‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.

Peacock has released a new trailer for its Love Island USA season 7 reunion special.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-hosted the reunion special, which will reunite the season’s winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as many other fan-favorite couples, contestants and bombshells.

The trailer teases many confrontations that fans of the show have been anticipating in the weeks since season 7 ended. Chelley Bissainthe is shown saying that, “It’s like I’ve seen two different people,” when it comes to finalist Huda Mustafa.

“You were saying things like, ‘I want you to meet my daughter,’ etc. I was excited for those moments. But then when we get out, it’s like a complete switch,” Bissainthe says in the trailer.

Additionally, Madix also shared that “an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge” will be shown during the reunion.

Love Island USA season 7 is Peacock’s most-watched original season of TV of all time. During its six-week run, the season earned over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on the platform.

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion streams Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FXX
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The longest-running live-action comedy series returns with season 17.

Netflix
Too Much: Lena Dunham’s newest show is a romantic comedy starring Megan Stalter.

Apple TV+
Foundation: Lee Pace stars as an emperor in season 3 of the series adaptation of Isaac Asimov‘s book series.

CBS
Big Brother: The season 27 premiere of the popular reality competition series will feature unexpected twists.

Paramount+ Premium
Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan in the new series about the serial killer.

Movie theaters
Superman: The Man of Steel is back in James Gunn‘s new take on the original superhero.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”

