allow SWAT team members to cover their faces along with law enforcement who need to cover uniforms for wildfire gear and medical-grade masks over their faces if there is an airborne threat like smoke, a chemical agent or a virus.

In Tuesday’s potential kidnapping call, the LAPD says they found a woman partially handcuffed who moved toward officers and stood next to an LAPD patrol SUV. Police say that is when a federal agent approached and apprehended her. The LAPD says it was not involved in her detention or arrest. But officers moved onlookers out of the roadway and, like this month’s protests, were tasked with clearing the street and maintaining order and public safety.

But community activists allege local police allowed the “kidnapping” to go forward. “Guess who were protecting the kidnappers who were kidnapping our people? LAPD officers. They completely protected the ICE operation that kidnapped our people,” Ron Gochez, founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Union del Barrio, which has been reporting ICE sightings in real time on social media, told ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

But the LAPD said it did not take part in the federal operation and will “not participate in or assist with civil immigration enforcement,” according to a police statement. Rather, the LAPD said its officers remained on scene to “de-escalate tensions, move pedestrians out of the roadway, and allow emergency vehicles safe passage.”

(WASHINGTON) — After hearing the news that President Donald Trump will pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who served time for tax evasion and bank fraud, their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, in a video on Instagram posted on Tuesday, celebrated the news.

“The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” Chrisley said in the Instagram video. “So both my parents are coming home tonight [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday], and I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out — the fact that the president called me.”

“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” the 27-year-old continued.

Chrisley emphasized that her parents now get a “fresh start” thanks to the pardon.

“My parents get to start their lives over… President Trump didn’t just commute their sentences, he gave them a full unconditional pardon. So for that, I am forever grateful,” Chrisley said.

Savannah Chrisley had previously appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The couple, who became famous for their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

“Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in 2014 and followed the lavish lifestyle of wealthy real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had “been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California.”

In a phone interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Savannah Chrisley told ABC News the call from Trump came “totally out of the blue.”

“I kind of had gotten to a place where I had lost hope, and just felt like nothing was going in my favor. And then I got the call … It was just a shock, and the president was so kind and loving. He’s the reason my family is coming back together,” Chrisley said. “I have always stood by him and his administration, and I will continue to stand by them and fight for them.”

(CHESTER, NY) — A 68-year-old woman is in stable condition after being rescued from a vehicle fire that engulfed her car when it flipped over during a crash on a highway in New York, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when units from the Chester Police Department in New York were dispatched along with other emergency service units to “a report of a motor vehicle on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park,” according to a statement from the Chester Police Department.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered that the driver was still trapped in the vehicle that had been consumed by flames, police said.

“Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene,” authorities said in their statement. “He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle. He was able to break the sunroof glass and free her from the vehicle. With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire.”

The woman who was driving the car has not been named by authorities, but officials did say that she was a 68-year-old resident of Warwick, New York, and that she suffered burns to about a third of her body.

The woman was immediately taken to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit and currently remains in stable condition.

“Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done,” police said.

(HOUSTON) — NASA’s oldest active-duty astronaut has returned to Earth after spending more than seven months in space, telling reporters he still feels “like a little kid inside” despite turning 70 during his mission.

During a press conference Monday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, veteran astronaut Don Pettit reflected on his latest 220-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“It’s good to be back on planet Earth. As much as I love exploring space, going into the frontier and making observations and doing the mission, you do reach a time where it’s time to come home and here I am,” Pettit said.

The accomplished astronaut has now accumulated 590 days in space over four missions, ranking third on NASA’s all-time list. As an Expedition 71/72 flight engineer, Pettit orbited Earth 3,520 times and traveled more than 93.3 million miles before returning aboard a Russian-made Soyuz spacecraft on his 70th birthday.

While in orbit, Pettit conducted hundreds of hours of scientific research. His investigations focused on enhancing metal 3D printing capabilities in space, advancing water sanitization technologies, exploring plant growth under different water conditions and studying fire behavior in microgravity.

“I want to do things in space that you can only do in space, and I’ll worry about catching up with TV programs and things like that after I come back. So, that’s that aspect of why I spent time in space working on a science of opportunity, getting to one of my favorite experiments,” Pettit said.

 Pettit explained that astronauts spend most of their time on the ISS “taking things apart and fixing it.” He said the work “involves mechanical skills, it involves electrical skills, it involves fluid skills. These are the exact kinds of things that I love to do in my spare time.”

The seasoned astronaut described spending three hours fixing a $12 razor aboard the ISS. He said he wasn’t trying to save money; he just loves tinkering with things.

An avid photographer, Pettit took over 670,000 photos while on the ISS, often sharing his images on social media. He said he wanted to share the experience with others and used his camera to tell the story of his mission.

“I could look out the window and just enjoy the view, but when I’m looking out the window just enjoying the view, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. A meteor. Oh, wow. Look at that. Man, there’s a flasher. What’s that? And, oh, look at that. A volcano going off.'” Pettit said. “And it’s like, okay, where’s my camera I got to record that. And part of this drive for me is when your mission is over, it’s photographs and memories.”

Pettit credits his trainers and flight doctors for helping with his recovery and getting his body reacclimated to Earth’s gravity. While he is happy to be home, the 70-year-old says there are advantages to living in space.

For the septuagenarian astronaut, space offers unique benefits beyond scientific discovery. Petit loves that being in space makes him feel 30 years old again.

“You’re floating, and your body, all these little aches and pains, and everything heal up, and you feel like you’re 30 years old again and free of pain, free of everything, and ready to do your mission work. So, I love being in orbit. It’s a great place to be for me and my physiology,” he said, suggesting that even at 70, space exploration remains within reach.

