Luke Kirby stars in trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino dance world comedy ‘Étoile’

Luke Kirby stars in trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino dance world comedy ‘Étoile’
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s latest comedy series has arrived.

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Étoile on Wednesday. It marks the latest project from Sherman-Palladino, who created Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The new series focuses on the competitive ballet world and centers on the heads of two rival dance companies.

Mrs. Maisel fan-favorite Luke Kirby plays Jack, the head of a New York company, while French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Genevieve, the head of a company in Paris.

Both companies seem to be in a bit of a rut. In order to fix this, Genevieve suggests they swap dancers.

“We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again,” Genevieve says in the trailer.

The studios’ top ballerinas are played by Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick, who star in the Paris and New York dance companies, respectively.

Also featured in the trailer are David Alvarez, Simon Callow, David Haig, dancer LaMay Zhang in her screen debut and Gilmore Girls alum Yanic Truesdale.

Ètoile premieres on Prime Video on April 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to “honor the sex worker community,” for which she “will continue to support and be an ally.” 

She then recognized the “breathtaking work” of the other women nominated in the category. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 first-look video teases Benedict’s ‘Cinderella’ love story
‘Bridgerton’ season 4 first-look video teases Benedict’s ‘Cinderella’ love story
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Love is in the air, dearest gentle reader.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Netflix has released its first look at Bridgerton season 4. Along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring footage from the new season, the streamer also released several new images from the season.

Benedict Bridgerton takes over as the lead of season 4. He’s played by Luke Thompson, while his love interest, Sophie Baek, is played by Yerin Ha. According to its official logline, season 4 “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (Ha’s Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

At the Bridgerton Season of Love virtual fan celebration, which took place Friday, showrunner Jess Brownell teased what is to come from the upcoming new season of the popular Regency-era series.

Brownell confirmed that season 4 will be the most faithful adaptation of one of Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton novels. Specific plot points from Benedict’s book, An Offer From A Gentleman, that will be featured in the season include the masquerade ball, the iconic lake scene and the My Cottage moments at Benedict’s country home.

The behind-the-scenes video shows off footage from the masquerade ball, which takes up most of episode one, Brownell confirmed.

Additionally, Brownell said that fan-favorite couples Kate and Anthony and Colin and Penelope, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, respectively, will return in season 4 — this time as new parents.

Season 4 of Bridgerton is currently in production in London. It will consist of eight episodes. A premiere date for the new episodes has yet to be set.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games’ producer on casting Haymitch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ film
‘The Hunger Games’ producer on casting Haymitch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ film
Murray Close/Getty Images

May the odds be ever in the favor of The Hunger Games filmmakers as they cast the actor to play young Haymitch Abernathy.

The fan-favorite character, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the first four Hunger Games films, takes center stage in Suzanne Collins‘ newest novel in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The book hit shelves everywhere on Tuesday. In the prequel novel, a younger version of the mentor who helped bring Katniss and Peeta to victory sets out to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games. A film adaptation was announced to be in the works at the same time as the book was announced back in June 2024.

In a recent interview with Variety, The Hunger Games franchise’s producer Nina Jacobson talked about what the filmmakers are looking for when casting a young Haymitch.

“It’s an interesting challenge,” Jacobson said. “You don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create.”

The producer said that while “nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson,” it is possible “to find that mischief that he has in him inherently” in somebody else.

She also said that Haymitch is a great role.

“One of the things that’s so unusual about this is that very rarely does a franchise give an actor a chance to really show their chops and the range that they have, but these roles do,” Jacobson said. “We’ve been blessed with very sophisticated actors in our roles. They draw in and attract real acting talent, because [Collins’] characters are so deep, the ideas are so powerful. It’s a franchise that is still really rooted in incredible character trauma.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.