‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.

Peacock has released a new trailer for its Love Island USA season 7 reunion special.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-hosted the reunion special, which will reunite the season’s winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as many other fan-favorite couples, contestants and bombshells.

The trailer teases many confrontations that fans of the show have been anticipating in the weeks since season 7 ended. Chelley Bissainthe is shown saying that, “It’s like I’ve seen two different people,” when it comes to finalist Huda Mustafa.

“You were saying things like, ‘I want you to meet my daughter,’ etc. I was excited for those moments. But then when we get out, it’s like a complete switch,” Bissainthe says in the trailer.

Additionally, Madix also shared that “an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge” will be shown during the reunion.

Love Island USA season 7 is Peacock’s most-watched original season of TV of all time. During its six-week run, the season earned over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on the platform.

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion streams Aug. 25 on Peacock.

