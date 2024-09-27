Maggie Smith remembered by Daniel Radcliffe, Whoopi Goldberg and more

Radcliffe and Smith in 2005 – Scott Myers/Shutterstock, FILE

Daniel Radcliffe is among those mourning the death of beloved British actress Maggie Smith, who died Friday at age 89.

Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the Harry Potter movie series, shared a statement reflecting on meeting Smith when he was a young actor.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job,” he began. “I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her.”

He added in part, “She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films. She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.” 

He called himself “amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her,” adding, “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who starred with Smith in 1992’s Sister Act and 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, posted on Instagram, “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.'”

Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery said in a statement, “I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family.” 

The loss of Smith even led a “deeply saddened” King Charles III to share a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, Camilla, on Friday: “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

Artem Chigvintsev says “truth has prevailed” after DA declines to file charges against him
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

An “incredibly relieved and grateful” Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney’s Office in California announced it would not file criminal charges against the Dancing with the Stars pro in the wake of his arrest on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a press release Tuesday, a statement from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in part, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence … If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Artem issued a statement saying he was “incredibly relieved and grateful.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he said.

He added, “My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Artem’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to Good Morning America that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.

Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93
John Atashian/Getty Images

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known for his innumerable movie roles and the booming voice of the character of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, has died, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

He was 93 years old.

Jones died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, according to longtime agent Barry McPherson.

The thespian, whose powerful, deep voice brought to life the iconic villain, acted for more than six decades. In the 1950s and ’60s, Jones was a Broadway staple. From On Golden Pond to The Best Man, his work earned four Tony nominations, winning for The Great White Hope in 1969 and Fences in 1987.

Almost simultaneously, he was garnering acclaim on TV, as well. The eventual two-time Emmy Award winner earned his first nod in the 1960s for his work on East Side/West Side.

He picked up both his Primetime Emmy wins in 1991, for best supporting actor in the miniseries Heat Wave and best actor for the series Gabriel’s Fire. He also won a Daytime Emmy for the children’s special Summer’s End in 2000. 

Jones later earned his first Oscar nod, adapting The Great White Hope to the silver screen in 1970, playing boxer Jack Jefferson. Jones was just the second Black actor after Sidney Poitier — who was nominated in 1958 and 1963 — to be recognized by the academy with a nomination.

For the better part of the 1970s, Jones continued to juggle his work on stage, TV and film. Then, in 1977, he was cast as the voice of a new villain, Darth Vader, in the space saga Star Wars: A New Hope.

While bodybuilder David Prowse would be the figure behind the black mask of the Sith lord, Jones was the voice that uttered so many iconic lines in the film and its sequels — including “I find your lack of faith disturbing,” and then, of course, to Luke Skywalker in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, his big reveal, “No, I am your father.”

From 1977 to 1983, the three original Star Wars films would become some of the most revered and original movies of their time, not just for special effects, but also for the shocking plot and themes.

After Star Wars, Jones made memorable appearances in Eddie Murphy‘s 1988 film Coming to America, then starred opposite Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams in 1989. A few years later, he once again lent his voice to a famous character, starring in the Disney animated feature The Lion King as Mufasa.

Jones had almost 200 credits to his name, according to IMDB, as he stayed active for more than 60 years.

In 2011, Jones was given an honorary Academy Award for the breadth of his acclaimed work and in March 2022, it was announced that Broadway’s Cort Theatre would be renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Jones married twice. His second wife, Cecilia Hart, died in 2016 after 34 years of marriage. The couple is survived by their son, Flynn Earl Jones.

Popcorn and pickleball? Movie chains spending .2 billion to get people back to theaters
Getty Images

While 22% of Americans say they have a home theater, far fewer have a pickleball court.

But integrating the hot new sport into the moviegoing experience is just one perk of a $2.2 billion upgrade to the country’s major theater chains that has been announced by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The upgrades include amenities you might expect — everything from upgraded seats to sound systems; laser projectors to air conditioning; and more offerings at the concession stand — but also ones you may not, like pickleball courts, arcades and suspended rope courses.

All of it is designed to get you off your couch and back to the movies, says the association’s president and CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement — well, not in so many words: “This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.”

He adds, “The competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever. Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable.”

As an example, the B&B Theatres location in Red Oak, Texas, has been refurbished into a full-on entertainment center, that not only has 12 theaters, but a performance space, bowling lanes, an outdoor bar and, yes, two pickleball courts.

The eight largest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada are taking part in the efforts, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas.

