Luigi Mangione ordered to appear in Pennsylvania court
(NEW YORK) — Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is being ordered to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom on state charges, including possession of a gun without a license.
The Blair County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania wants Mangione — who is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — to appear in court for a pretrial motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.
The United States Marshal’s Service is being asked to release him into the custody of the Blair County Sheriff’s Department.
Mangione is accused of shooting and killing CEO Bryan Thompson with a 9 mm handgun equipped with a silencer on a Midtown Manhattan street on Dec. 4, 2024.
After a several-day manhunt, Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He’s charged in Pennsylvania with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges as well as federal charges. The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
(NEW YORK) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he will actively stay in the New York City mayoral race, but that he will accept a pledge to abide by the results of a proposed September poll, where he and other candidates would drop out if they aren’t leading.
“The fight to save our city isn’t over… The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it,” Cuomo said in a video posted on X on Monday, where he acknowledged his primary loss and apologized to his supporters.
“As my grandfather used to say, when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game, and that is what I’m going to do,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo criticized his opponent and presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani as offering “slick slogans, but no real solutions.”
“Every day, I’m going to be hitting the streets meeting you where you are,” Cuomo said, “to hear the good and the bad. Problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote.”
In a separate email to supporters, Cuomo wrote, “I also believe that all of us who love New York City must be united in running the strongest possible candidate against Zohran Mamdani in the November general election for mayor. … That is why I have accepted the proposal put forth by former Governor David Paterson and candidate Jim Walden that, in mid-September, we will determine which candidate is strongest against Mamdani and all other candidates will stand down, rather than act as spoilers and guarantee Mamdani’s election.”
Cuomo conceded in the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani, a progressive who netted 56% of the primary vote after ranked-choice tabulation, but still will be on the ballot on an independent ballot line.
The former governor and other candidates have been facing calls from opponents of Mamdani to step aside from the race to try to coalesce support for one non-Mamdani candidate.
Independent candidate Jim Walden suggested earlier this month that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning. Cuomo’s campaign had previously said it was reviewing the proposal.
NewsNation was the first to report about Cuomo’s decision, before he officially made the announcement on Monday.
Walden told ABC News on Monday, before Cuomo’s announcement, that he is heartened that Cuomo is set to take up his proposal and he hopes Adams and Sliwa also take it on. He affirmed that he himself would drop out of the race if he was behind in the poll, and said he believes Cuomo and Adams will sign on because “no one” would want to be the one who lets Mamdani win.
However, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – running as an independent – and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are continuing to dig in.
“Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic primary by double digits and is now doing the same thing he did to respected leaders like Charlie King, Governor David Paterson, and Carl McCall, Assembly Keith Wright – FORCE A BLACK ELECTED OUT OF OFFICE,” Adams said in a statement over the weekend.
On Monday, asked about the poll proposal at an unrelated event, Adams was defiant.
“[Cuomo is] He’s saying that [we should] utilize polling to determine who should run against the Democratic primary winner. Remember, polls showed him up 40 points… He lost by 13 points,” he said. “So if we’re going to use these methods of making this determination that they have already proven inaccurate, why are we going to put the risk of New Yorkers by someone who has not kept his word? As he has a consistent record of not keeping his word, why are we going to trust him now?”
Curtis Sliwa told ABC News in an interview on Monday before Cuomo’s announcement that he won’t back down from the race. He also criticized the poll gambit.
“I don’t want [Cuomo] to leave. I want the voters to make the decision. I’m not afraid of people. I think people will make a decision… They’re welcome to drop out. I’m in until November, but if the three independents — Cuomo, Adams, Walden — want to play musical chair on the Titanic and choose one independent’s line. That’s their choice. But the people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Sliwa said.
A spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign, meanwhile, positioned the presumptive Democratic nominee as above the fray, in a statement before Cuomo’s announcement.
“While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s the choice this November,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News New York station WABC.
Mamdani responded to Cuomo’s Monday video on X with a fundraising link for his own campaign.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Columbia University announced on Tuesday that it is disciplining more than 70 students over anti-Israel protests that took over Butler Library on the New York City campus earlier this year and during Alumni Weekend last spring.
The disciplinary action came as the university seeks to work with the Trump administration, which in March accused the school of “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”
Most of the disciplined students received two-year suspensions or expulsions in the first punishments meted out by the university’s Provost’s Office. The Trump administration is withholding $400 million in federal grants from the university.
Columbia and the administration have been trying to work out a deal to restore the funding.
“Our institution must focus on delivering on its academic mission for our community. And to create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules,” the university’s statement said. “Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and Rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences.”
The University Judicial Board (UJB), which was placed under the Provost Office in March, determined the findings and disciplined the students. The UJB panel is comprised of professors and administrators who, the university said, “worked diligently over the summer to offer an outcome for each individual based on the findings of their case and prior disciplinary outcomes.”
The university did not disclose the names of the disciplined students.
The punishment stemmed from violations that occurred in May, when students took over the Butler Library during a pro-Palestinian protest, and from an illegal encampment students established on campus during Alumni Weekend in the spring of 2024, according to the university.
“The speed with which our updated UJB system has offered an equitable resolution to the community and students involved is a testament to the hard work of this institution to improve its processes,” the university said in its statement.
Following the Butler Library protest, which the university said affected hundreds of students attempting to study, the school launched an investigation, banned participating individuals from affiliated institutions and non-affiliates from campus, and placed Columbia participants on interim suspension.
“The University Judicial Board held hearings, in which respondents had an opportunity to be heard and make their case, and then determined findings and issued sanctions approximately 10 weeks following the incident,” according to the university’s statement.
In a March 13 letter to the university, the Trump administration listed nine demands Columbia must comply with “as a precondition for formal negotiations” regarding federal funding being withheld, including enforcing existing disciplinary policies.
Columbia also agreed to ban masks on campus, one of the Trump administration’s key demands, saying in the memo, “Public safety has determined that face masks or face coverings are not allowed for the purpose of concealing one’s identity in the commission of violations of University policies or state, municipal, or federal laws.”
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York has denied the Trump administration’s motion to unseal grand jury testimony from the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Trump administration has been seeking to release materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019, following the blowback it received from MAGA supporters after it announced last month that no additional files would be released.
Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein.
In his 31-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York criticized the Department of Justice for using “demonstrably false” reasoning to justify the release of grand jury testimony.
The transcripts would “not reveal new information of any consequence” about Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes, according to Judge Engelmayer, who suggested that the Trump administration’s push to release documents might be an intentional “diversion.”
“Its entire premise — that the Maxwell grand jury materials would bring to light meaningful new information about Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes, or the Government’s investigation into them — is demonstrably false,” he wrote.
Engelmayer wrote that the transcripts contain material already in the public record and lack any firsthand information about Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes. The records do not identify anyone other than Epstein or Maxwell who had sexual contact with a minor, mention any clients, shed light on their methods, or provide new information about Epstein’s death, Engelmayer wrote.
“Insofar as the motion to unseal implies that the grand jury materials are an untapped mine lode of undisclosed information about Epstein or Maxwell or confederates, they definitively are not that. A ‘public official,’ ‘lawmaker,’ ‘pundit,’ or ‘ordinary citizen’ ‘deeply interested and concerned about the Epstein matter,’ and who reviewed these materials expecting, based on the Government’s representations, to learn new information about Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes and the investigation into them, would come away feeling disappointed and misled. There is no ‘there’ there,” the judge wrote.
Engelmayer also suggested that the only reason that might justify the release of the records would be to “expose as disingenuous the Government’s public explanations for moving to unseal.”
“A member of the public, appreciating that the Maxwell grand jury materials do not contribute anything to public knowledge, might conclude that the Government’s motion for their unsealing was aimed not at ‘transparency’ but at diversion — aimed not at full disclosure but at the illusion of such,” he wrote.
Engelmayer is the second judge to deny the administration’s motions to unseal secret grand jury testimony related to Epstein and Maxwell. Last month, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg dismissed the DOJ’s motion to unseal testimony from the first federal investigation of Epstein in Florida that began in the mid-2000s.
A third federal judge in New York is still considering the administration’s request to unseal testimony in the second Epstein investigation in 2019.
The government’s move to unseal grand jury testimony came after the Trump administration faced backlash for its decision last month not to release any further materials from investigations against Epstein and Maxwell, after repeated statements that it planned to do so.
According to a three-page evidence list released by the Justice Department in February, the government is in possession of more than 300 gigabytes of data obtained during those investigations. The remaining materials include 40 computers and electronic devices, 26 storage drives, more than 70 CDs and six recording devices, according to the evidence index.
The evidence also includes approximately 60 pieces of physical evidence, including photographs, travel logs, employee lists, more than $17,000 in cash, five massage tables, blueprints of Epstein’s island and Manhattan home, four busts of female body parts, a pair of women’s cowboy boots and one stuffed dog, according to the list.
The unreleased evidence notably includes multiple documents related to two islands Epstein owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James — where his compound was located — and Greater Saint James. According to the index, the files include a folder containing Island blueprints, photographs and other documents.
Some of the documents could shed light on who visited the island. According to the index, the files also include a Little Saint James logbook as well as multiple logs of boat trips to and from the island.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while facing federal child sex trafficking charges. The well-connected financier has long been rumored to have kept a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have baselessly accused authorities of hiding.
The Justice Department and FBI announced last month that they had found no evidence that Epstein kept such a list, after several top officials, before joining the administration, had themselves accused the government of shielding information regarding the Epstein case.
In its joint memo, the FBI and DOJ argued that a “large portion” of the records included photographs of victims and child pornography. According to the DOJ, the evidence includes “images and videos” of victims who appear to be minors, “over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography,” and a “large volume” of images of Epstein.
“While we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo said.