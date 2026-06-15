‘Love Island USA’ executive producer dies after unexpected medical emergency

‘Love Island USA’ executive producer dies after unexpected medical emergency
‘Love Island USA’ villa. (Peacock/Ben Symons/Peacock)

A Love Island USA executive producer has died during production on the reality dating show’s eighth season.

Peacock said in a press release Monday that executive producer James Barker died last week in Fiji, where the reality show is currently being filmed, “after suffering an unexpected medical emergency.”

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ‘Love Island USA’ production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” Peacock and ITV America, which produces the reality series, said in a joint statement. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

Peacock and ITV America said that Barker will be honored on Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA.

According to the press release, Barker started his television career in 2011 at Leftfield Pictures, where he was a producer on shows including Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars. He also produced Queer Eye while working for ITV America.

Barker started working on Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer and worked his way up to executive producer, according to the press release. He went on to produce numerous seasons of Love Island USA and Love Island Games.

Outside of television, Peacock and ITV America said Barker was passionate about music and “spent 20 years DJ’ing across the country building a dedicated following of fans.”

Barker is survived by his partner, Adam, whom he met at one of his shows, according to Monday’s press release.

Love Island USA season 8 kicked off June 2 with Ariana Madix returning as host. New episodes arrive daily, except on Wednesdays.

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Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fall in love in ‘Office Romance’ trailer
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Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in ‘Office Romance.’ (Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

See JLo and Brett Goldstein get steamy in the new trailer for Office Romance.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Goldstein.

The film is “a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts,” according to an official description from Netflix.

Lopez stars as the perfectionist CEO of an airline Jackie Cruz in the film, while Goldstein plays her company’s ambitious new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.

As the trailer’s description reads, “This is a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk.”

The trailer begins with the pair’s meet-cute on Daniel’s first day of work.

“For most people, work is something that you have to endure. But for me, running this airline, this is the best part,” Lopez’s Jackie says in the trailer.

It’s only after the pair jet off on a destination work trip that things start to heat up between them.

“Do you believe in magic?” Jackie asks Daniel, who tells her, “Honestly, since I first walked into your office, I believe in everything.”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in this new movie.

Office Romance was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker. It arrives to Netflix on June 5.

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Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release
Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on Aug. 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland is hyping up Marvel fans for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland announced that the full teaser trailer for the upcoming film would arrive on Wednesday. In the meantime, several Spider-Man fan accounts are already sharing exclusive tidbits from the trailer.

“No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!” Holland captioned his post. “First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe

“We are doing something that has never been done before,” Holland said. “Some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer.”

The first account Holland sent fans to shared a slow-motion clip of Spider-Man saving someone mid-swing. That fan then directed everyone to a different account, which posted a clip of Peter Parker collapsing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August 2025. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for the new film, while new cast members include Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in the film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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