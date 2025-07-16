Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa fall in love in ‘The Map That Leads to You’ trailer

Prime Video

Teen drama royalty fall in love in The Map That Leads to You trailer.

Outer BanksMadelyn Cline and Riverdale star KJ Apa fall for each other in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video coming-of-age film, which was released on Tuesday.

Cline stars as Heather, a young woman who is celebrating finishing up college by going on a post-grad trip traveling through Europe with her friends.

After a chance meeting with Jack, played by Apa, Heather finds herself in “an unexpected romance that leads to deep emotional discovery,” according to an official synopsis. “As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined.”

In the trailer, Jack tells Heather about the journal his great-grandfather kept documenting his travels.

“I’m trying to go to every place that he wrote about. To just see what happens,” Jack says.

Dear John and Safe Haven director Lasse Hallström helmed the film, which is based on the novel by JP Monninger.

Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman and Josh Lucas also star in the film.

The Map That Leads to You premieres Aug. 20 on Prime Video.

Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have addressed their supposed feud, saying it never existed in the first place.

The White Lotus co-stars sat down with Variety for an interview about the public suspicion they do not get along. In the article, the actors addressed rumors that began to circulate after Goggins refused to talk about Wood in a cover story for The Times of London back in May.

“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” Goggins said. “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Goggins told Variety he did not want to speak about Wood during The Times interview because he didn’t think it would be fair to speak about her without her present.

Wood also got the chance to talk about Goggins unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant,” Wood said.

Goggins said he unfollowed Wood as his way of letting go of his White Lotus character.

“I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Goggins ended the interview by re-following Wood on Instagram.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” Goggins said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Man crashes vehicle through gates of Jennifer Aniston’s LA home: Police sources
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston‘s Los Angeles home on Monday, police sources confirmed to ABC News.

The Friends star was home at the time, police sources said.

Private security at the Bel Air home detained the driver, who is currently in LAPD custody, sources close to the investigation told ABC News. He will be booked Monday night for felony vandalism due to the damage, the sources said.

The incident does not appear to have been an accident, though there is also nothing to indicate yet that the driver was targeting Aniston, the sources said. The LAPD’s Threat Management Unit, which has handled cases involving Aniston before, is going to handle the case out of an abundance of caution, the sources said.

The suspect, who has a minor criminal history, was not actively being investigated for anything involving Aniston before the incident, the sources said.

Investigators are currently looking into the suspect’s background and social media, the sources said.

Aniston’s representatives declined to comment on the incident.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News this incident highlights the need for celebrities and high-profile types to be prudent and take measures to have high-level, on-site security.

Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer
Netflix

Sofia Carson stars in the trailer for her latest Netflix rom-com, My Oxford Year.

The film stars Carson as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who moves to England to study at the University of Oxford. She soon falls for her charming professor, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest.

“Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?” a student played by Harry Trevaldwyn asks Anna in the trailer.

Flustered, she says no, while the student reassures her he is not judging.

“Oh, no, I love it,” he says. “That is a serious bit of crumpet.”

Carson told Netflix it was an honor to study the poets who walked the halls of Oxford to prepare for this movie.

“Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Carson said.

Along with starring in the film, Carson also executive produces. Iain Morris directed the romance movie from a script by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Esmé Kingdom and Nikhil Parmar also star in the movie.

My Oxford Year makes its way to Netflix on Aug. 1. 

