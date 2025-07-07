‘Love Island USA’ star Cierra Ortega’s parents speak out after backlash amid racism allegations

Ben Symons/Peacock

The parents of Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega are addressing their daughter’s sudden exit from the popular reality show.

During Sunday night’s episode of the hit Peacock reality show, fans learned of Ortega’s departure from narrator Iain Stirling, who revealed that Ortega “left the villa due to a personal situation.”

The shocking exit came amid backlash over resurfaced past posts on a social media account belonging to Ortega that allegedly used a derogatory term against the Asian community, which led fans to call for her removal from the show.

As fans learned of Ortega’s departure, her parents shared a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of their family, asking for “compassion” and “patience.”

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced,” their statement continued. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”

They went on, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”

“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they added. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”

They signed the message, “With love, Her family.”

Ortega has not released a statement of her own since Sunday night’s episode.

The controversy stems from alleged Instagram posts tied to Ortega from 2015 and 2023, which appeared to have included an anti-Asian slur.

The alleged resurfaced posts have sparked backlash on social media, as well as a petition that has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.

Ortega’s departure shocked her fellow cast members during Sunday’s episode, including Nic Vansteenberghe, the cast member with whom Ortega had coupled up on the show and with whom she recently became “closed off,” which meant the two had mutually agreed to stop getting to know other people in the villa.

Vansteenberghe re-coupled with Ortega’s friend Olandria Carthen at the end of Sunday night’s episode.

Love Island USA contestant Bella-A Walker, whose journey on the show ended earlier this season after Vasteenberghe chose Ortega over her, reacted to the past alleged social media comments on Sunday, condemning racism of any kind in an Instagram Story.

“As a proud Asian American woman, I’m deeply appreciative of the Love Island USA producers for taking a stand and making it clear that racism of any kind is not tolerated,” she wrote.

Walker, who has previously opened up about her Filipino American heritage, said, “Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are. It is my hope that this situation can help shed light on how big of an issue anti-Asian hate actually is.”

“Just like so many other Asian Americans, my mom immigrated here to create a better life for her and her future family,” she added. “Knowing the hardships she and so many others have faced, I could not be silent any longer. Because what good is this amazing platform God and you all have given me if I don’t use it to amplify the voices of my community?”

She ended her message by writing, “I do not condone bigotry or racism of any kind. But I also don’t condone hate either. Please think twice before leaving unkind comments to or about this person. I love you all so much.”

Ortega is not the first Love Island USA contestant this season to make an abrupt exit from the show.

Following the season 7 premiere, cast member Yulissa Escobar was quietly removed from the show in the second episode following her use of racial slurs, including the N-word. A video had resurfaced of Escobar using the word on a podcast.

Escobar apologized for what she said in a TikTok video at the time and also shared a statement on Instagram.

“To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize,” she wrote in part. “I am sorry.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Ortega for comment.

Reached for comment, Peacock said it had no additional statements to provide at this time.

