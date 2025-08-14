‘Love Island USA’ host Ariana Madix to guest star on ‘St. Denis Medical’

Ariana Madix while filming ‘Love Island USA’ season 7. (Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

I got a text! It says Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is coming to St. Denis Medical.

NBCUniversal has announced that Madix will appear as a guest star in season 2 of the comedy series. She will play Dr. Emerson on the show.

video of Mekki Leeper on set and in costume as Matt announcing Madix’s casting news was shared to NBC’s Instagram.

“Ariana Madix?” Leeper says after answering a red cord phone. “Is coming to St. Denis Medical? That’s where I am right now!”

The video also has the sentence, “This just in: the queen is coming to St. Denis Medical,” written on top of it.

St. Denis Medical follows an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital and the people who work there. The mockumentary stars Wendi McLendon-CoveyDavid Alan GrierAllison TolmanJosh Lawson and Kahyun Kim.

St. Denis Medical returns for season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 3. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Battinson will be back in action next spring.

Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves‘ sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.

The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.

Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn‘s Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”

Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.

“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.

The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne tease what is to come in ‘Platonic’ season 2
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in ‘Platonic,’ premiering August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+. (Apple)

The besties are back in Platonic season 2.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return in the sophomore season of Apple TV+’s comedy series. The duo spoke to ABC Audio about what fans can expect from the new season and the chemistry they have together on screen.

“Chemistry’s so strange,” Byrne said. “People could not get along off set but can have great chemistry on screen, and then you can see married couples do a movie and it’s really flat.”

The duo previously played husband and wife in the 2014 comedy Neighbors and its 2016 sequel. In Platonic, they play strictly platonic, codependent best friends Sylvia and Will. Byrne says chemistry is “really ephemeral” and she was lucky to actually “really hit it off on screen and got along as well as friends off screen” with Rogen.

While Sylvia and Will’s friendship was rebuilt and strengthened throughout Platonic season 1, Rogen says the pair still “have a lot to learn” throughout season 2.

“When you get older, a lot of your life can become about presenting one reality while secretly living another one. That’s the biggest disturbance they cause in one another’s lives, is they see through each other’s fake realities in a way that might be a little too perceptive for each other’s own good,” Rogen said. “I do think they bring each other to better places ultimately, but I think they do it with a lot of friction.”

Rogen also thinks Sylvia and Will “are both in worse places than we were last season.”

“Which is great comedically,” Rogen said. “They both have a very long way to go as far as not damaging one another’s lives.”

Platonic season 2 premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday. New episodes arrive weekly through Oct. 1. 

In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more
Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It’s due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after “lengthy deliberations” and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike 

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an “adrenaline-charged, immersive” theme park that will combine “daring rides” and “cinematic storytelling.” The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs …

