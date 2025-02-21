Los Angeles removes fire chief in wake of massive wildfires
(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has been removed by Mayor Karen Bass in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that killed dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Bass said on Friday that she removed Crowley because firefighters were sent home instead of being used when the fires broke out last month.
“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in a statement. “Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal.”
(MAYVILLE, N.Y.) — A jury has convicted a New Jersey man for attempted murder in the 2022 stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie while the author was on stage at a speaking event in upstate New York.
Hadi Matar was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder and assault in connection with the attack at the Chautauqua Institution in southwestern New York.
The jury began deliberating around midday Friday before reaching their verdict within two hours.
Jurors heard starkly different accounts of the assault, which occurred on Aug. 12, 2022, while Rushdie was speaking before an audience at the education center.
District Attorney Jason Schmidt played slow-motion video showing Matar emerging from the audience, sprinting toward Rushdie, and launching a violent attack. Schmidt described the stabbing as a deliberate, targeted act, arguing that striking someone 10 to 15 times in the face and neck made death a foreseeable outcome. A trauma surgeon testified that Rushdie would have died without immediate medical intervention.
The defense, led by Andrew Brautigan, countered that prosecutors failed to prove Matar intended to kill Rushdie. The defense characterized the incident as a chaotic, noisy outburst rather than a calculated murder attempt. Public defender Nathaniel Barone argued that Matar was overcharged due to Rushdie’s celebrity, noting that he used knives rather than a gun or bomb and that Rushdie’s vital organs were not harmed.
Rushdie, 77, took the stand during the trial, vividly describing the attack that blinded him in one eye. He described his attacker’s eyes as “very ferocious” as he approached, before “hitting and slashing” him in his chest, torso, waist and eye as he struggled to get away, according to The Associated Press.
“It occurred to me that I was dying. That was my predominant thought,” Rushdie said, according to the AP.
Rushdie recounted the attack in his book, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which was published last year.
Henry Reese, who was moderating the event and was wounded in the attack, also took the stand during the trial.
Reese told jurors he initially thought someone was running toward Rushdie as “a prank” but “at some point it became real, and I got up and tried to stop the attacker,” according to the AP.
The assailant was tackled by bystanders and pinned to the stage.
Matar did not testify and the defense called no witnesses during the two-week trial.
He rejected a plea deal ahead of the trial.
Matar still faces federal terrorism charges in connection with the attack. He was indicted by a grand jury on three counts, including attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing material support to terrorists. The indictment alleges that he “knowingly did attempt to provide material support and resources” to Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and “had engaged, and was engaging, in terrorism.”
Matar was also charged with an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries for the attack against Rushdie. The indictment alleges that he “did knowingly attempt to kill, and did knowingly maim, commit an assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship will face its next legal hurdle this week when three separate federal judges hold hearings to consider whether to block the order.
Ahead of the hearings, lawyers with the Department of Justice argued in legal filings that birthright citizenship creates a “perverse incentive for illegal immigration” while claiming that Trump’s executive order attempts to resolve “prior misimpressions” of the Fourteenth Amendment.
“Text, history, and precedent support what common sense compels: the Constitution does not harbor a windfall clause granting American citizenship to, inter alia, the children of those who have circumvented (or outright defied) federal immigration laws,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate wrote in a recent filing.
U.S. District Judge John Coughenour blocked the order last month — describing it as “blatantly unconstitutional ” — with a temporary restraining order that is set to expire this week.
Coughenour scheduled a Thursday morning hearing to consider whether to issue a preliminary injunction ordering the Trump administration to stop enforcing the order.
Judges in two additional federal cases challenging the order also scheduled hearings this week, including a Wednesday hearing in a Maryland case filed by five undocumented pregnant women and a Friday hearing in a lawsuit filed by 18 state attorneys general.
The hearings will likely provide the first opportunity for Department of Justice lawyers to outline their defense of Trump’s Day-1 executive order that sought to eliminate birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants or immigrants whose presence in the United States is lawful but temporary.
According to a recent court filing, Trump’s executive order clarified the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” within the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment, interpreting the phrase to mean that immigrants in the country unlawfully or temporarily would not be entitled to birthright citizenship.
“Prior misimpressions of the Citizenship Clause have created a perverse incentive for illegal immigration that has negatively impacted this country’s sovereignty, national security, and economic stability,” the lawsuit said. “But the generation that enacted the Fourteenth Amendment did not fate the United States to such a reality.”
Lawyers for the Department of Justice attempted to defend the lawfulness of the order by comparing undocumented immigrants to the foreign diplomats, who are not entitled to birthright citizenship.
“Just as that does not hold for diplomats or occupying enemies, it similarly does not hold for foreigners admitted temporarily or individuals here illegally,” the filing said.
While the Supreme Court established birthright citizenship in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, DOJ lawyers claim that the case is only relevant for the children of parents with “permanent domicile and residence” in the United States, suggesting the executive order does not run afoul of the longstanding legal precedent.
“And if the United States has not consented to someone’s enduring presence, it follows that it has not consented to making citizens of that person’s children,” the lawsuit said.
Trump’s executive order got a frosty reception last month when Judge Coughenour, in the course of issuing his temporary restraining order, reprimanded the Department of Justice attorney who suggested that Trump’s executive order was constitutional.
“I have been on the bench for over four decades,” said Judge Coughenour. “I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as it is here.”
Trump, vowing to appeal the temporary restraining order, criticized Judge Coughenour — who was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan in 1981– as partisan.
“Obviously, we’ll appeal it. They put it before a certain judge — in Seattle, I guess, right? And there’s no surprises with that judge,” Trump said from the Oval Office.
(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles residents who fled devastating wildfires are facing a huge recovery and rebuilding effort, as they gather what they can from ruins that were once their homes.
As firefighters continue a massive effort to contain and subdue the historic infernos, Angelenos are grappling with unthinkable loss.
Mike Geller and his 18-year-old son spoke with ABC News among the rubble of Palisades Village, where their family’s 50-year-old jewelry business once stood.
“My family has been doing jewelry servicing of the community for almost three generations,” Geller explained as he pointed to the school next door. “My mother ran this business prior to me, when I was going to elementary school here.”
Now 48, Geller said he’s facing the reality of being forced to start over completely. His business — Jaimie Geller Jewelry — his home, car, truck, motorcycle and the personal belongings of his family of five all burned in the Palisades Fire.
“Thank God I was able to retrieve my birth certificate,” he said. “But every possession my children have accumulated… gone, decimated.”
“I’m in shock,” Geller added. “I’m not even sure how I’m talking to you. I’m absolutely in shock. I’m just going through the motions. It hasn’t really set in yet.”
Geller filed personal insurance claims, though he said he has no clue when any of them will be processed.
Geller said he and many of the older people in the Palisades don’t have the means to wait months — if not years — and rebuild.
“There are people on the Alphabet Streets who bought their homes for $75,000, $50,000,” Geller said. “Those people will not be able to come back. And if they do and they have insurance, will they rebuild? Look, if I’m 75, 80 years old… how much time do I have?”
“It’s about quality of life,” he continued. “If it takes me three years to rebuild, how much more time do I actually have left at that point?”
The Palisades Fire that consumed Geller’s home and business is still burning. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the blaze was at 23,713 acres with only 14% containment as of Monday morning.
The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena — at 14,117 acres and 33% containment — is also still raging, as is the Hurst Fire near San Fernando, which is now 799 acres in size though 89% contained.
More than 12,000 structures are believed to have been damaged or destroyed, with at least 24 people killed. About 105,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 87,000 are under evacuation warnings as of Monday morning.
A preliminary damage estimate by AccuWeather put the economic losses so far between $135 billion and $150 billion, which would put the fires among the costliest natural disasters in American history. High winds forecast through Wednesday threaten to spread the fires further.
Geller’s family and many others are now trying to piece together a plan, even as the smoke from the wildfires hangs heavy over their ravaged neighborhood.
“My wife and I are even considering whether or not we rebuild, really, but at this point with the insurance companies, it’s a smoother transaction,” Geller said. “It’s a smoother road if you rebuild.”
In the meantime, he’s staying in a hotel. Fire victims here are in desperate need of affordable housing, according to Geller. He’s found shelter but said it’s not sustainable.
“It’s insanity,” he said. “Hotels are packed to the gills. Shelters are packed to the gills.”
“Hopefully a lot of these elderly have children,” Geller said. “I pray that they have some means of finding a place to stay, you know — get in and be a home base and just somewhere where they can just recuperate their mindset.”