LSD shows early promise as a potential anxiety treatment

Stock photo of a person taking LSD. Diy13/STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Once a symbol of 1960s counterculture, the drug lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, is emerging from research labs as a possible treatment for anxiety.

Preliminary trial results published in the medical journal JAMA suggest that a single dose of MM120, an oral pharmaceutical formulation of LSD, can significantly reduce symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), offering a potential alternative to daily medications.

However, experts caution that these are early results, and many treatments that show promise in preliminary trials don’t always succeed in later studies.

Dr. Maurizio Fava, chair of the department of psychiatry at Mass General Brigham and Slater Family professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, was a senior author on the study. He contrasted MM120 with existing medications.

“All the treatments we currently have for generalized anxiety require daily medication, which means daily side effects,” Fava told ABC News. “Here, we see a single administration with side effects largely limited to the day of dosing, followed by benefits that last for weeks.”

Fava serves as an adviser to MindMed, the company that sponsored the trial, but said he receives no direct funding from the company.

Harriet De Wit, PhD, professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago, praised the rigor of the research.

“It’s a very impressive study. It has four dose conditions, plus placebo, in a large number of subjects with well-balanced groups. The investigators are experts at clinical trial design, and I was very struck by the results,” she said.

The study enrolled 198 adults with moderate to severe anxiety at 22 sites across the U.S. Participants received either one dose of MM120 at different strengths or a placebo, and their symptoms were tracked for 12 weeks with a standard anxiety scale.

The strongest improvements came at the 100 and 200 microgram doses, with patients improving by about five to six points more than placebo. Benefits lasted up to three months after just one treatment.

Fava pointed out that the study was designed in a way that made it harder to show a benefit, because participants knew there was a good chance they would get LSD, which likely increased the placebo effect.

“Despite a significant placebo response, there was still a clear, robust difference at the higher LSD doses,” he said.

Unlike most psychedelic studies, this trial deliberately excluded therapy alongside the medication.

“What’s most remarkable about this study is that it did not involve any significant psychotherapy. That suggests the drug itself has long-lasting anti-anxiety effects,” De Wit said.

At the higher doses, most people had brief hallucinations or visual distortions, along with some nausea and headaches. Serious side effects were rare.

“All 40 people assigned to the 200-microgram dose reported perceptual changes. That may be part of the therapeutic effect — we don’t know. But it wasn’t necessarily an adverse effect,” De Wit said.

Still, LSD’s long duration — often eight to twelve hours — poses challenges for clinical use.

“For safety reasons, I feel very strongly that drugs with psychedelic properties should be administered in a healthcare clinic, not at home,” Fava cautioned.

For decades, LSD was regarded primarily as a risky hallucinogen, but attitudes are shifting as evidence builds for its potential medical uses, De Wit noted.

“It’s very impressive that a single administration had effects lasting eight or even 12 weeks. But these participants were carefully screened. We need to know how safe it is in broader populations,” she said.

Fava stressed the need for larger trials to confirm the study’s results and noted that phase 3 trials are already underway.

Meanwhile, De Wit praised the current research as a step in the right direction.

” … there should be more studies like this,” she said.

Christian S. Monsalve, M.D is a Psychiatrist and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Missing 22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student found dead in the Mississippi River
La Crosse Police Department

(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — A 22-year-old graduate student who disappeared after leaving a bar early Sunday morning has been found dead in the Mississippi River, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Eliotte Heinz, a graduate student at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:22 a.m. near the Mississippi River, police said. According to her missing person poster, Heinz was allegedly seen leaving Bronco’s Bar in La Crosse at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Heinz’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota, on Wednesday, police said.

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and “will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.”

Viterbo University said in a statement the community is “heartbroken by this loss” and extends “our deepest sympathies to her families and friends.”

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of her. Our hearts go out to to Eliotte’s family. We hold them in our prayers and stand with them in their grief,” Viterbo University President Rick Trietley.

Earlier Tuesday, police had said the search for Heinz remained active, with “numerous resources” being utilized as they continue to receive tips.

Members of the community gathered to search for Heinz and hand out copies of her missing person poster.

Heinz’s family had asked for residents in the area to review home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., saying “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

“The outpouring of supporting in the search efforts for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the family said in a statement shared on the university’s social media on Tuesday prior to the discovery of her body.

Viterbo will hold a memorial service for Heinz this fall, “in coordination with her family once students return to campus,” the university said in a statement.

Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted by grand jury over incident at ICE detention facility
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers outside of an immigration detention facility last month, officials announced Tuesday.

The three-count indictment charges the Democratic congresswoman with “forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers” at the facility, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in a post on X.

“As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties,” Habba said. “While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve.”

The indictment is a standard procedural step after Habba’s office charged McIver via a criminal complaint last month.

McIver has vowed she will fight the charges and plans to plead not guilty.

“The facts of this case will prove I was simply doing my job and will expose these proceedings for what they are: a brazen attempt at political intimidation,” she said in a statement on X. “This indictment is no more justified than the original charges, and is an effort by Trump’s administration to dodge accountability for the chaos ICE caused and scare me out of doing the work I was elected to do. But it won’t work — I will not be intimidated.”

On May 9, McIver and a few other members of Congress were at Delaney Hall, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, to conduct oversight.

Tensions escalated when a federal officer ordered Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to leave a secured area of the facility or face arrest, and pushing and shoving allegedly occurred, according to prosecutors.

“During her continued attempts to thwart the arrest, McIver slammed her forearm into the body of one law enforcement officer and also reached out and tried to restrain that officer by forcibly grabbing him,” the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday. “McIver also used each of her forearms to forcibly strike a second officer.”

Following the charges via criminal complaint, McIver alleged in a statement that the decision was politically motivated.

“The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight,” McIver said.

Top House Democrats also released a joint statement last month defending McIver, vowing to “vigorously” respond to what they say is an illegitimate abuse of power.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on the American people. House Democrats will respond vigorously in the days to come at a time, place and manner of our choosing,” the leaders said.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the charges in the indictment ranges from one to eight years, Habba said.

Baraka was arrested at the facility and charged with trespassing, though Habba later dropped the charge.

Hurricane Erin tracker: Tropical storm watch, storm surge watch issued for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin – The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a powerful Category 4 storm churning in the Caribbean, is not forecast to hit land, but it will impact North Carolina and bring dangerous waves and rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Erin’s outer bands lashed the Caribbean this weekend, flooding Puerto Rico and leaving more than 80,000 customers on the island without power on Monday.

A flood watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for more heavy rain on Monday, while tropical storm alerts were issued in Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas for up to 6 inches of rain and powerful wind gusts through Tuesday.

Erin is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least mid-week as it begins to move north and then northeast by Thursday. Erin will move between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Thursday and Friday and then head out to sea.

While Erin won’t hit the U.S. directly, the storm’s biggest impact on the East Coast will be along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where coastal flood watches, tropical storm watches and storm surge watches are in effect. The storm surge could be as high as 4 feet.

High surf advisories have also been issued for the Outer Banks, with waves forecast to reach 10 to 15 feet, and even 20 feet in some areas.

The peak of the dangerous waves in the Carolinas will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Outer Banks by late Wednesday.

Officials in Dare County, located in the central Outer Banks, have issued a countywide state of emergency, as well as a mandatory evacuation order for visitors and residents on Hatteras Island. In nearby Hyde County, Ocracoke Island is also under a state of emergency, with mandatory evacuations for residents and visitors.

Lifeguards up and down the East Coast are on alert for dangerous waves from Erin.

A high surf advisory is in effect from Savannah, Georgia, to Charleston, South Carolina, where waves could reach 6 feet.

By Thursday, as Erin moves north, beaches in New Jersey and Long Island will see massive waves up to 12 feet.

Life-threatening rip currents will also be widespread along the East Coast all week, and likely through the weekend, due to these unsettled waters.

ABC News’ Aidan Gellert and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

