‘Malcolm in the Middle’ returning for limited run on Disney+

Malcolm in the Middle is making a return.

The beloved family sitcom will air a limited, four-episode run on Disney+, with stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek all back in their iconic roles, Disney Branded Television announced Friday.

The trio of stars appeared in a social media video to share news of the show’s return, with Cranston (Hal) and Kaczmarek (Lois) all yelling the name of Muniz’s titular Malcolm — a running gag from the original series.

“Yes, I hear you. I’m coming!” Muniz’s Malcolm responds to their shouts.

An official synopsis for the revival reads: “The original Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family. In these brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu.

