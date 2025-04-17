‘Love Island’ season 6 cast to star in spinoff ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’

Ben Symons/Peacock

I got a text! It says Leah, Serena and JaNa are returning to the Love Island universe.

Peacock has greenlit a new Love Island spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The show, which premieres in summer 2025, will reunite the fan-favorite islanders from season 6 of Love Island USA for a new docuseries.

It will follow “everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa,” according to its official synopsis.

The cast of the spinoff includes Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington. Peacock says other former Islanders will also make appearances throughout the season.

Notably, Kordell Beckham is absent from the spinoff’s cast list. He won season 6 along with Page. Another season 6 fan favorite who isn’t set to appear on the show is snake enthusiast Robert Rausch.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. It became Peacock’s most-watched reality competition series of all time.

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

In brief: Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain to star in Apple TV+’s ‘The Dealer’ and more
Adam Driver is making his return to TV alongside Jessica Chastain. The actors will star in the new Apple TV+ series The Dealer, as Deadline first reported. The show will be executive produced by Sam Gold, Lucas Hnath and Sarah Lunnie. The story takes place in the high-end art market world. Chastain will play an aspiring gallerist, while Driver will play a gifted and unnerving artist …

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s Verity now has a release date. Amazon MGM Studios has set the movie to be released in theaters on May 15, 2026. Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner star in the psychological thriller, which is directed by Michael Showalter

The name’s Pascal and Heyman. Amy Pascal and David Heyman. The two producers have joined the upcoming James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Tuesday. The producers are behind two of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time with Spider-Man and Harry Potter, respectively. They take over from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who retained creative control of the James Bond franchise until 2025 …

‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The “winners” for the 2025 Razzies have been announced.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, honor the worst films released in a given year and are voted on by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Madame Web, the Sony superhero film, took home the trophy for worst picture, screenplay and actress (Dakota Johnson), while legendary director Francis Ford Coppola “won” worst director for his passion project Megalopolis.

Coppola issued a response to his worst director Razzie “win” in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” Coppola wrote.

The director shared that he chose to not follow “the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk” that, despite the great amount of acting talent, may not create movies that “will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!” Coppola wrote. “My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

Megalopolis also “won” worst supporting actor for Jon Voight. Additional “wins” include Jerry Seinfeld for worst actor and Amy Schumer for worst supporting actress, both for the Netflix film Unfrosted.

