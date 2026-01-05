Maduro declares ‘I am innocent’ and ‘still president’ in Manhattan court appearance

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is escorted by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agents after arriving in New York City, January 3, 2026. Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Monday following their capture by U.S. forces in a military operation in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, with Maduro claiming, “I am innocent.”

Maduro told the court he is “still president of my country” and his attorney signaled they may try to assert Maduro is entitled to protection from prosecution as head of a sovereign state.

There are “issues about the legality of his military abduction,” his attorney Barry Pollack said.

Maduro and Flores — who are being held in federal custody at MDC-Brooklyn — appeared in front of Judge Alvin Hellerstein at noon.  

When he entered the courtroom, Maduro greeted the spectators, saying, “Buenos dias.” Maduro was escorted into the courtroom in shackles and orange jail slippers and sat two seats away from his wife.

The couple wore headphones to hear the court-provided interpreter.

When Maduro took his seat next to Pollack, he immediately began writing on a notepad. Flores sat next to her attorney, Mark Donnelly.

Maduro stood before the judge.

“Are you, sir, Nicolas Maduro Moros?” Hellerstein asked.

Maduro declared, through an interpreter, “I am the president of Venezuela.” He added, “I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,” before the judge interrupted and told him there would be time later to challenge his custody.

Maduro then affirmed he is who the judge said he is.

Hellerstein read Maduro the standard rights.

Maduro said, through an interpreter, “I did not know of these rights. Your Honor is informing me of them now.”

“How do you plead to the indictment?” Hellerstein asked.

Maduro responded, “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he believes Maduro is not the legitimate president of the country. That was also the position of the Biden administration, which offered a $25 million reward for his arrest in January 2025.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything mentioned here,” Maduro responded, through an interpreter, when asked to repeat his plea to the charges.

Hellerstein then turned to Maduro’s wife.

“I am Cilia Flores,” she said. “I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela.”

Hellerstein interjected, saying, “The purpose today is just to ask you who you are.” The judge then explained her rights to remain silent and to be represented by an attorney.

“Yes I understand and I’ve heard it,” Flores said.

Asked how she pleaded to the three counts of the indictment she faces. Flores responded, “Not guilty — completely innocent.”

“As citizens of the state of Venezuela, you have the right to consult with consular officials,” Hellerstein informed Maduro and Flores.

“We understand it and we would like to have such consular visits,” Maduro said.

Maduro took notes during the proceeding and he asked the judge for permission to keep them.

Maduro and Flores did not ask for bail. The judge said he is open to receiving a bail application in the future, but the couple will otherwise remain detained at MDC-Brooklyn.

Donnelly said Flores was injured during the military operation and requested a medical briefing. A bruise was evident on Flores’ head.

“She sustained significant injuries. There’s worry she may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs,” Donnelly said.

As Maduro was being led from the courtroom, someone in the gallery stood and shouted in Spanish, in part, “You will pay in the name of Venezuela.”

Maduro stopped and responded in Spanish, “I am the elected president. I am a prisoner of war. I will be free.”

The next court date is set for March 17.

Before Monday’s hearing, dueling groups of protesters gathered across the street from the courthouse, One group held signs urging President Donald Trump to “Free President Maduro,” and the other supported of his capture.

Maduro and Flores are among six defendants named in a four-count superseding indictment that accused them of conspiring with violent, dangerous drug traffickers for the last 25 years. Maduro has long denied all the allegations.

Maduro’s son, two high-ranking Venezuelan officials and an alleged leader of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang are the other defendants.

Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. “successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela” in which Maduro and Flores were “captured and flown out of the Country.”

Trump said the operation was carried out in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. Members of Congress said the military, which sources said included the elite Delta Force, was in place to support that law enforcement operation.

In a move that alarmed some observers, Trump, who campaigned on “America First” and against foreign entanglements, said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago the U.S. would “run” Venezuela for an unspecified “period of time.”

He said a team comprised of some of his Cabinet officials along with a local team in Venezuela would be “running the country” because there is “nobody to take over.”

“We’ll run it properly. We’ll run it professionally. We’ll have the greatest oil companies in the world go in and invest billions and billions of dollars and take out money, use that money in Venezuela, and the biggest beneficiary are going to be the people of Venezuela,” Trump said.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as interim leader to lead the country after what the Venezuelan Supreme Court described as Maduro’s “kidnapping.”

Rodriguez demanded Maduro’s return and vowed to defend Venezuela against American aggression.

On Sunday, Rodriguez posted a statement to social media in which she appeared to soften her tone, inviting “the U.S. government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.”

Trump told reporters on Sunday that the U.S. is “in charge” of Venezuela.

The president said he had not yet spoken to Rodriguez. Asked if he wanted to, Trump said, “At the right time, I will.”

ABC News’ Meghan Mistry and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Murder trial begins for former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson charged in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey
Murder trial begins for former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson charged in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey
Sean Grayson fatally shot Sonya Massey while responding to her 911 call for help. (Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office)

(PEORIA, Ill.) — The trial began on Wednesday of Sean Grayson, the former sheriff’s deputy, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who called 911 to report a possible intruder at her home in Springfield, Illinois.

The Sangamon County deputy was charged with a total of three counts in connection with Massey’s death — first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz, declined to provide comment to ABC News ahead of the trial, but confirmed on Friday that his client has “pleaded not guilty to all charges.”

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, who delivered opening arguments on Wednesday for the prosecution, walked the jury through key moments during the night that Massey died.

“Make no mistake, we are here in this courthouse today because of the actions of Sean Grayson,” Milhiser said. “On July 6, 2024, in her kitchen, without lawful justification, he shot and killed [Sonya Massey]. That’s why we are here.”

“You will see captured on video what happens when the defendant gets mad at a woman who is standing in her own kitchen calling for help,” he added.

Milhiser said that prosecutors will show the jury the body camera footage, which shows the incident from the point of view of Grayson’s partner, who also responded to the scene. The footage released by Illinois State Police shows the incident from the partner’s point of view because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.

“The defendant does not turn on his bodycam — Which is a pattern you’ll see throughout this trial,” Milhiser said.

Meanwhile, Grayson’s attorney Daniel Fultz, who delivered opening arguments for the defense on Wednesday, urged jurors not to make up their minds early about this case.

“Making your mind up early closes the possibility you will miss facts that will affect your decision,” Fultz said, arguing that Grayson “believed that he would suffer great bodily harm or death” during his encounter with Massey.

“Ms. Massey made the decision to lift the pot of boiling water above her head to attempt to throw that at Dept. Grayson. It was at that moment and only at that moment that Dept. Grayson discharged his weapon,” Fultz said.

“What happened [to] Ms. Massey was a tragedy. But it was not a crime,” he added.

Witness testimony also began on Wednesday in the trial, which is being held in Peoria, Illinois.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, where a panel of 12 jurors was seated, according to ABC News’ affiliate in Springfield, WICS. The process took more than five hours and ended with a jury made up of nine white women, one Black man and two white men, as well as two white men and one white woman selected as alternate jurors.

The trial was moved from Sangamon County to Peoria County due to extensive media publicity.

What the video shows

Body camera footage of the incident released by Illinois State Police on July 22, 2024 shows Massey telling the two responding deputies, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.

“I don’t want to hurt you; you called us,” Grayson responded.

Later in the video, while inside Massey’s home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points out a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”

Massey then appears to pour some of the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” video shows.

Grayson threatens to shoot her, the video shows, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, and Grayson shoots her three times, the footage shows.

Massey died from a gunshot wound to her head, according to an autopsy report released in July 2024, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed to ABC News.

Prosecutors alleged that Grayson discouraged his partner from retrieving the medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her.

“No, headshot, dude. She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot,” Grayson tells his partner after he says he is going to retrieve the medical kit, body camera video shows. “What else do we do? I’m not taking pot boiling water to the [expletive] face and it already reached us,” Grayson adds.

The judge in the case ruled during a pre-trial hearing last month against the defense’s request to exclude body camera footage that shows what happened after Massey was shot, according to WICS.

Grayson said he feared for his life during his encounter with Massey, according to documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in August 2024.

“While on scene, I was in fear Dep. (redacted) and I were going to receive great bodily harm or death. Due to being in fear of our safety and life, I fired my duty weapon,” Grayson wrote in his field case report.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said during a statement at the time that the autopsy confirmed that this was an “unnecessary, excessive use of force, completely unnecessary, certainly not justified.”

Crump said that Massey struggled with her mental health and body camera footage released in Sept. 2024 shows her interacting with officers on July 5 — 16 hours before she was fatally shot — after her mother called 911 to report that her daughter was having a mental health episode.

A review of the case by the Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. Garyson was fired in July 2024 by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted in this case.

ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Coldest temperatures of the season hit Midwest, Northeast
Coldest temperatures of the season hit Midwest, Northeast
(Normand Blouin / EyeEm/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The coldest air of the season is invading the Midwest and Northeast as the Mid-Atlantic sees its first snow of the season.

Record low temperatures were recorded across the Midwest and Northeast on Friday morning, including: 6 degrees in Scranton, Pennsylvania; minus 4 degrees in Plattsburgh, New York, zero degrees in Springfield, Illinois; and 3 degrees in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Wind chills — what temperature it feels like — will also be a factor across the Midwest and Northeast. In Boston and Buffalo, New York, the temperature feels below zero Friday morning, while New York City woke up to wind chills in the teens.

The temperature will barely improve in the afternoon. Wind chills will only reach the mid-teens in Chicago and mid-20s in New York City/

This weekend, a blast of cold air will bring a renewed chill to Minneapolis, and then next week, another shot of arctic air will keep the Midwest and Northeast well below zero for wind chills.

Meanwhile, most of Virginia is waking up to snow on Friday, with Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., residents getting their first snowfall of the season. Richmond is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches while D.C. could see 1 inch of snow and slippery roads.

And on Saturday, a quick snowstorm will move through the Dakotas and Nebraska, dropping a few inches.

By Saturday evening, the snow will reach Iowa. Three to 7 inches of snow is possible and a winter storm watch is in place there.

Chicago could see a small amount of snow on Sunday morning.

Mega Millions jackpot reaches 0 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $680 million
In this photo illustration, Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on August 01, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Million jackpot is now up to $680 million after no winners were selected in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m. 

While no one won the big prize, one person in Illinois did win $3 million for matching all of the white balls. The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 2, 18, 27, 34 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 18. 

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot of $348 million was last won on June 27 in Virginia.

The current jackpot prize has a cash value of $318.2 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. The $680 million jackpot would the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history.

