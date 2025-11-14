Louisiana inmate escapes prison after throwing chemical substance at officer’s face: Police
(NEW YORK) — A inmate in Louisiana is on the run after allegedly throwing a chemical substance at an officer and escaping from jail, according to the Berwick Police Department.
Cecil Michael Stratton, 46, fled from prison on Wednesday at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time while jailers were “securing inmates during lockdown procedures,” police said in a statement on Thursday.
During a “brief struggle” between Stratton and authorities, a chemical substance was hurled into an officer’s face, allowing for Stratton — and another inmate who has since been recaptured — to flee, police said.
As of Friday afternoon, the multi-agency manhunt continues for Stratton, police confirmed to ABC News.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing any home or business surveillance cameras for suspicious activity that may have occurred in your area,” police said. “Even the smallest detail could be helpful to our investigation.”
Stratton, who is allegedly known to have “violent tendencies,” has previously escaped from a prison in North Louisiana, police said.
He is wanted for unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, disarming a peace officer, battery of a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated escape, police said.
Stratton’s criminal record includes a slew of previous charges, including theft, illegal possession of a stolen property, marijuana possession, attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer, according to ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ.
The public is urged to use “extreme caution if Stratton is seen or located” and is discouraged from approaching the suspect, officials said.
Anyone with information on Stratton’s whereabouts should contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710, officials said.
(NORFOLK, Va.) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, appearing in a federal courtroom in Norfolk, Virginia, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of alleged mortgage fraud, after she was indicted earlier this month by President Donald Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney.
James pleaded not guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.
“Not guilty, judge, to both counts,” James said, entering the plea herself.
U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker set an initial trial date for Jan. 26, to which both the government and the defense agreed.
The trial is expected to take “no more” than two weeks, said government attorneys, who estimated they will call between 8 to 10 witnesses.
James was released on personal recognizance following the conclusion of the hearing.
Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan — who Trump appointed just days after calling on the his attorney general to act “NOW!!!” to prosecute James and other political enemies — secured the indictment against James on Oct. 9. James successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year and currently leads multiple lawsuits challenging his administration’s policies.
Halligan was named U.S. attorney by Trump after Trump ousted her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who sources say had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey.
After attorneys representing James filed a motion challenging Halligan’s appointment as unlawful, Judge Walker ordered that the motion be consolidated with the already ongoing effort to disqualify her in the case against Comey, who was indicted last month on charges of making false statements to Congress, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Both James’ attorneys and the Justice Department supported the idea of consolidating the challenges, which will be considered by an out-of-district judge already appointed this week.
James, speaking outside the courthouse following her arraignment, said the justice system under President Trump has been “used as a tool of revenge” and is nothing but a “vehicle of retribution.”
“I want to thank you for your support,” James said. “But this is not about me. Yes, this is about all of us. Yeah. And about our justice system, which has been weaponized. Against a justice system, which has been a tool been used as a tool of revenge.”
“But my faith is strong. And my faith is, I have this belief in the justice system, in the rule of law,” James said.
Judge Walker, during the hearing, briefly discussed a motion from James’ attorneys ordering Halligan to make no more extrajudicial disclosures to the media following revelations that she sent Signal messages to a reporter about James’ case earlier this week.
Judge Walker noted there was no request to sanction Halligan for the messages, and Roger Keller, the DOJ prosecutor, said that if a requirement was placed on the government to keep a log of Halligan’s discussions with the media then a similar requirement should be made of James given her statements to the media.
James’ attorney Abbe Lowell argued there was a major difference between James voicing public statements under her First Amendment rights and Halligan having discussions about a case with a reporter over an encrypted application with a deletion schedule.
Judge Walker set a deadline of Nov. 1 for James to make her first filing on her claim of vindictive prosecution.
The charges James faces accuse her of committing mortgage fraud related to a home she purchased in 2020.
According to the indictment, James falsely described the property as a second home to get an advantageous mortgage rate, but used it as an “investment property,” rented to a family of three. The indictment alleged James collected thousands of dollars in rent and would have saved $17,837 over the life of the mortgage versus a loan at a higher rate.
“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” Halligan said in a statement announcing the charges. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”
But in an internal memo to Siebert in September, prosecutors said James purchased the home in Norfolk, Virginia, for her great-niece and immediately allowed her and her children to begin living in the house rent-free, sources told ABC News. Prosecutors met with James’ niece, who stated that she had never signed a lease, had never paid rent for the home, and that James had often sent her money to cover some of the expenses, the memo concluded, according to sources familiar with its contents.
James’ indictment on Oct. 9 came between the indictments of Comey and former Trump national security adviser John Bolton amid what critics call Trump’s campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes.
Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”
If convicted, James faces a maximum of up to 30 years in prison per count, up to a $1 million fine on each count, and forfeiture of the property.
(NEW YORK) — A group of Senate and House Democrats is pushing officials at the Department of Homeland Security for more information about the use of the immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”
In a letter sent late Tuesday to the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and FEMA, the lawmakers expressed concern that the Trump administration’s decision to use what lawmakers called a “novel state-run immigration detention model” could violate federal law and make the federal government less accountable for the conditions at immigrant detention centers.
The letter comes as the Trump administration has embraced the model of using state-run facilities — as opposed to federal or private ones — to detain noncitizens during immigration proceedings, including using a shuttered state prison as an additional site in Florida, dubbed “Deportation Depot,” and expanding ICE detention space in an Indiana correctional facility dubbed the “Speedway Slammer” and in a Nebraska facility to be called “Cornhusker Clink.”
“Experts worry this novel state-run immigration detention model will allow Florida to create an ‘independent, unaccountable detention system’ that runs parallel to the federal detention system,” the group of eight senators and 57 representatives wrote.
The “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility has been the subject of intense political and legal scrutiny since it was rapidly constructed on the site of a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades in June. The temporary detention center — which currently can house 3,000 migrants awaiting deportation — was toured by President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in early July.
“They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much.” Trump said while touring the facility. “I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long.”
In the letter, spearheaded by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the lawmakers asked the Department of Homeland Security to provide more information about the facility by Sept. 3. They asked the Trump administration to identify the legal authority that allows Florida to run the facility, confirm the facility meets federal standards for the treatment of detainees, and outline the criteria used by DHS to reimburse Florida for the facility.
“Brushing aside concerns from human rights watchdogs, environmentalist groups, and Tribal nations, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has greenlit the construction of this expansive detention facility that may violate detained individuals’ human rights, jeopardize public and environmental health, and violate federal law. We ask that DHS promptly provide critical information for the American public to better understand this detention plan,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers also requested additional information about legal access for detainees at the facility and the environmental impact of the site — issues that have been at the center of two federal lawsuits challenging the facility. A federal judge has temporarily paused further construction at the site over environmental concerns, and a lawsuit over legal access was partially dismissed after the Trump administration established a nearby immigration court to handle issues stemming from Alligator Alcatraz.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has previously said the facility complies with federal detention standards.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lauded “Alligator Alcatraz” as an efficient way for Florida to work with the Trump administration to carry out deportations, and has encouraged other states to do the same.
“I know that the administration has called on other states to follow suit and expand this type of capacity, and I would just reiterate that call. I think it’s important. I think it will make a difference,” DeSantis said at a press conference at the site in July. “The whole purpose is to make this be a place that can facilitate increased frequency and numbers of deportations of illegal aliens.”
Since “Alligator Alcatraz” opened in July, immigration advocates have been pushing for more information about the facility, arguing that the custodial and operational details were initially kept murky to prevent oversight. According to documents released in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the facility, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida State Guard — along with private contractors — are running the site under a 287(g) agreement with the federal government.
“While the aliens are in the physical custody of the State, they are for certain legal purposes treated as in the custody of the federal government,” an attorney with the Department of Justice wrote in a court filing earlier this month.
According to H. Marissa Montes, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, the model used by Alligator Alcatraz allows the federal government to outsource detention facilities to eager states and private contractors. While the federal government has long relied on county jails and for-profit prison companies to house detainees, facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz” expand the scale of individual states’ involvement in federal immigration proceedings, Montes said.
“Given that DHS is working directly with the Florida state government on a detention facility with alarming implications, DHS should ensure transparency and accountability surrounding the facility’s financing operations,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
With Trump vowing to carry out the largest deportation in U.S. history, the use of facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz” contributes to a deterrent effect that encourages self-deportation, according to Montes, who runs Loyola’s Immigrant Justice Clinic.
“We’ve got an increased number of people who come in seeking to self-deport because they’d rather self-deport in a way that’s dignified, right, than at the hands of the federal government,” Montes said.
(LOS ANGELES) — An undocumented immigrant and a law enforcement officer were wounded when officers fired shots during a targeted enforcement traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.
The immigrant had allegedly tried to “evade arrest” by using his car to ram a law enforcement vehicle, which prompted the officers to fire “defensive shots,” striking him in the elbow, the DHS official said.
A law enforcement officer was also struck in the hand by a ricochet bullet, the official said. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the officer was a U.S. marshal.
Both were taken to the hospital, the official said.
DHS said the undocumented immigrant “had previously escaped from custody.”
“Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk,” the official said.