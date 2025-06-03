Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct ‘Artificial’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct ‘Artificial’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino is circling his next project.

The director is in talks to direct the film Artificial for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While plot details for the film are under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence.

The script is by Simon Rich, who will also produce the film with Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Deadline reports that Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and Anora breakout actor Yura Borisov are in talks to star in Artificial.

This would mark the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 10. After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
Brook Rushton

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.