Macy’s slashes profit forecast, says tariffs dampen outlook
(NEW YORK) — Macy’s slashed its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, attributing the downbeat expectations in part to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
The New York-based retail chain is the latest major company to warn of ill effects from the levies, including Target, Walmart and Nike.
Macy’s downgraded its expectations for adjusted earnings per share from a range of $2.05 to $2.25, instead saying the metric is likely to register between $1.60 to $2.00.
In addition to tariffs, Macy’s faulted flagging consumer spending and heightened competition.
The earnings release arrives more than a year after the company embarked on a three-year plan to improve its balance sheet by closing its low-performing stores and optimizing its e-commerce service.
The nationwide retailer said last year that it plans to close about 150 stores by 2027.
Macy’s brought in $4.6 billion in revenue over a recent three-month period, exceeding the company’s expectations, according to the earnings release.
“We continued to execute against our Bold New Chapter strategy during the quarter, scaling key initiatives that improved our customer experience and contributed to stronger than expected performance across all three of our nameplates,” CEO Tony Spring said in a statement on Wednesday.
The tariff escalation in recent weeks poses a challenge for Macy’s, however.
Trump earlier this month slapped 30% tariffs on China, a key source of apparel imports for the retail chain. The levies mark a deescalation from a previous 145% levy on China, but the tariffs remain well above levels prior to Trump’s second term.
Roughly 20% of Macy’s merchandise originates in China, Spring told CNBC.
The tariffs helped propel a monthslong stretch of souring consumer sentiment, which also threatens the bottom line of sellers like Macy’s.
However, a Conference Board survey released on Tuesday showed a brightening of consumer attitudes in May, suggesting that consumer appetites had rebounded as Trump rolled back some tariffs.
(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to announce its first decision on the level of interest rates since President Donald Trump last month intensified calls for lower borrowing costs and voiced eagerness about the potential “termination” of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
In recent days, Trump has dialed back his attacks on Powell, saying he will not fire Powell before the end of the top central banker’s term next year. Trump has reiterated his displeasure with the level of interest rates, however, urging the central bank to lower them.
Despite pressure from the White House, Powell is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. The central bank’s benchmark interest rate currently stands at an elevated level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.
The rate decision arrives days after fresh data showed robust job growth in April, defying some fears of a hiring slowdown in the aftermath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement early last month.
Despite flagging consumer sentiment and market turmoil, the labor market has provided a bright spot since Trump took office. Meanwhile, inflation cooled in March, the most recent month for which data is available.
Last month, Powell raised the possibility that Trump’s tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.
If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.
Still, Powell pointed to solid economic performance as reason to take a patient approach as policymakers await the impact of tariffs.
“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity,” Powell told an audience at the Economic Club of Chicago. “Life moves pretty fast.”
Recession fears are mounting on Wall Street as Trump’s tariffs threaten to upend global trade. Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession from 35% to 45%. JPMorgan pegged the probability of a recession this year at 60%.
A government report last week showed the U.S. economy shrank over the first three months of 2025, much of which took place as Trump’s flurry of tariff proposals stoked uncertainty among businesses and consumers.
U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, declined at a 0.3% annualized rate over three months ending in March, according to government data released on Wednesday. The figure marked a sharp dropoff from 2.4% annualized growth over the final three months of 2024.
The rate decision on Wednesday also marks the first adjustment of borrowing costs since Trump’s closely watched “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2, which triggered the biggest single-day stock market drop since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Days later, Trump suspended a major swathe of the tariffs, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases. A simultaneous escalation of tariffs on Chinese goods kept the effective tariff rate at its highest level in more than a century, the Yale Budget Lab found.
The White House is seeking to strike trade agreements with dozens of U.S. trade partners before the 90-day suspension of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” expires in July.
“As we gain a better understanding of the policy changes, we will have a better sense of the implications for the economy,” Powell said last month.
(WASHINGTON) — Some 5 million Americans with defaulted student loan payments will have their loans sent for collections on May 5, the Department of Education announced on Monday.
Next month, for the first time since student loan payments were paused due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Department will collect the debts from borrowers who had defaulted — which means they hadn’t paid their debts for around nine months or 270 days — before the pandemic.
The announcement comes as scores of Federal Student Aid (FSA) employees have been terminated at the Department of Education as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to shutter the agency, which creates uncertainty for borrowers and the future of the student loan system, according to former Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.
“The concern is that the department is, you know, cutting the people who would help borrowers make this transition,” Kvaal told ABC News. “Borrowers who are trying to get help by getting into an affordable repayment plan or by applying for loan forgiveness, if they’re eligible, you know, just don’t have the same resources that they did before the department staff was cut in half.”
The pause — started in 2020 in Trump’s first administration — for all 43 million student loan borrowers was implemented due to the economic hardship and disruption caused by COVID. This will be the first time in five years the repayments have begun.
Kvaal said defaults can be “tragic” for borrowers. In some cases, Kvaal said, defaults can negatively impact credit scores and future student aid, and several states revoke driver’s licenses over defaults.
However, the department emphasized that its effort will protect taxpayers from shouldering the cost of federal student loans that borrowers “willingly” undertook. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon also said taxpayers will no longer be responsible for the “irresponsible student loan policies” of the previous administration.
“The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear,” McMahon wrote in a department release. “Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers. Going forward, the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Treasury, will shepherd the student loan program responsibly and according to the law, which means helping borrowers return to repayment — both for the sake of their own financial health and our nation’s economic outlook.”
A defaulted loan is a loan that a borrower hasn’t made payments on for 270 days, according to the office of federal student aid. When the loan officially enters default, it becomes eligible for mandatory collections.
The collections on loans are typically done through wage garnishments, a legal procedure in which a person’s earnings are required by court order to be withheld by an employer for the payment of a debt, according to the Department of Labor.
Student debt can also be collected through offsetting tax refunds or other federal benefits, which Kvaal said can include one’s Social Security. The collections process starting in just two weeks is blocking these borrowers’ path out of default, according to Student Borrower Protection Center Executive Director Mike Pierce. Pierce said the Trump administration is feeding them into the “maw of the government debt collection machine.”
“This is cruel, unnecessary and will further fan the flames of economic chaos for working families across this country,” Pierce told ABC News in a statement.
But the administration’s efforts to place borrowers into involuntary collections programs will be paired with a comprehensive communications and outreach campaign to ensure borrowers understand how to return to repayment or get out of default, according to the department release.
The news also comes as the administration is working to rehome the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to other agencies. Trump announced the loan system would be moved to the Small Business Administration “immediately” during a White House event last month.
After the announcement, Kvaal, who worked in senior roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, told ABC News his higher education portfolio under Obama included moving some loan functions to the Department of Treasury. But he warned shifting the student loan portfolio again could lead to real world consequences.
“We’re at a point now where millions of borrowers are late on their student loans,” he said. “For the department to be focused on laying off half its staff and going through a fundamental reorganization of how it administers these programs, you know, in really critical weeks for borrowers who are trying to get into repayment plans or get loan forgiveness, I think it’s very dangerous and puts at risk millions of borrowers of going into default on their loans.”
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks plunged in early trading on Thursday, just hours after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement touched off threats of countermeasures from foreign leaders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,100 points, or 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 4.3%.
The S&P 500 tumbled 3.3%, setting it on pace for its worst trading day in more than two years.
The selloff hammered shares of some major multinational corporations with supply chains abroad.
Nike plummeted 11%, while Apple fell nearly 8%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid 6%.
Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped 7%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 4.5%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 4%.
Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 11% and Five Below seeing 25% losses.
While Trump said the tariffs would free the U.S. from dependence on foreign goods, fears of a deepened international trade war appeared to influence the stock market reaction.
During the event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump unveiled a sweeping set of baseline tariffs on all trading partners and what he described as “kind reciprocal” tariffs on nations he claimed were the worst offenders in trade relations with the U.S.
“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day,” Trump said from the Rose Garden. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” he said.
The president announced the measures would include a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on all trading partners and, further, more targeted punitive levies on certain countries, including China, the European Union and Taiwan.
Trump held up a chart with a list of nations and what the new U.S. tariffs against them will be.
At the top was China, which Trump said was set to be hit with a 34% tariff rate as he claimed it charged the United States 67%.
The 34% reciprocal rate for China is in addition to a previous 20% tariff Trump slapped on the nation — bringing the effective tariff rate on one of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners to 54% total.
While the longstanding effects of Trump’s newly minted tariffs stand to be seen, some experts told ABC News ahead of Wednesday that the measures could threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing costs for businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad.
“If both businesses and consumers start to worry and pull back their spending, that is what can tip the U.S. over into a recession,” Kara Reynolds, an economist at American University, previously told ABC News.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, described the tariffs as “the fodder for an economic downturn.”