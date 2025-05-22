Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’
(L-R) Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Agudong as Nani in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong may play on-screen siblings, but off screen, they say they’ve become sisters as well.

The duo, who portray Lilo and Nani Pelekai, respectively, in the reimagined live-action version of the iconic 2002 Disney animated film, said they built a special bond as sisters in the film, but also in real life.

“I think we both felt a very special bond,” Agudong, 24, told Good Morning America. “We just loved each other, which was really huge.”

Maia, 8, added, “There’s nothing that we don’t like about each other. As soon as we met, we felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she my long-lost sister?'”

Like the animated film, the updated 2025 movie centers around Lilo and Nani, who lose their parents in a car accident. 

When Nani overhears Lilo wishing for a friend, she lets her sister adopt a dog. The dog happens to be Stitch, an alien from planet Turo, who crash lands into Earth.

At its core, the film centers around the importance of ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family, and that family means “nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

When it came to casting Nani and Lilo, director Dean Fleischer Camp said chemistry was the most important part, and that Agudong and Maia had that.

“They have an undeniable sisterly chemistry,” he said. “When we read Maia with Sydney, it was just so clear from the jump that these two had a spark, and they felt like sisters immediately, and that only continued to grow and deepen.” 

Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters May 23.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Adam Sandler takes classic swing in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer
Adam Sandler takes classic swing in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer
Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler is back in the tee box as Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, has a brand-new trailer out Tuesday featuring Sandler taking his iconic running golf hack.

Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Christopher McDonald as Happy’s arch rival, Shooter McGavin, appear in the new look. Real-life golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also appear briefly in the trailer.

Netflix also announced Sandler’s two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, have joined the cast.

In the trailer, Happy is seen eyeing a collection of busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, as well as a goofy-looking bust of himself.

Happy previews his return to the game, saying, “I haven’t swung a club in years.”

Later, the trailer shows Bad Bunny’s character recklessly driving a golf cart with Happy on board before shattering a club over his knee.

Stiller, who appeared in the original film as Hal, is also seen reprising his role by greeting a shocked Happy.

Bowen, who plays Virginia, Happy’s love interest from the first film, looks at him lovingly at one point in the trailer and teases, “We’re not done with golf.”

The teaser trailer ends with a hilarious modern twist, with Happy taking a swing on a golf simulator and launching a ball straight through the screen.

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The original film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘MobLand’ scores big ratings, and more
In brief: ‘MobLand’ scores big ratings, and more

MobLand is a certified hit for Paramount+. The show has garnered 8.8 million views in its first week, the streamer has revealed. This means the audience for the show has quadrupled. It also makes it the biggest global series launch week ever in Paramount+ history, up 298% in views since its premiere day. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the show, which comes from executive producer Guy Ritchie

Mike Flanagan has his next horror project. The writer and director will be the showrunner on Carrie, a TV show adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. Deadline reports the show will span eight episodes that will debut on Prime Video. Carrie, of course, tells the story of a high schooler who contends with attending her classes, getting bullied and understanding her new telekinetic powers …

Stunt professionals will finally receive recognition at the Academy Awards. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the creation of a new Oscars category for achievement in stunt design. The category will become official with the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Mandy Moore joins Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ and more
In brief: Mandy Moore joins Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ and more

Mandy Moore is joining Nate Bargatze in his feature film acting debut. The actress will star alongside Bargatze in the upcoming film The Breadwinner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moore will play a supermom wife in the comedy film, which was co-written by Bargatze and will be directed by Eric Appel

The Chi is getting a group of new actresses for the upcoming seventh season. Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend are joining the cast in guest starring roles, SHOWTIME has announced. The upcoming new season of The Chi premieres May 16 on demand and for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before debuting on air on May 18 …

Tulsa King has a new cast member. Kevin Pollak has joined the cast of the hit series for season 3, Paramount+ has announced. Pollak will play Special Agent Musso, an FBI agent with an ax to grind, in the drama series starring Sylvester Stallone

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.