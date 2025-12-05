Luigi Mangione back in court for 4th day of evidence suppression hearing
(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione returns to court Friday for a fourth day of an evidence suppression hearing in the state case charging him with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk last year.
Testimony is expected to include two Altoona, Pennsylvania, patrolmen who were among more than a dozen officers at the McDonald’s where Mangione was arrested following the shooting.
One of them, Christy Wasser, is seen on body camera footage searching Mangione’s backpack and, later, is heard saying, “there’s a weapon.”
The defense is trying to exclude the contents of the backpack from Mangione’s trial, arguing police had no warrant and no reason to even touch it.
“He never acted belligerent, did he?” defense attorney Jacob Kaplan asked Patrolman Tyler Frye during Thursday’s proceedings. “No,” Frye answered.
“He never attempted to open is backpack at the McDonald’s, did he?” Kaplan asked. “No,” the patrolman responded.
The bag contained what prosecutors have described as the means and the motive for the alleged crime. Prosecutor says police retrieved a 3D-printed pistol used to kill Thompson and a notebook in which Mangione allegedly wrote, “The target is insurance. It checks every box.”
The hearing is expected to continue well into next week, though the judge on Thursday told both sides they were being “duplicative” and said that’s “not helping your case.”
(WASHINGTON) — A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.
It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.
“The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(OREM, Utah) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials announced Friday.
Tyler Robinson was allegedly the person who shot and killed Kirk on Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed at a press conference in Utah on Friday.
“We got him,” Cox said at a press conference Friday.
The press conference came soon after President Donald Trump confirmed they had the suspected shooter in custody.
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” earlier Friday morning.
He later added, “Subject to change but the facts are the facts we have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.”
Trump said he was told just five minutes before he went on air for the prescheduled interview that someone was in custody.
“Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in,” Trump said.
Trump said the father of the suspect went to authorities and convinced the son “and this is it,” the president said.
The father of the suspect identified his son as the person being sought by police in photographs distributed by authorities, according to sources.
The father told his son to turn himself in, sources said. The son initially said no, but later changed his mind.
Trump reiterated in the interview that the shooter should get the death penalty.
“In Utah, you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him,” Trump said of Gov. Spencer Cox. “The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be.”
In the latest video of the suspect, which was played during a news conference with state and federal officials Thursday evening, the apparent gunman can be seen climbing down from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University where authorities believe he fired the fatal shot and fled rom the scene.
The FBI said it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for Kirk’s murder.
Utah authorities released photos of the person of interest in the shooting on Thursday in which the individual can be seen walking up the stairs to the top of the building where the shooting took place while carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt with what appeared to be an American flag print on it.
So far authorities have received more than 7,000 tips and leads and completed some 200 interviews, Cox said Thursday.
Amid the manhunt for the shooter, officials said Thursday they are working “around the clock” to locate the person of interest, who is believed to be college-aged.
The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A “high-powered bolt action rifle” was recovered in a wooded area near where the shooting took place, according to Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.
The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect’s route of travel, the sources said.
The spent cartridge was still chambered and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them expressing what some law enforcement officials described as “transgender and anti-fascist” writing, according to preliminary information shared with agencies. It’s unclear what that means and authorities are still working to determine the meaning or whether the markings were intended as misdirection for investigators.
Officials said that at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of a building near the where the outdoors event was taking place, before the shooter fired down at Kirk, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said on Thursday.
Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
After the shooting, the suspected shooter traveled to the other side of the building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said. Officials are working through nearby neighborhoods, contacting people with doorbell cameras and speaking to witnesses to identify any leads, Mason said.
“I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said during a press briefing Wednesday, calling the fatal shooting a “political assassination.”
He said state officials are already moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial.
(BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio) — A jury found an Ohio police officer not guilty of murder on Friday in the 2023 shooting death of a 21-year-old pregnant Black woman who was suspected of shoplifting.
Connor Grubb of the Blendon Township Police Department was cleared of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in Ta’Kiya Young’s death.
Body camera footage showed Grubb shooting Young on Aug. 24, 2023 while she drove her vehicle in Grubb’s direction after she allegedly stole liquor from a Kroger grocery store.
Young was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident in the store parking lot in Blendon Township, Ohio, her grandmother told ABC News in a 2023 interview. Her unborn child also died.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, Erin Claypool of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Grubb knew his actions would cause Young to suffer serious physical harm.
Claypool said that the Blendon Township Police Department has guidelines that instruct officers to take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle.
Mark Collins, Grubb’s defense attorney, began his closing argument by stating that Young’s death was extremely tragic and sad, but it was up to the jury to put emotions aside and only address the facts.
“When you walk out of this courtroom to go to the jury room, the law and justice demands to be set aside that sympathy, no matter how difficult that is,” Collins said.
Grubb’s defense has asserted that Young’s car carried deadly force when she drove towards the officer, making his use of force “objectively reasonable.”
Collins claimed in his closing argument that the prosecution’s case was weak, and reliant on the testimony of two paid expert witnesses.
“Their basic case, ladies and gentlemen, is to take a video showing life saving measures, take a photo of an unborn fetus, wrap that together with two professional second guessers,” Collins said.
The prosecution noted in rebuttal that Erick Moynihan, the officer who was with Grubb during the incident, said during his trial testimony that he was not expecting for Grubb to fire his weapon.
“Sergeant Moynihan told us that he himself did not perceive Ms. Young to be a threat at all,” the prosecution said. “He didn’t even have his weapon drawn. He stated that it surprised him when he heard the sound of a gunshot. He said, ‘I wasn’t expecting that.'”
The prosecutor said during rebuttal that Grubb had “motivation” to convince the jury he was in fear of his life because then he would allegedly not be accountable for the death of Young and her unborn child.
“How many of us are really surprised that in his (Grubb’s) written statement, he writes that he fired his weapon because he believed that he was in imminent danger of death?” the prosecution said. “What would you expect him to say after he shot and killed someone and terminated their pregnancy?”
At the defense’s request, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David Young dismissed two counts of felonious assault and two counts of felony murder on Young’s unborn child on Tuesday. The judge said there was no evidence that Grubb knew Ta’Kiya Young was pregnant at the time of the shooting.
Grubb said in a statement read by the prosecution during the trial that he pointed his gun at Young after she failed to comply with his partner’s commands to get out of the vehicle. He said he felt the car strike his legs and start to lift his body off the ground.
Body camera video shows Young refusing to leave the car despite orders from officers after she was suspected of stealing alcohol from the Kroger store. Grubb’s partner was on the driver’s side while Grubb stood directly in front of the vehicle.
According to attorneys during the trial, her car was parked in a disabled parking space with no disability placard on her vehicle. License plates for the car were not visible.
Young can be heard protesting with the officers in body camera video during the encounter. The officers can be heard yelling at her to get out of the vehicle. She asked them, “Are you going to shoot me?”
The video shows Young turned the steering wheel to the right and rolled forward in an apparent attempt to drive away, Grubb was already standing in front of the vehicle before the car started moving and fired a single fatal shot into her chest through her windshield after the vehicle moved.
Young’s vehicle came to a stop against a building shortly after, as seen on the body camera video. Police said they attempted to give her life saving aid. Young and her unborn daughter were later pronounced dead at a hospital.
ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.