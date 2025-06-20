Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Approximately 55,000 of Los Angeles County’s workers have taken to the streets downtown in a massive, two-day protest — affecting a range of industries, from public services and health care to libraries and park management.
Members of the labor union SEIU Local 721 began the strike on Monday night, saying in a press release that failed contract negotiations and 44 alleged labor law violations sparked the walkout.
The strike also comes nearly four months after the devastating spate of wildfires burned through parts of Los Angeles County in January, causing billions in damage and a strain on public workers, the union said.
“This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more,” David Green, SEIU 721’s executive director and president, who has worked as an L.A. County children’s social worker for more than two decades said in the union’s release.
“From the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from the foothills to the beaches, all across LA County, we get the job done. That’s why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers,” Green added.
The union claims the alleged labor violations include refusal to bargain with union members in good faith, surveillance and retaliation against SEIU 721 members engaged in union activity, restricting union organizers’ access to worksites and contracting out of SEIU 721-represented positions.
Additionally, the union claims the county’s proposal had a 0% increase for workers’ cost of living while its board of supervisors financed a $205 million downtown skyscraper for new office space.
“These are the very same people telling the workforce – and taxpayers – that there is no money for more services or frontline staff,” the union said in the release.
In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, L.A. County’s Chief Executive Office said it’s “committed to negotiating in good faith with SEIU 721, and we are disappointed that the union is opting to stage a strike that will affect residents and impact service delivery at a time of great public need.”
The department added that it “disputes the union’s assertion that the County has engaged in unfair labor practices.”
The county also cited “unprecedented stresses on our budget” including a $4 billion settlement of thousands of childhood sexual assault claims brought under AB 218, a projected $2 billion in impacts related to the January wildfires and recovery and the potentially catastrophic loss of hundreds of millions or more in federal funding, according to the statement.
Speaking with ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate KABC, L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport said, “We have to monitor our revenues” and explained that the county’s growth from property taxes is declining.
“Our revenues are down because interest rates are up, and the number of houses that have been sold over the last couple of years have been declining. Our main source of revenue are local property taxes, so even though we get growth every year from property taxes, the amount of that growth is declining,” Davenport said.
The county is planning to meet with union workers Tuesday night, according to KABC.
Marking the first strike of it kind for the union, SEIU 721 members include health, public health and mental health care professionals; social workers; parks and recreation staff; social services eligibility workers; public works personnel; clerical workers; custodians; coroner personnel; beaches and harbors staff; and traffic and lighting personnel, according to the release.
The strike could impact non-urgent health clinics, libraries, wildfire debris removal, homeless encampment enforcement and trash pickup services, according to the union.
(CAMDEN, N.J. ) — A New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to hire someone on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend — a police officer — and his teenage daughter, according to prosecutors and a probable cause statement.
Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
A confidential informant allegedly met Diiorio on the dating app, where they exchanged messages and later met at a Wawa in Runnemede in March, according to the probable cause statement.
The two allegedly exchanged “numerous text messages and phone calls” and Diiorio allegedly said she “wants her ex boyfriend killed,” according to the document.
The couple, whio had met when she was his barber, had split on March 6, the document said.
Diiorio is set to appear in court on Friday for a pretrial detention hearing, according to court records.
The prosecutor’s office was informed of the murder-for-hire plot on April 3.
Diiorio allegedly told the confidential informant that she wanted to have her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend — a Philadelphia Police Department officer — and his 19-year-old daughter killed, according to the prosecutor’s office. She allegedly offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims, the prosecutor’s office said.
Diiorio met with the informant and gave him $500 in cash on April 4. After the money was exchanged, she was taken into custody, prosecutors said.
She was also found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills, the generic version of Xanax, according to officials.
An attorney for Diiorio did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(OAKMONT, PA) — Two unlikely golfers are making their dreams come true at this year’s U.S. Open. ABC News’ David Muir spoke with the golfers as they prepare for the national championship this month.
Among them is 17-year-old Mason Howell from Thomasville, Georgia, who will be one of the youngest competitors at the prestigious tournament. Howell, who first picked up a golf club at age three and began competing in tournaments by six, recently qualified to play alongside golf’s elite professionals.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous,” Howell told reporters after securing his spot, embracing his parents at the 18th green. “Hugging my mom and my dad walking off the 18th green… is just a feeling that I don’t know if I’ll feel again, but it was one of the greatest moments of my life.”
The high school junior sharing with ABC News his message to aspiring athletes: “Keep working hard, and dreams really do come true.”
But Howell isn’t the only inspiring story heading into next week’s championship. Dr. Matt Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist from McCordsville, Indiana, proved it’s never too late to chase your dreams by also qualifying for the tournament.
“I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream,” Vogt said after his qualifying round. “This isn’t going to be real… but I’m so excited.”
Between treating patients and running on minimal sleep, Vogt hopes his journey will inspire others.
“My hope in qualifying for the U.S. Open at this stage of my life as an amateur is to really inspire others,” he told ABC News. “You can accomplish awesome things while still having a career… still having a family. It’s never too late to follow your dreams, and honestly, I hope to be an example of that.”
The U.S. Open golf tournament in 2025 will be held from June 12 to June 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.