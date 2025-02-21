Luigi Mangione set to appear in court in New York state case on Friday

(Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is set to return to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case.

The afternoon appearance in Manhattan’s State Supreme Court marks Mangione’s first hearing since his arraignment on the state charges in late December 2024, when he appeared in a maroon sweater and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that include an enhancement for terrorism.

The judge is expected to ask the parties for an update on the exchange of evidence and, perhaps, set a trial date.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

Mangione, 26, also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

The suspect is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO headed to an investors conference, in an act that prosecutors said was premeditated, targeted and “intended to evoke terror.”

His defense team has alleged the case was being politicized and has vowed to fight the state and federal charges.

The New York state and federal cases are in addition to the charges brought against Mangione in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested following a dayslong manhunt and faces charges including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mangione made his first formal statement Friday since his arrest on a website launched by his New York defense team, in which he thanked his supporters.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” he said in the statement. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.”

Person claiming to have Molotov cocktail, knife stopped outside Capitol
Washington D.C. police search a car outside the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, Jan. 27, 2025. (Briana Stewart/ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — A person claiming to have a Molotov cocktail and a knife was stopped on the East Plaza outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, according to Capitol Police.

The individual is in custody for unlawful activities, police said.

About a dozen Capitol Police vehicles, including armored vehicles, swarmed the scene. Officers from the Capitol Police and bomb squad are also outside the nearby Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building.

This incident comes one week after a security breach at the Capitol. Last week, a Massachusetts man was found to be carrying a gun after attending a tour of the Capitol as he left the nearby Library of Congress, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Taxi cab strikes several pedestrians in NYC’s Herald Square
WABC

(NEW YORK) — Three people were hospitalized after a New York City taxi cab jumped the curb and struck multiple pedestrians in Herald Square on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred on the Midtown Manhattan sidewalk at 4:03 p.m. as the taxi driver was northbound on Sixth Avenue, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

There were six pedestrians struck by the cab, and the three individuals that were transported to area hospitals included a 9-year-old boy, and two women aged 41 and 49, according to officials.

All of the impacted pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver suffered a possible medical episode, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

New Jersey mayors pen letter demanding action on mysterious drone sightings
Obtained by ABC News

(MORRIS COUNTY, N.J.) — The mayors of 21 towns in New Jersey are demanding action in a letter sent to Gov. Phil Murphy over the mysterious drones that have been spotted flying overhead in recent weeks.

Since mid-November, large drones of uncertain origin have been repeatedly spotted in the sky at night over central and northern New Jersey.

The drones, which are larger than the type typically used by hobbyists, have raised concerns due to their proximity to both a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

In the letter, the mayors in Morris County called for a full investigation into the drones “to determine the origin, purpose and compliance with applicable regulations.”

They also demanded the “implementation of measures to prevent unauthorized or unsafe drone operations” in Morris County going forward, and “clear communication to local officials, law enforcement and residents regarding the findings of this investigation.”

“While the benefits of drone technology are widely recognized when used responsibly and transparently, the lack of information and clarity regarding these operations has caused fear and frustration among our constituents,” the mayors wrote. “Despite inquiries made to relevant authorities, we have yet to receive satisfactory answers about the purpose, operators, or safety protocols governing these flights.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed drone flight restrictions while authorities investigate.

Local police previously said there is no known threat to public safety.

“Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon would like to inform everyone that the recent drone activity observed by many in our communities is being actively investigated. There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time,” the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Last week, multiple Morris and Somerset county officials said in a joint statement they would continue to monitor the drone activity.

“County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties, and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings,” they said.

ABC News’ Alex Faul contributed to this report.

