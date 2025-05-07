Luigi Mangione’s online defense fund surpasses $1 million

The fund reached the million-dollar mark on Tuesday, which coincided with Mangione’s 27th birthday.
Mangione is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where his legal team said he “receives anywhere from 10 to 115 letters per day.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hasn’t specifically addressed the defense fund, but he spoke out against the online support for Mangione in general in an interview with ABC News in December.
“Celebrating murder is abhorrent,” Bragg said at the time. “I sit across the table from families who’ve had a loved one killed. And to think of people celebrating that … is beyond comprehension to me.”
(WASHINGTON) — A National Park Service webpage about the Underground Railroad has been restored to its original state months after it was changed to remove abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman from the top of the page.
The “What is the Underground Railroad?” page featured a photo of and quote from Tubman as leading elements on the page, followed by text explaining the significance of the Underground Railroad in transporting enslaved people to freedom and out of the South. The page was altered to remove Tubman in early February, per data from the Wayback Machine, replacing the image with a collage of Postal Service Underground Railroad commemorative stamps highlighting “Black/White Cooperation.”
The change also altered the text to market the Underground Railroad as a bridge for “the divides of race, religion, sectional differences, and nationality” rather than “resistance to enslavement through escape and flight.”
Mentions of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 were also deleted before the restoration, along with historical cards of enslaved peoples fighting to reach freedom and a mural of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first Black regiment made up of those raised in the North. All of these elements have since been added back in their original states.
“Changes to the Underground Railroad page on the National Park Service’s website were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership. The webpage was immediately restored to its original content,” the NPS said in a Tuesday statement to ABC News.
The NPS is a bureau of the Department of the Interior, and two anonymous NPS employees told the Washington Post that Interior Department political appointees directed senior career officials to identify webpages to change, which were then sent to management for consideration amid the Trump administration’s push against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. However, the employees told the Washington Post that they didn’t know whether the recommendations were the direct reason for any webpage removals.
“The removal of Harriet Tubman’s image and quote from the National Park Service’s ‘Underground Railroad’ webpage is concerning,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump posted on X while Tubman was still scrubbed from the page. “Tubman’s legacy and the resistance of enslaved people must never be diminished. We must stand in the truth of our history!”
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., argued the removal was “an attack on truth, an attempt to erase history that would help us improve society today, a refusal to be uncomfortable and engaged in changing harmful policies and practices.”
The Washington Post investigation published on Friday pointed out these changes and others from the NPS. Its analysis of thousands of NPS webpages found several changes in language to rebrand racially charged moments in American history or remove references to slavery entirely.
A page on Benjamin Franklin’s views on slavery was taken down, and some mentions of prominent figures such as Thomas Stone owning enslaved people were omitted.
This comes amid a larger effort from the Trump administration to purge DEI from government webpages.
Last month, the Department of Defense said it “mistakenly removed” Jackie Robinson’s Army service as well as other content, including a page that honored the 60th anniversary of U.S. troops, in its effort to remove DEI from its sites.
Actress Viola Davis, who is set to play Tubman in an untitled HBO biopic, took to Instagram on Monday to share comment on the situation, saying the edits were “downplaying Harriet Tubman and slavery.”
“Really?!! Harriet Tubman?!!” she wrote in the caption. “Elevating this icon of American History is being diminished?!!! Erased?! Man…..Lord….give us STRENGTH!!!!”
(NEW YORK) — Significant severe weather and life-threatening flash flooding continue to impact much of the mid-South up through the Ohio River Valley.
Saturday will be the final day of this multi-day high impact flood event that has wreaked havoc across portions of the Lower and Mid-Mississippi River Valley, which remains under a high risk for flooding.
With the potential of seeing another 3 to 6 inches of rain Saturday into Sunday (and locally more in some places), catastrophic flooding is likely to occur, if not already ongoing, for the places under the high risk.
Even though the threat for severe storms will gradually lessen over the weekend as this stationary front slowly pushes east, more unsettled weather will continue to erupt over the areas already hit hard by tornados and life-threatening flooding.
On Saturday, the threat for severe weather extends from eastern Texas up through Kentucky, with parts of the lower and Mid-Mississippi River Valley under the greatest threat.
Millions are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5), where damaging winds, large hail and several tornadoes are possible, some which could be strong. Places like Memphis, Tennessee; Shreveport, Louisiana; Lafayette, Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi, all face the greatest risk of seeing the most intense storms that could generate strong tornadoes, very large hail and powerful winds.
Both the threat for severe weather and excessive rainfall will ease a bit on Sunday as this system begins to slide eastward. However, parts of the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley could see another 3 to 6 inches before this frontal boundary completely moves out of the region by Monday.
Parts of the Southeast are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather, where storms could generate damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
With that, thunderstorms generating heavy rainfall (with rates potentially reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour) could cause flash flooding in prone areas. A good portion of Georgia and Alabama, as well as parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana are under a slight risk for flooding.
Following a third night of destructive storms, portions of the mid-Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys are not out of the woods yet. A stagnant frontal boundary stretching over the region will bring additional rounds of torrential rain and strong storms again on Saturday.
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported yesterday across Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
Flood alerts stretching from Texas up through Pennsylvania remain in effect. Overnight, flash flood emergencies were issued for Cape Girardeau County and Van Buran in Missouri. Emergency management reported water rescues.
(NEW YORK) — More than 36 million Americans are on alert for severe weather in the Upper Midwest, with thunderstorms, large hail and a tornado outbreak possible starting Monday.
On Sunday, 10 tornadoes and hail larger than a baseball were reported in western Nebraska. Near Hyannis, Nebraska, a train was derailed by a tornado, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Additionally, locations in both Texas and South Dakota reported wind gusts reaching 75 mph.
The severe weather conditions will continue to ramp up on Monday, with a moderate risk in place for northern Iowa, eastern Minnesota — including Minneapolis — and western Wisconsin. These areas face the greatest likelihood for strong tornadoes, very large hail and destructive thunderstorm wind.
Enhanced risks are also in place from Kansas City, Missouri, to Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Marquette, Michigan. A second enhanced risk is in place from west Texas to western Oklahoma. Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are also a possibility in these areas.
There is also a slight risk for severe weather in place from west Texas to the western Great Lakes, including Oklahoma City and Chicago.
The severe storms are likely to start popping up late in the afternoon on Monday in Minnesota and northern Iowa. As the storms continue to move east into Wisconsin, the longevity of the storms depends on how much the atmosphere has been able to recover from prior showers earlier in the morning.
Additional storms are expected for Kansas City and Oklahoma City around midnight.
The possibility for severe weather continues on Tuesday, with an enhanced risk in place from central Ohio to western New York. Damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail are all possible in these areas. A slight risk for severe storms is also in place from western Texas all the way up to northern Vermont.
A moderate risk for excessive rainfall is also in place over northern Texas, central Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwestern Missouri starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday evening.
Up to seven inches of rain, large hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes are likely in these areas, causing a heightened risk to Oklahoma and northern Texas, where heavy rain already occurred throughout the weekend.
One person died on Saturday due to the flash flooding in Oklahoma, according to police. Highly saturated top-soil and local streams running at high levels increases the risk for additional flash flooding in the area after these incoming storms.
Going into Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall will be focused on eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, potentially bringing additional heavy rain, which will continue the enhanced threat for flash flooding.