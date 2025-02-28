‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’

‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’
The “winners” for the 2025 Razzies have been announced.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, honor the worst films released in a given year and are voted on by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Madame Web, the Sony superhero film, took home the trophy for worst picture, screenplay and actress (Dakota Johnson), while legendary director Francis Ford Coppola “won” worst director for his passion project Megalopolis.

Coppola issued a response to his worst director Razzie “win” in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” Coppola wrote.

The director shared that he chose to not follow “the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk” that, despite the great amount of acting talent, may not create movies that “will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!” Coppola wrote. “My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

Megalopolis also “won” worst supporting actor for Jon Voight. Additional “wins” include Jerry Seinfeld for worst actor and Amy Schumer for worst supporting actress, both for the Netflix film Unfrosted.

Related Posts

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars — considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is “not something I ever expected” in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

“Doing the work is the win,” she said. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she “couldn’t imagine [it] anyway.”

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she’s “happy” for since it’s voted on by her peers.

While Anderson’s name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

New ‘Lilo & Stitch’ official teaser nods to ‘The Lion King’
A new official teaser for the live-action Lilo & Stitch is here.

In the new clip, which was shared on social media and YouTube, Stitch is lifted into the air like Simba in the opening scene of The Lion King.

The furry blue alien appears to be wearing floaties and squirms his way out of the hands of the person who lifted him before making a splash in the water on a beach.

The film’s iconic song, “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” plays in the background, and at the very end of the clip, Stitch crawls on screen and says, “Hi.”

The teaser notes that the movie will arrive in theaters May 23, 2025.

An official new poster was also released showing Stitch being held in the air by what appears to be Rafiki from The Lion King.

According to a description, the upcoming movie is a “reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch.” It is “the wildly funny story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.”

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp is directed the film, which stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders as Stitch, reprising his voice role from the original film and its 2003-2006 spinoffs.

The film also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as David, Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Amy Hill as Tūtū and Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba.

Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film and several spinoffs, also returns as social worker Mrs. Kekoa, and Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David in the original animated film, returns as a lū’au manager.

See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie’s Instagram account.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn’t been announced yet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer’s Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

