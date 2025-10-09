Major challenges remain for Gaza and Israel if ceasefire deal rolls out

Major challenges remain for Gaza and Israel if ceasefire deal rolls out

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, as Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, continue without interruption and military activity in the region persists, in Gaza City, Gaza on October 08, 2025. (Photo by Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — As U.S. officials and leaders in the Middle East are celebrating the proposed Gaza ceasefire deal between the Israeli government and Hamas but there are still many questions over the timeline and challenges to end the fighting and return the hostages that lie ahead before a deal to completely end the war is in place.

These include details of the deal’s timeline, and challenges to end the fighting and return the hostages.

The first phase of the deal, which is slated to be approved by the Israeli government on Thursday, will see all remaining hostages returned from Gaza, a number of Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons and the partial withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces inside the Gaza Strip.

It is expected that humanitarian aid will move quickly into Gaza once land crossings are opened back up.

A senior Israeli official told ABC News on Thursday that the 72-hour window for Hamas to release all hostages will begin after the Israeli government ratifies the deal.

The 20 hostages believed to still be alive are expected to be released all in one group on Sunday or Monday, the official said. President Donald Trump, speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, said that the release of the hostages could be Monday or Tuesday.

Then, negotiators will move to the next phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which was unveiled in late September.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told ABC News agreements still need to be reached on some of the most difficult points of the plan.

These include the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, Hamas ceding control of Gaza, disarming and decommissioning the militant group’s weapons, and turning Gaza’s governance over to an international trusteeship overseen by the U.S. and Arab allies.

The challenges to implementing these terms are immense, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

European and Arab allies plan to convene in Paris on Thursday for a Gaza “day after” meeting.

The meeting will focus on three main areas: security, governance and reconstruction. Conversations on Palestinian statehood will also be discussed, a French diplomatic source said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was initially considering participating in the Paris meeting, but he told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that he is not expected to attend the meeting due to the rapidly moving situation in the Middle East. Rubio made the statement before it was announced that the first phase of a ceasefire deal had been reached.

An administration official told ABC News that if President Trump heads to the Middle East this weekend, Rubio will be traveling with him.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters, IDF says
Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters, IDF says
Abdulkarem Al-Mohammad/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces said it struck “the entrance” of Syria‘s military headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday.

Syria’s Ministry of Health told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency that at least one person was killed and 18 others were injured Wednesday in the Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Damascus.

The high-profile strike came amid a wave of sectarian violence in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, where the Druze population has clashed with local Bedouin Sunni tribes and the recently installed Syrian government, headed by Interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa who toppled former President Bashar Al-Assad in December.

The Druze are an offshoot of a branch of Shiite Islam. Around 1 million Druze are spread across Syria, Israel and Lebanon. The majority live in Syria, concentrated in the south of the country.

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement. “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.”

In a post to X, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “The warnings in Damascus have ended — now painful blows will come.”

“The IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Sweida to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal,” Katz added.

More than 250 people have been killed in Sweida province as of Wednesday morning since the violence erupted on Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitoring group. Those deaths included 21 people who were killed in “field executions” by local groups in Sweida, the organization said.

Syrian government forces were deployed to the Sweida region — home to the largest population of the Druze religious minority in Syria — on Monday in an effort to restore order but ultimately clashed with the Druze militias themselves. On Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire agreement in Sweida, saying government forces would “respond only to the sources of fire and deal with any targeting by outlaw groups.” But clashes continued.

As that sectarian violence has grown, the Israeli military has taken action against the Syrian government, the IDF said.

Over the past day, the IDF has struck and continues to strike tanks, rocket launchers, weapons, and pickup trucks loaded with heavy machine guns on their way to the As Suwayda area in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday, using another common spelling for Sweida.

The IDF said it has “decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border” and “will continue to operate, both in defense and offense, to ensure the security of Israeli civilians.”

The office of Syria’s interim president said in a statement Wednesday that it “has followed with great concern the unfortunate violations that have recently occurred in some areas of Sweida Governorate.”

“These acts, which fall within the category of criminal and illegal behavior, are unacceptable under any circumstances and completely contradict the principles upon which the Syrian state is based,” the presidency added. “We, in the Syrian government, strongly condemn these shameful acts and affirm our full commitment to investigating all related incidents and holding accountable all those proven to be involved.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged Israeli Druze groups not to cross into Syria to join the fighting.

“We are working to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the regime’s gangs,” he said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday.

Addressing those crossing the border or attempting to, Netanyahu added: “You are citizens of Israel. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be kidnapped, and you are harming the efforts of the IDF. Therefore, I ask you — return to your homes, let the IDF act.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ukraine braces for Trump’s 50-day window amid escalating Russian strikes
Ukraine braces for Trump’s 50-day window amid escalating Russian strikes
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — This week marked a possible pivot by President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with his Monday announcement of a “really big” deal to provide Kyiv with new weapons and threats to impose further sanctions on Russia if it fails to agree a ceasefire within 50 days.

Though Trump’s decision was welcomed by leaders in Kyiv, Ukrainians and their supporters abroad also raised concerns that the 50-day window may offer Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to intensify his long-range strikes against Ukrainian cities and ongoing summer frontline offensive.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he was “cautiously optimistic,” hoping Trump’s announcement may signal a new “maximum pressure” campaign on Putin.

“However, the 50-day deadline is of some concern, because Putin might take it as a green light to intensify offensive operations,” he said.

The Russian attacks over the two nights since Trump’s announcement suggest Moscow remains unmoved.

Monday night and Tuesday night saw a cumulative 667 attack and decoy drones of various types, plus one missile, launched into Ukraine by Russia, according to figures published by the Ukrainian air force and analyzed by ABC News.

The previous 50 days before Trump’s announcement saw a total of 9,618 drones and 349 missiles launched into Ukraine — an average of around 192 drones and seven missiles each day.

The pattern of Russian long-range strikes suggest the next 50 days might be even more difficult for Ukrainians. Since May, the scale of Russian attacks has been steadily increasing despite Trump’s efforts to force a ceasefire and eventual peace deal.

In May, Russia launched a total of 3,835 drones and 117 missiles, for an average of around 124 drones and nearly four missiles each day.

June saw 5,438 drones and 239 missiles fired into Ukraine, with a daily average of 181 drones and nearly eight missiles.

Already in the first half of July, Ukraine has reported facing 4,003 drones and 89 missiles, for a daily average of 250 drones and more than five missiles.

“Russia is not changing its strategy,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after Tuesday night’s attacks, in which the president said at least 16 people were injured.

“To effectively counter this terror, we need a systematic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, more determination so that Russia feels our response,” he added.

Ukraine says many of those Russian drones have been aimed at non-military targets, including residential areas and city centers across Ukraine. Russia has maintained that it targets military and infrastructure sites.

Trump defended his decision to give Moscow 50 days to act, telling reporters at the White House on Tuesday, “I don’t think it’s a long time. I think really the question should be asked, why did [former President Joe] Biden get us into that ridiculous war? Why did Biden bring us there?”

Asked why he believes Putin’s opinion will change in 50 days, Trump said, “a lot of opinions change very rapidly.” He added, “It might not be 50 days, he might be much sooner than 50 days.”

But Russian officials gave a cold response to Trump’s announcement on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Trump’s “statements are very serious,” telling reporters at a daily briefing, “Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin. We definitely need time to analyze what was said in Washington.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, meanwhile, told the state-run Tass news agency that making any demands of Russia is “unacceptable,” and that the Kremlin’s position is “unshakable.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that Trump is “under enormous, frankly indecent pressure from the EU and NATO’s current leadership.”

Responding directly to Trump’s timeline, Lavrov said Moscow wants “to understand what this 50-day reference means. There were earlier mentions of 24 hours, then 100 days. We’ve seen this pattern before and genuinely want to comprehend the U.S. president’s reasoning.”

As to the threat of new tariffs or sanctions, the foreign minister said, “We’re already dealing with an unprecedented number of sanctions and managing well. I have no doubt we’ll handle these new measures too.”

Perhaps most forthright was Dmitry Medvedev — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — who wrote on social media that the Kremlin was unmoved by Trump’s “theatrical ultimatum.”

“The world shuddered, expecting the consequences,” wrote Medvedev, who, during Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine, has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment. “Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nepal’s prime minister resigns as social media ban reversed amid violent protests
Nepal’s prime minister resigns as social media ban reversed amid violent protests
Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after a social media ban sparked violent protests in which at least 19 people died on Monday.

Even after the government’s social media restrictions were rolled back, the protests continued on Tuesday in Nepal’s Kathmandu, were protestors were reportedly setting homes of political leaders on fire.

Oli had earlier blamed “external infiltrators” for violence.

The homes of several politicians — including Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party Nepali Congress; President Ram Chandra Poudel; Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal — were set on fire, The Associated Press reported.

The Monday clashes left 19 dead and 421 injured, according to the government. An indefinite curfew was put in place in the capital and Tribhuvan Airport has been shut down, with all flights cancelled.

“I’m protesting. I didn’t like it. I hate it. I’m opposing it!” Rajendra Bajgain, a member of parliament, told ABC News after Monday’s protests.

The protests began after the government decision to ban social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube. That ban was seen by many as an attack on freedom of speech — and an extension of what some described as the government’s corrupt nature.

“Ministers are corrupt. They are doomed with the PM,” Bajgain said prior to the prime minister’s resignation. “Listen to me very clearly, very loudly: if [the prime minister] continues the ban, he’s going to finish in a couple of days.”

In a statement released on Sept. 4, Committee to Protect Journalists Regional Director Beh Lih Yi said that the ban would essentially be “blocking online news platforms vital to journalists [and] will undermine reporting and the public’s right to information.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.