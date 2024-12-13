‘Malcolm in the Middle’ returning for limited run on Disney+

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ returning for limited run on Disney+
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Malcolm in the Middle is making a return.

The beloved family sitcom will air a limited, four-episode run on Disney+, with stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek all back in their iconic roles, Disney Branded Television announced Friday.

The trio of stars appeared in a social media video to share news of the show’s return, with Cranston (Hal) and Kaczmarek (Lois) all yelling the name of Muniz’s titular Malcolm — a running gag from the original series.

“Yes, I hear you. I’m coming!” Muniz’s Malcolm responds to their shouts.

An official synopsis for the revival reads: “The original Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family. In these brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Keke Palmer, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor to be recognized at 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors
Keke Palmer, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor to be recognized at 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors
ABFF/Nice Crowd

Keke Palmer and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor have been named among the honorees for the seventh American Black Film Festival Honors, which recognizes excellence in film and television.

Keke will be honored for being a “trendsetting content creator” with “outstanding work and commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the motion picture and television industry, through their work,” receiving the Renaissance Award at the ceremony.

Aunjanue will be presented with the Excellence in the Arts Award for her body of work and career wins, including her role as Oracene Price in King Richard and its accompanying awards.

Also being recognized is Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his roles on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He’ll receive the male award for Excellence in the Arts.

“For decades, these incredible ABFF honorees have captivated audiences and shaped the cultural landscape with their groundbreaking work,” said Jeff and Nicole Friday, CEO and president of NICE CROWD, which is presenting the ABFF Honors. “It’s a privilege to honor Aunjanue, Giancarlo and Keke for their extraordinary contributions to both the industry and our shared culture. … We look forward to recognizing their remarkable achievements and coming together with our amazing ABFF community to honor their lasting impact.”

The ABFF Honors will take place Feb. 17 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. Zainab Johnson will take on hosting duties. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News’ South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, “Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities.” 

He continued, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!”

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail. 

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

William Shatner introduces Julien’s Auctions’ “Bid Long and Prosper” event
William Shatner introduces Julien’s Auctions’ “Bid Long and Prosper” event
Julien’s Auctions

William Shatner, the man who is synonymous with Star Trek, appears in a new video from Julien’s Auctions to promote its forthcoming “Bid Long and Prosper” event. 

The spot has Shatner reunited with the very Trek communicator he held as Capt. James T. Kirk on the show 60 years ago. The prop — which, the spot specifies, does not produce its iconic “chirp” as heard in the promo — will be one of more than 200 items from the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise in the auction on Nov. 9.

The piece is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 — but as in nearly every case, screen-used props often sell for much more than the estimates.

Also up for grabs is Kirk’s screen-used phaser prop, expected to sell in that same price range. 

Other items that were close to Shatner, literally, include the Starfleet uniform he wore, with an estimated price of $65,000 to $85,000. 

The actor, author and real-life space traveler says, “When I did my three-year stint on Star Trek, each year we were in jeopardy of not being renewed.” The fact that the show ignited a “phenomenon,” Shatner says, “Nobody could have anticipated that.”

The navigation console from the Enterprise is also hitting the block, and you can be sure it will go for more than the $50,000 to $70,000 estimation.

Shatner also reminisced about his real-life trip off-planet in 2022, aboard a Blue Origins rocket, and spoke of the “passion” Star Trek stoked in people to pursue careers in aeronautics and engineering. Shatner enthused, “My gosh! That’s incredible!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.