Maine clinics say they’ll have to cut services after court rules Trump admin can deny Medicaid funding

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(LEWISTON, Maine) — One of Maine’s largest abortion care providers said it will have to dramatically cut services after a federal judge ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration is not required to restore Medicaid funding.

Under H.R.1 — the mega-bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last month — family planning and abortion providers are not allowed to collect Medicaid funding if they received at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023.

The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) sued the Trump administration on behalf of Maine Family Planning — the largest network of sexual and reproductive health care clinics in the state — arguing that the provision violates the Equal Protection clause under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.

However, Judge Lance Walker ruled that because Roe v. Wade was overruled in June 2022, ending the constitutional right to abortion, Congress can “withhold federal funds and otherwise disassociate from conduct that is not enshrined.”

Medicaid funds are not used to cover abortion costs in most circumstances, but they are used to pay for other health care costs. George Hill, president and CEO of Maine Family Planning, said the network will have to cut services or drastically reduce the number of patients they can see.

“Right now, we’re not accepting new Medicaid-insured patients for primary care,” he told ABC News. “We are going to have to stop providing primary care to Medicaid enrolled patients, probably by the end of September.”

Hill said Maine Family Planning is not billing Medicaid for current Medicaid patients, but added that continuing to do so is likely not a sustainable option.

“It’s costing us, in lost revenue, about $165,000 a month,” Hill said. “That clearly is unsustainable. We’re spending a good deal of time getting the word out about the quality of the care that we provide, why it’s necessary in the areas that we provide, to a wide range of private donors. But … it’s not sustainable over the long term.”

Maine Family Planning has been receiving about $1.9 million a year in reimbursements, which makes up about 20% of its budget, Olivia Pennington, director of advocacy and community engagement at Maine Family Planning, told ABC News.

Pennington said the provision in the mega-bill was intended to prevent federal dollars from reaching Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the U.S., but the Maine agency appeared to be caught in the crosshairs.

“We knew there was a chance we were going to get caught up in this attempt to defund Planned Parenthood,” she told ABC News. “We weren’t sure exactly what that was going to look like, but July 4, when that bill was signed, we were acutely aware that, as of that day, we had to stop billing MaineCare, which is what we call Medicaid here in the state of Maine.”

Pennington said that although Maine Family Planning does provide abortion care, the clinics also provide contraceptive care, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and HIV testing and prevention.

Maine Family Planning can also refer patients to other services, such as care for HIV treatments, Pennington said.

Additionally, at three of Maine Family Planning’s 18 brick-and-mortar clinics — mainly in rural and unserved areas — staff provide primary care. The agency also has a mobile medical unit for those who can’t make it to a physical location.

Pennington said the clinics are in areas with no public transit infrastructure and that the next closest clinic for patients may be as far as three hours away.

“There’s a lack of access to primary care in those areas,” she said. “For most of our patients, we know that we are the first and only health care provider they see in a year.”

Pennington added that half of all patients not receiving abortion care at Maine Family Planning are covered by Medicaid. Currently, the clinics are seeing those patients free of charge.

However, she is worried that not having Medicaid funding restored will result in a domino effect that could harm all patients, including those not on Medicaid.

“If MaineCare patients can no longer receive services at their local Maine Family Planning, other providers are going to be forced to absorb those patients,” Pennington said. “And because there’s already such a shortage of family planning and reproductive health care providers in the state, it will become much harder for everyone in the state to get health care.”

She went on, “We are continuing to see these patients free of charge because we believe that they deserve access to high-quality health care, but that’s not a sustainable option.”

Astrid Ackerman, staff attorney at CRR, told ABC News the team is prepared to explore every legal avenue to restore Medicaid funding for Maine Family Planning. She said the decision by the court this week is putting the health care of “thousands” of people in Maine in jeopardy.

“What is really happening is that it’s a way for the Trump administration to punish and go after abortion providers,” Ackerman said. “Medicaid funding has not … covered abortion, besides just some very limited exceptions, for decades — like they cannot use Medicaid funding for abortion generally.”

“So then the Trump administration, what they’re doing is trying to say, ‘Look, you are providing abortions. I know that I’m not giving you federal funding for abortions, but nonetheless, I’m going to punish you for providing abortion.’ Again, in a state [like Maine] where abortion is protected,” she added.

ABC News reached out to the HHS asking for a request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 dead after barge strikes sailboat from youth sailing program: Officials
Photo by Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Two people participating in a youth sailing program are dead after a barge struck their sailboat in Miami Beach midday Monday, officials said.

The sailboat capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

All six people on the sailboat — an adult and five children — were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two people were pronounced dead at the hospital and one is “currently unresponsive,” the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said. It did not release further details, including ages, on the victims.

A counselor and children between the ages of 8 and 12 were on the sailboat, authorities said.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident involved members of its youth sailing program.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the Miami Yacht Club said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”

The two-vessel collision prompted a large emergency response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident remains under investigation. The FWC said its officers are assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Several 4th of July celebrations canceled in Los Angeles over fears of ICE raids
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Several Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled in Los Angeles over fears of raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to local officials and event organizers.

In early June, ICE agents carried out a series of immigration sweeps across Southern California, sparking protests in Los Angeles that spread nationwide as the raids impacted other parts of the country.

The threat of continued ICE raids has continued, prompting some officials and organizers to express concern over the welfare of revelers congregating in large celebratory gatherings.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation said it postponed the East Los Angeles Rockin’ 4th of July celebration — as well as the Summer Movies and Concert in the Parks series that takes place at Schabarum Park — due to potential ICE raids.

“Out of caution, and in response to recent ICE enforcement activity impacting our communities, we are prioritizing safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, and staff,” the parks department wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Organizers for the Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party in Los Angeles County wrote on an Instagram post that the event is being postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”

“We know this is disappointing news,” organizers said. “We were so looking forward to celebrating with all of you at #TheParkforEveryone. Please know that your safety is our absolute first priority.”

The party was scheduled to take place Friday afternoon through the nighttime fireworks show.

Postponements and cancellations also occurred in the Bell Gardens and Cudahy, which are predominately Hispanic communities, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

In addition, the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee canceled its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade after several entries were withdrawn leading up to the holiday, organizers announced on June 20. The is typically filled with local groups, schools, organizations and performers as well as classic cars and motorcycle stunt shows on Route 66.

“The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet,” parade organizers said in a statement. “Our community has always been a melting pot of many cultures and beliefs. It is what has given our town its strength and resiliency.”

Independence Day celebrations at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, however, are expected to continue — but this year with a drone show, rather than fireworks.

But events in public spaces feel “dangerous” for many residents, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who oversees District 14, told KABC.

“This is not the time to host large public gatherings because people are afraid,” Jurado said. “For Fourth of July and Independence, it rings hollow for a lot of our constituents here.”

Elsewhere throughout the country, security protocols were ramping up ahead of the holiday. The New York City Police Department is expected to deploy hundreds of officers and impose closures on roads, bridges and train routes due to a heightened threat environment, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Wednesday.

Lone wolf actors are anticipated to be the biggest threat to 4th of July festivities in major cities like New York and San Francisco, multiple federal law enforcement agencies warned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

17-year-old boy drowns during high surf conditions at New Hampshire beach: Officials
WMUR

(HAMPTON BEACH, NH) — A 17-year-old boy drowned during high surf conditions in New Hampshire after lifeguards had left the beach for the day, according to local officials.

The teenager was swimming with relatives at Hampton Beach on Sunday when, around 6:45 p.m., “he was pulled away from shore by a strong ocean current,” the New Hampshire State Police said.

His dad went into the water to try to save him, but the dad “also became distressed,” police said.

Lifeguards had gone off duty at 5:30 p.m., but when the report came in for the drowning at 6:44 p.m., lifeguards responded, with the first rescuer entering the water at 6:48 p.m., New Hampshire State Beach Patrol Chief Patrick Murphy said.

Lifeguards took the teenager and his dad to shore and tried to save the boy’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The teen’s dad was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Hampton Fire/Rescue Chief Michael McMahon told ABC News that the “strong ocean current” described by police was not a rip current, but was from high surf conditions from Hurricane Erin.

A high surf advisory was in effect in Hampton Beach on Sunday, with the National Weather Service warning of large, breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet.

“We’d been having very high surf conditions all week as remnants from Hurricane Erin,” McMahon said.

Red flag warnings were in effect at the beach this weekend, which “meant shallow wading only,” McMahon said, adding it’s not clear how far from shore the teenager was swimming.

McMahon said beachgoers should make sure to swim when lifeguards are on duty and to always “be cautious in the ocean.”

“It was low tide at that time [of the drowning],” he said. “That’s a relatively calm period, but it doesn’t take a lot for somebody to get in trouble.”

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.